(WTOP)   Richmond, Virginia finds an appropriate venue for its Confederate statues   (wtop.com) divider line
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Solid Waste didn't have storage space?
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
nope, that's not a foundry
 
phrawgh [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Robert E. Lee was taken to call on a lady who lived north of Lexington, and she promptly showed him the remains of a tree in her yard. All its limbs had been shot off by Federal artillery fire during Hunter's raid, and its trunk torn by cannonballs. The woman looked at him expectantly as she showed him this memento of what she and her property had endured. Here was a man who would sympathize.

Lee finally spoke. "Cut it down, my dear Madam, and forget it."
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
😂
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should have been dropped into the stirring tanks.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Send 'em back up the sewer line, right up a confederate supporter's ass.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why are they stored? Dont store them, melt them
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What? It's municipal property, there's equipment and staff to manage movement and storage. It's just logistically efficient. Nothing more....

*cough*
 
phrawgh [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ChrisDe: Send 'em back up the sewer line, right up a confederate supporter's ass.


They've stirred up enough shiat already.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am against all forms of extremism.

Prohibiting abortion is extremism.

Removing historical monuments is extremism.
 
rosekolodny [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: Why are they stored? Dont store them, melt them


I'm not against the statues being placed in a museum which can give proper co text and explain that they are symbols of a white supremacist movement that opposed civil rights and celebrated traitors and slavers.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I had enough land, like 100 acres of partly open space instead of the little patch of woods I have now, I'd love to host a sculpture garden of unwanted Confederate statues. I'll take a few Lenins too, the ones that were toppled along with the Soviet Union. And Cecil Rhodes, who was just decapitated in Cape Town. And more once beloved but now unwanted outcasts of history. Maybe I could call it a museum and have part of my land exempt from taxation.
 
rosekolodny [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WastrelWay: I am against all forms of extremism.

Prohibiting abortion is extremism.

Removing historical monuments is extremism.


LOL @ historical monuments.

We don't put up sculptures of the bad guys.  And if there are some, we should remove them.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was going to say if it's not at the bottom of a sewage canal it's not good enough, but this is a lot closer than I expected so I'm kind of good with it.
 
litheandnubile
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are we going to tear down all the ancient Egyptian statues of people who owned slaves too??

hmmmm?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a waste. Those could be used as target practice.
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Their number 2 choice wasn't too bad either.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Deep Sea Coral Reef Starter Kit?
 
Jim_Callahan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm more amused at how unsubtle the paper is being than the actual placement, that's actually a pretty normal place to stash large heavy crap like statues between relocations.

"Yeah, hey, just a funny little public interest puff piece, not implying anything, just letting literally everyone in the state know that the city left the statues in that wastewater plant, yeah, that specific one, with the picture you can GIS for an address.  Funny story, completely unguarded with no real facility security, y'know, just a random note about a funny story that means nothing."

**walks away from computer whistling innocently**
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WastrelWay: I am against all forms of extremism.


That sounds kind of extreme.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Excelsior: Deep Sea Coral Reef Starter Kit?


Gods, no - some of those statues might contain lead.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For the moment, but ultimately they belong in museums.

/top men
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WastrelWay: I am against all forms of extremism.

Prohibiting abortion is extremism.

Removing historical monuments is extremism.


Oh you're new to me :D
Welcome to Fark.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  

litheandnubile: Are we going to tear down all the ancient Egyptian statues of people who owned slaves too??

hmmmm?

[Fark user image 850x425]


media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Excelsior
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZAZ: If I had enough land, like 100 acres of partly open space instead of the little patch of woods I have now, I'd love to host a sculpture garden of unwanted Confederate statues. I'll take a few Lenins too, the ones that were toppled along with the Soviet Union. And Cecil Rhodes, who was just decapitated in Cape Town. And more once beloved but now unwanted outcasts of history. Maybe I could call it a museum and have part of my land exempt from taxation.


Don't forget to plant a shiatload of kudzu, to make it more scenic.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A burning lake filled with excrement?
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rosekolodny: lolmao500: Why are they stored? Dont store them, melt them

I'm not against the statues being placed in a museum which can give proper co text and explain that they are symbols of a white supremacist movement that opposed civil rights and celebrated traitors and slavers.


Oh, you mean The Republican Party.
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WastrelWay: I am against all forms of extremism.

Prohibiting abortion is extremism.

Removing historical monuments is extremism.


Participation trophies erected DECADES after the fact they relate to by the loser side with the sole purpose of intimidating some people under the guise of "heritage" is not really "historic" in  that sense.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rosekolodny: lolmao500: Why are they stored? Dont store them, melt them

I'm not against the statues being placed in a museum which can give proper co text and explain that they are symbols of a white supremacist movement that opposed civil rights and celebrated traitors and slavers.


Except those of us who work in museums really don't want these giant pieces of junk.  Maybe a small piece off one or two, but large artifacts are a nightmare for collections managers.  And almost every exhibit where we might think about using the statue, a large photograph will do just as well.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

litheandnubile: Are we going to tear down all the ancient Egyptian statues of people who owned slaves too??

hmmmm?

[Fark user image 850x425]


Motherfarker, I've had stomach aches that lasted longer than the confederacy. Stank less than it's modern day fans when I finally shat that farking wad of beef gristle out too.

My dog is 3x older than the confederacy. My cat lived to be 5x older.

Put up a nazi statue and we'll tear that farker down too. Worshiped by the same fans.
 
Aetre [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Experiments on waste water and corrosion, maybe?
 
Somacandra [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Begoggle: rosekolodny: lolmao500: Why are they stored? Dont store them, melt them

I'm not against the statues being placed in a museum which can give proper co text and explain that they are symbols of a white supremacist movement that opposed civil rights and celebrated traitors and slavers.

Oh, you mean The Republican Party.


Since the Southern Strategy and the exodus of the Dixiecrats, yes.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rosekolodny: lolmao500: Why are they stored? Dont store them, melt them

I'm not against the statues being placed in a museum which can give proper co text and explain that they are symbols of a white supremacist movement that opposed civil rights and celebrated traitors and slavers.


Depends on the museum, of course.  Most don't have the space for huge equestrian statues.

Every time I go to Walmart, I look at shelf after shelf and rack after rack of items and clothing that would be potential artifacts 100 years from now, and all I can think is "who has room for this junk?".  Everything is so mass-produced nowadays with thousands of different brands that there is minimal historical significance.  The same goes for the statues that were churned out by a half-dozen foundries.  We can't possibly preserve everything, and we have to be selective unless each museum builds a Walmart-sized collections storage building.
 
rosekolodny [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UNC_Samurai: rosekolodny: lolmao500: Why are they stored? Dont store them, melt them

I'm not against the statues being placed in a museum which can give proper co text and explain that they are symbols of a white supremacist movement that opposed civil rights and celebrated traitors and slavers.

Except those of us who work in museums really don't want these giant pieces of junk.  Maybe a small piece off one or two, but large artifacts are a nightmare for collections managers.  And almost every exhibit where we might think about using the statue, a large photograph will do just as well.


I guess as someone who makes art, I respect the time, talent, and energy that went into creating the objects, even if the motivation was f*cked up.

Oh well.  If we can't house them, we can't house them.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UNC_Samurai: rosekolodny: lolmao500: Why are they stored? Dont store them, melt them

I'm not against the statues being placed in a museum which can give proper co text and explain that they are symbols of a white supremacist movement that opposed civil rights and celebrated traitors and slavers.

Except those of us who work in museums really don't want these giant pieces of junk.  Maybe a small piece off one or two, but large artifacts are a nightmare for collections managers.  And almost every exhibit where we might think about using the statue, a large photograph will do just as well.


Civil war battlefields that are part of the National Park System might also be appropriate .
 
rosekolodny [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: rosekolodny: lolmao500: Why are they stored? Dont store them, melt them

I'm not against the statues being placed in a museum which can give proper co text and explain that they are symbols of a white supremacist movement that opposed civil rights and celebrated traitors and slavers.

Depends on the museum, of course.  Most don't have the space for huge equestrian statues.

Every time I go to Walmart, I look at shelf after shelf and rack after rack of items and clothing that would be potential artifacts 100 years from now, and all I can think is "who has room for this junk?".  Everything is so mass-produced nowadays with thousands of different brands that there is minimal historical significance.  The same goes for the statues that were churned out by a half-dozen foundries.  We can't possibly preserve everything, and we have to be selective unless each museum builds a Walmart-sized collections storage building.


I hear you.

Lately I've tried to only buy used stuff.  No reason for me to contribute to the existence of more STUFF in the world.  I like jewelry, but I ain't adding to mining activities - plenty of vintage stuff on Etsy.  I like cool textiles, and I can find old ones.  I love books, and that's (mostly) what the used bookstore is for.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rosekolodny: UNC_Samurai: rosekolodny: lolmao500: Why are they stored? Dont store them, melt them

I'm not against the statues being placed in a museum which can give proper co text and explain that they are symbols of a white supremacist movement that opposed civil rights and celebrated traitors and slavers.

Except those of us who work in museums really don't want these giant pieces of junk.  Maybe a small piece off one or two, but large artifacts are a nightmare for collections managers.  And almost every exhibit where we might think about using the statue, a large photograph will do just as well.

I guess as someone who makes art, I respect the time, talent, and energy that went into creating the objects, even if the motivation was f*cked up.

Oh well.  If we can't house them, we can't house them.


Except, these monuments are often mass-produced and ordered from a catalog.  Most of them, ironically, came from a handful of companies in Connecticut.
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Drop them in lakes, they will become good fishing spots.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chained together like a road crew and dropped into the river to form a barrier to speed-boats?
 
RecoveringLibertarian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: I am against all forms of extremism.

Prohibiting abortion is extremism.

Removing historical monuments is extremism.


Something tells me your view of what's extreme may be skewed. Extreme is of course a relative thing.

Those who want to prevent abortion may see themselves as moderate and those who would bomb clinics as their extreme.

Those who want to take down statues of people who (the officers at least) betrayed their oath to the US Constitution from public areas, see themselves as moderate, compared to real extreme historical revisionism ala N Korea, Pinochet, Stalin, Hitler, or the Khmer Rouge.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

ShamanGator: Drop them in lakes, they will become good fishing spots.


The Reef of Grief. I did not see this post just before mine. But then I didn't read any of the posts before mine. I usually do it after I post so as to not be biased.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Why not do what the Ancients would have done and use them for target practice?

You know, like Saint Sebastian?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: I am against all forms of extremism.

Prohibiting abortion is extremism.

Removing historical monuments is extremism.


Fark user imageView Full Size

oops
 
RecoveringLibertarian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

neongoats: I was going to say if it's not at the bottom of a sewage canal it's not good enough, but this is a lot closer than I expected so I'm kind of good with it.


I was going to ask if the public could pee on them
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: litheandnubile: Are we going to tear down all the ancient Egyptian statues of people who owned slaves too??

hmmmm?

[Fark user image 850x425]

[media1.tenor.com image 498x245] [View Full Size image _x_]


Pre-Biblical. They are Grandfathered in, like all the reactionary nasty shiats in the Bible.
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Somacandra: UNC_Samurai: rosekolodny: lolmao500: Why are they stored? Dont store them, melt them

I'm not against the statues being placed in a museum which can give proper co text and explain that they are symbols of a white supremacist movement that opposed civil rights and celebrated traitors and slavers.

Except those of us who work in museums really don't want these giant pieces of junk.  Maybe a small piece off one or two, but large artifacts are a nightmare for collections managers.  And almost every exhibit where we might think about using the statue, a large photograph will do just as well.

Civil war battlefields that are part of the National Park System might also be appropriate .


Civil war battlefields? No. They do not belong there.

Most of these are NOT from the Civil War era. They were created decades later to glorify the Confederacy.
If anything, they could be part of a collection in a museum for an exhibit about White Supremacy, Jim Crow era, Civil rights, racial segregation  etc.
 
MWShannon
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Melt them down and turn them into sewer pipes.
 
phrawgh [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Jairzinho: Somacandra: UNC_Samurai: rosekolodny: lolmao500: Why are they stored? Dont store them, melt them

I'm not against the statues being placed in a museum which can give proper co text and explain that they are symbols of a white supremacist movement that opposed civil rights and celebrated traitors and slavers.

Except those of us who work in museums really don't want these giant pieces of junk.  Maybe a small piece off one or two, but large artifacts are a nightmare for collections managers.  And almost every exhibit where we might think about using the statue, a large photograph will do just as well.

Civil war battlefields that are part of the National Park System might also be appropriate .

Civil war battlefields? No. They do not belong there.

Most of these are NOT from the Civil War era. They were created decades later to glorify the Confederacy.
If anything, they could be part of a collection in a museum for an exhibit about White Supremacy, Jim Crow era, Civil rights, racial segregation  etc.


This is all they should get.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

brantgoose: UNC_Samurai: litheandnubile: Are we going to tear down all the ancient Egyptian statues of people who owned slaves too??

hmmmm?

[Fark user image 850x425]

[media1.tenor.com image 498x245] [View Full Size image _x_]

Pre-Biblical. They are Grandfathered in, like all the reactionary nasty shiats in the Bible.


I'm assuming L&N is trolling, because chattel slavery as we know it was rare in Egypt, and wasn't really used to build monuments.
 
Slives [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: nope, that's not a foundry


Well, it is only a couple miles from Tredegar Iron Works.
 
