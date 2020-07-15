 Skip to content
(The Advocate)   Dear straight dudes in Colorado: Gay men may now treat you with the same respect that you give women to whom you are sexually attracted without giving you the right to respond violently. Let us all be courteous and respect personal boundaries   (advocate.com) divider line
eurotrader [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A free drink is a free drink.
 
buckwebb [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Wow. I'd never heard of this "defense" before.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

buckwebb: Wow. I'd never heard of this "defense" before.


Google gay panic.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People with gay panic, out are st8 out stupid. And, are a result of our stupid ideas about sex. And toxic masculinity and shame over sexuality. Grow up America.
😔
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, let's be
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: A free drink is a free drink.


And hey, 20 bucks is 20 bucks.
 
Two16
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: And toxic masculinity


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.8kun.topView Full Size
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: A free drink is a free drink.


...and a free dink is a free dink.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't read the comments Ray.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gay
 
SirMadness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The same respect?

Why would I be that much of a dick, just because I'm gay? I don't appreciate the headline's insinuation that I'm a pig.
 
brizzle365
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: People with gay panic, out are st8 out stupid. And, are a result of our stupid ideas about sex. And toxic masculinity and shame over sexuality. Grow up America.
😔


i swear, I just have a wide stance and love to whistle!

PANIC TIME!
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fabulous!
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: A free drink is a free drink.


Word.

I'm not gay (but dont tell them).
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

hissatsu: [media.8kun.top image 850x737]


Maybe you're gay? It's cool. No need to feel ugly about it.
 
E.S.Q.
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

eurotrader: A free drink is a free drink.


Heteroflexible...?
 
badcommand
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Before we go all the way down the "Hooray!! We stopped a mob of heterosexual males from killing the gays.".

How often was this excuse used? Are we talking in the thousands or tens?
 
smunns
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Fancy_Bear: eurotrader: A free drink is a free drink.

...and a free dink is a free dink.


you do know that "Dink" is a derogatory racist term given by Americans to the fine folks of the Vietnamese persuasion
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Walker: Don't read the comments Ray.


Can I just imagine them?

"See we told you libturds this would happn first its the gay marriage and now its literally the law that I can't turn down a fruit or a cross-dresser if they want to date me what is the world coming to I swear next people will be marrying turtles. Y'all need Jesus."
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Sweet, you mean that they might quietly check me out, not call out anything, maybe mention something to their friends, and be too shy and awkward to bother me?

Cool. I hate when they're rude and make catcalls as I go by. This will be a nice change.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

badcommand: Before we go all the way down the "Hooray!! We stopped a mob of heterosexual males from killing the gays.".

How often was this excuse used? Are we talking in the thousands or tens?


Used and successfully used or two different topics.
fact of the matter is, just bringing it up as a defense is disgusting. Regardless if you win or lose.
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

eurotrader: A free drink is a free drink.


And $20 is $20
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

smunns: Fancy_Bear: eurotrader: A free drink is a free drink.

...and a free dink is a free dink.

you do know that "Dink" is a derogatory racist term given by Americans to the fine folks of the Vietnamese persuasion


I'm sure there are ethnicities besides Vietnamese that are Double Income No Kids.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Walker: Don't read the comments Ray.

Can I just imagine them?

"See we told you libturds this would happn first its the gay marriage and now its literally the law that I can't turn down a fruit or a cross-dresser if they want to date me what is the world coming to I swear next people will be marrying turtles. Y'all need Jesus."


Hey turtles are more faithful than women
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Subtonic: eurotrader: A free drink is a free drink.

And hey, 20 bucks is 20 bucks.


Dang it, you came first
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
So they can spot me from across a room and wish they were much younger before getting drunk enough to settle for someone more age appropriate?  Congrats.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

smunns: Fancy_Bear: eurotrader: A free drink is a free drink.

...and a free dink is a free dink.

you do know that "Dink" is a derogatory racist term given by Americans to the fine folks of the Vietnamese persuasion


Lot's of Double Income No Kids in that demographic?
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

smunns: Fancy_Bear: eurotrader: A free drink is a free drink.

...and a free dink is a free dink.

you do know that "Dink" is a derogatory racist term given by Americans to the fine folks of the Vietnamese persuasion


I have heard too many unfortunately, but never that one.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Subtonic: eurotrader: A free drink is a free drink.

And hey, 20 bucks is 20 bucks.


A bj is still a bj, if you can ignore the stubble
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
You mean ignoring them?
 
Subtonic
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Ghost Roach: Subtonic: eurotrader: A free drink is a free drink.

And hey, 20 bucks is 20 bucks.

Dang it, you came first


...phrasing

also,

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I can still use it as a defense against murdering jesters, though, right? After all, there's pretty clear evidence of them making people gay.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Kuta
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Subtonic: smunns: Fancy_Bear: eurotrader: A free drink is a free drink.

...and a free dink is a free dink.

you do know that "Dink" is a derogatory racist term given by Americans to the fine folks of the Vietnamese persuasion

Lot's of Double Income No Kids in that demographic?


A twink is a twink.

TWo Incomes, No Kids.

Maybe?
 
smunns
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Ghost Roach: Subtonic: eurotrader: A free drink is a free drink.

And hey, 20 bucks is 20 bucks.

Dang it, you came first


if I only had a dollar........
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CommonName2
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
FTA: " Another measure he signed simplifies requirements for minors to change the gender on their birth certificate. They will need to present a statement from a licensed health care provider that their gender identity does not align with the one on their original birth certificate, but they do not need to provide proof that they have undergone transition procedures "


At this point, why have that designation on the certificate at all?
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
If you have to start whaling on someone of the same gender that hits on you, you might as well be screaming "I don't want to be as gay as I am!" at the top of your lungs while you're doing it.

Because if being propositioned sets off fear in your head, it's because you're afraid its true and you've been taught that it is bad, so you're violently repressing it as well as the person who triggered those thoughts in your head.
 
Brandi Morgan
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

badcommand: Before we go all the way down the "Hooray!! We stopped a mob of heterosexual males from killing the gays.".

How often was this excuse used? Are we talking in the thousands or tens?


According to this source 107 since 1970 but the numbers really aren't the point.

The fact this defense even exists was a way to dehumanize the LGBT community - "Judge it wasn't my fault I killed him, it was his fault for being gay."
 
badcommand
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

waxbeans: badcommand: Before we go all the way down the "Hooray!! We stopped a mob of heterosexual males from killing the gays.".

How often was this excuse used? Are we talking in the thousands or tens?

Used and successfully used or two different topics.
fact of the matter is, just bringing it up as a defense is disgusting. Regardless if you win or lose.


I get that and agree. I'm just curious to know if using the defense is rampant or if a couple of rednecks used it as a cobbled together excuse to hurt people.
 
DevilGirlFromMars [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Imagine being driven to murderous rage because someone finds you attractive?

I mean obviously it's one thing if it's rude.
Nobody should put up with sexual harassment/catcalling/stalking but if a person just comes up to you in a bar or whatever and are polite about it and you aren't into them and they accept the rejection without turning into a douchecanoe, why would that send anyone into anger? Sometimes people are going to be into you that you just don't want to date. I've never understood flying off the handle over it. (Again, unless the person is harassing you but that's not the same)

Humans are weird.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The last time a gay man hit on me, some *cough cough* number of years ago, he was trying to impress me b/c he drove a Nissan Altima. At the time, I thought I was Audi or better, but then I looked at the women who I was sleeping w/, and realizing no, a Nissan Altima was probably a little high for my league.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Ghost Roach: Subtonic: eurotrader: A free drink is a free drink.

And hey, 20 bucks is 20 bucks.

Dang it, you came first


I think that's how we got in this situation in the first place :0
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Let us all be courtesy and respect personal boundaries
-Principal Sayof
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
What about hetero men who don't treat women we're attracted to like that?

Are we gay?

Sexist much?
 
badcommand
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Brandi Morgan: badcommand: Before we go all the way down the "Hooray!! We stopped a mob of heterosexual males from killing the gays.".

How often was this excuse used? Are we talking in the thousands or tens?

According to this source 107 since 1970 but the numbers really aren't the point.

The fact this defense even exists was a way to dehumanize the LGBT community - "Judge it wasn't my fault I killed him, it was his fault for being gay."


I agree with you.
The portrayal of the article along with the headline here that starts with "Dear heterosexual males" tells me the use of the defense was rampant instead of very,very few cases across 50 years.
Is it wrong, yes.
Does the majority or even minority of heterosexual males use this defense, no.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

CommonName2: FTA: " Another measure he signed simplifies requirements for minors to change the gender on their birth certificate. They will need to present a statement from a licensed health care provider that their gender identity does not align with the one on their original birth certificate, but they do not need to provide proof that they have undergone transition procedures "


At this point, why have that designation on the certificate at all?


The printer needs to know what color paper to print it on
 
docilej
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
there's heterosexual men in Colorado?!
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Walker: Don't read the comments Ray.


Hopefully something like:

"My friend Brad used to be a happy, popular, manly dude with big muscles and a beard until one night at a bar he picked up girl and took her home, but when he got there it turned out 'she' had a package. Because he wasn't allowed to beat 'her' up, by law he had to sleep with this person and he turned gay instantly. This is what Brad--now 'Becky'--looks like now. Please don't stop us from beating up transgendered and gay folks. They're the most dangerous people out there. Don't end up like Brad."
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fano
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Subtonic: eurotrader: A free drink is a free drink.

And hey, 20 bucks is 20 bucks.


And I mean, really, when will I ever be back to Haiti?
 
