Do you want alligators? because this is how you get alligators
14
posted to Main » on 15 Jul 2020 at 3:04 PM



14 Comments
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
wait a minute...
 
SansNeural [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

some_beer_drinker: wait a minute...


Still submitting DM links, eh?
 
stevenboof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
We get alligators from crocodiles?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Wut
 
EyeHaveRisen
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
What a Croc
 
Fano
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

stevenboof: We get alligators from crocodiles?


Inside our Chevrolet Movie Theaters
 
chitownmike
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

stevenboof: We get alligators from crocodiles?


When submitter fails worse than the the daily fail
 
Fano
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
snopes.comView Full Size
More legit I'm sure
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
What, you mean convert the alligators to Mormonism?
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I find the similar angle of the snouts to be unnerving.
It's like one of my bad photoshops where I don't even bother realigning the copies I make of an image for a more natural feel.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
paging crocoduck to this abortion
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

stevenboof: We get alligators from crocodiles?


Only in your Chevrolet Movie Thee-ater

Interior Crocodile Alligator lyrics video
Youtube z9n0N6gNmaw
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

chitownmike: stevenboof: We get alligators from crocodiles?

When submitter fails worse than the the daily fail


it's still funny. i loled
 
