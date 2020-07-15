 Skip to content
(KOCO Oklahoma City)   Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, who personally pushed for Trump's Tulsa rally, tests positive for Covid-19   (koco.com) divider line
    Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt  
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Let's hope his case isn't mild.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
thatsashame.gif
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good. Hope he enjoys the full experience.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark that Stitt.
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
When you're the first governor to test positive for coronavirus:
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Trump is an asymptomatic super spreader. No doubt about it.
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ain't a WOMPWOMP big enough.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are blind prostitutes who saw this coming.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Earguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mad Scientist: Let's hope his case isn't mild.


I don't wish ill on anyone, but we need a real higher-up, high profile MAGA person get very sick with it. I mean, can't just disappear for a couple weeks, "taking time for family" type of sick. I mean, we need a no way to hide it, super sick with no full recovery, with permanent disability or death scenario case. Something has to shake these people up that this is no hoax or overblown media frenzy.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where the fark is his mask if he's got this disease?
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Earguy: Mad Scientist: Let's hope his case isn't mild.

I don't wish ill on anyone, but we need a real higher-up, high profile MAGA person get very sick with it. I mean, can't just disappear for a couple weeks, "taking time for family" type of sick. I mean, we need a no way to hide it, super sick with no full recovery, with permanent disability or death scenario case. Something has to shake these people up that this is no hoax or overblown media frenzy.


Forget it, they're gone.

They will say it was a murder and that the guy didn't actually die of the Rona.
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cherryl taggart: Trump is an asymptomatic super spreader. No doubt about it.


I believe you mean Very Biggly Spreader

/Typhoid Trump
 
freakay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Earguy: Mad Scientist: Let's hope his case isn't mild.

I don't wish ill on anyone, but we need a real higher-up, high profile MAGA person get very sick with it. I mean, can't just disappear for a couple weeks, "taking time for family" type of sick. I mean, we need a no way to hide it, super sick with no full recovery, with permanent disability or death scenario case. Something has to shake these people up that this is no hoax or overblown media frenzy.


With other people being directly infected from this person.  Wife, kids, etc.  I too want to be generous with people.  But people need to be scared by this situation.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I assume he's making a list of everyone he's been in contact with the last 2 weeks, to see who he spread it to.
 
gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

meat0918: [Fark user image image 526x701]


I dont know who in the WH press office thoughtfully gave the world of p shop that template to work with, but I'd like to thank them. Whoever you are, you've given me nonstop entertainment from the minute it hit the interwebs.
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Soon to be Governor Stiff.
 
Raymond Perjurytrap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know, if you weren't tested, you would still be negative.  Shoulda listened to Trump!
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait.

Kevin's Tit is positive for COVID-19?

That's really specific, concentrated testing.
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Earguy

Mad Scientist: Let's hope his case isn't mild.

I don't wish ill on anyone, but we need a real higher-up, high profile MAGA person get very sick with it. I mean, can't just disappear for a couple weeks, "taking time for family" type of sick. I mean, we need a no way to hide it, super sick with no full recovery, with permanent disability or death scenario case. Something has to shake these people up that this is no hoax or overblown media frenzy.

I understand your desire to raise awareness but the VID is literally being rammed down the throat of every person every waking day.
Maybe we just need to realize that yes it is a serious issue but not the species eradicating super virus that it is being pitched as.

My state 43,742 reported cases, 38,179 recovered 1518 deaths 78% of those were in long term care facilities.
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

meat0918: [Fark user image image 526x701]


Yoink
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only good thing about this virus is how little it cares about whether or not you believe in it.
Unlike their CHRISTIAN GOD MWAHHAHJAH cough.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thank you, dear, sweet, poetic justice Jesus!
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: Earguy

Mad Scientist: Let's hope his case isn't mild.

I don't wish ill on anyone, but we need a real higher-up, high profile MAGA person get very sick with it. I mean, can't just disappear for a couple weeks, "taking time for family" type of sick. I mean, we need a no way to hide it, super sick with no full recovery, with permanent disability or death scenario case. Something has to shake these people up that this is no hoax or overblown media frenzy.

I understand your desire to raise awareness but the VID is literally being rammed down the throat of every person every waking day.
Maybe we just need to realize that yes it is a serious issue but not the species eradicating super virus that it is being pitched as.

My state 43,742 reported cases, 38,179 recovered 1518 deaths 78% of those were in long term care facilities.


It isn't a Dead or 100% recovered virus.

This thing is FAR more damaging than people generally hear about.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

He even has the haircut of a massive douche.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: Earguy

Mad Scientist: Let's hope his case isn't mild.

I don't wish ill on anyone, but we need a real higher-up, high profile MAGA person get very sick with it. I mean, can't just disappear for a couple weeks, "taking time for family" type of sick. I mean, we need a no way to hide it, super sick with no full recovery, with permanent disability or death scenario case. Something has to shake these people up that this is no hoax or overblown media frenzy.

I understand your desire to raise awareness but the VID is literally being rammed down the throat of every person every waking day.
Maybe we just need to realize that yes it is a serious issue but not the species eradicating super virus that it is being pitched as.

My state 43,742 reported cases, 38,179 recovered 1518 deaths 78% of those were in long term care facilities.


The problem with awareness is that some people may be aware, but they're also in denial about how serious it is.
 
the Mole of Production [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: There are blind prostitutes who saw this coming.


You gotta hand it to them.
 
FarkOf40000Years
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
See my profile.
 
toejam [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
COVID-19 tests positive for Stitt.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I just want to say I am currently eating an ice cream cone. It is delicious.
 
yakmans_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I AM NOT A SMART MAN

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BeatrixK
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HerptheDerp [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
There is no NelsonHAWHAW.gif that can properly reflect my actual feelings.
 
Astorix
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I watched the Colbert interview with Tom Hanks, describing the agony he went through. Yikes.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Die gurgling, Kevin.

After all, that's the sentence you most likely gave to at least 5 of your constituents as a result of approving, encouraging, and attending Trump's Tulsa rally.

I'm tired of trying to remain empathic to people who approve, tacitly or enthusiastically, activities that spread COVID-19, only to discover that they, themselves, have contracted the disease. Now, I can only hope that you either recover & demonstrate contrition and good judgment, or die quickly & avoid taking too many more people with you due to your belligerent ignorance and bad judgment.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

the Mole of Production: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: There are blind prostitutes who saw this coming.

You gotta hand it to them.


Hey, it's a neat trick if you can pull it off.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
stephenthelawyer.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

BeatrixK: [Fark user image 500x523]


Seriously, I'm almost there at this point.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
All that remains is to see the final size of the leopard.
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

meat0918: Earguy: Mad Scientist: Let's hope his case isn't mild.

I don't wish ill on anyone, but we need a real higher-up, high profile MAGA person get very sick with it. I mean, can't just disappear for a couple weeks, "taking time for family" type of sick. I mean, we need a no way to hide it, super sick with no full recovery, with permanent disability or death scenario case. Something has to shake these people up that this is no hoax or overblown media frenzy.

Forget it, they're gone.

They will say it was a murder and that the guy didn't actually die of the Rona.


Yep. They're hopeless. They live in a 100% fact-free fantasy universe. If the gov dies then it'll be because of Soros, chemtrails, vaccines with microchips in them - or possibly most likely because he knew about celebrities who are in on the baby-eating ring so Killary had to suicide him. These people are so farking insane. They're raving lunatics who should all be in care homes.
 
BlackChickWhiteAccent [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

meat0918: [Fark user image image 526x701]


Does she keep her heart in a jar of formaldehyde in her walk in closet? Does she even pause to look at it for a second as she slips into her Jimmy Choos?

Is she human? Does she ever regret any goddamned stupid things she's ever said and done?

Is there balance in the world, Lord? Do people like her ever receive their comeuppance?
 
Chilkoot Charlie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: Earguy

Mad Scientist: Let's hope his case isn't mild.

I don't wish ill on anyone, but we need a real higher-up, high profile MAGA person get very sick with it. I mean, can't just disappear for a couple weeks, "taking time for family" type of sick. I mean, we need a no way to hide it, super sick with no full recovery, with permanent disability or death scenario case. Something has to shake these people up that this is no hoax or overblown media frenzy.

I understand your desire to raise awareness but the VID is literally being rammed down the throat of every person every waking day.
Maybe we just need to realize that yes it is a serious issue but not the species eradicating super virus that it is being pitched as.

My state 43,742 reported cases, 38,179 recovered 1518 deaths 78% of those were in long term care facilities.


Soooo, just 1 9/11? In your state. So far...

/At least it's not ebola.
 
Armchair_Invective [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
There's not much to say when people en masse are choosing to commit suicide rather than give up their sweet delusions. Tragic it may be but not much you can do about it, it's like watching a train wreck in slow motion... with statistics and commentary.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: Earguy

Mad Scientist: Let's hope his case isn't mild.

I don't wish ill on anyone, but we need a real higher-up, high profile MAGA person get very sick with it. I mean, can't just disappear for a couple weeks, "taking time for family" type of sick. I mean, we need a no way to hide it, super sick with no full recovery, with permanent disability or death scenario case. Something has to shake these people up that this is no hoax or overblown media frenzy.

I understand your desire to raise awareness but the VID is literally being rammed down the throat of every person every waking day.
Maybe we just need to realize that yes it is a serious issue but not the species eradicating super virus that it is being pitched as.

My state 43,742 reported cases, 38,179 recovered 1518 deaths 78% of those were in long term care facilities.


here's hoping your state goes to at least 1519 deaths
 
steppenwolf
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

meat0918: Earguy: Mad Scientist: ...

Forget it, they're gone.

They will say it was a murder and that the guy didn't actually die of the Rona.


This is exactly why I worry about what would happen if Trump died from it. 1 in 3 Americans already believe everyone is out to get Trump, what do you think they'd do if he died from a "hoax"?
 
