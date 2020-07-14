 Skip to content
(Sun Journal (Maine))   Two guys named Coombs, Mr. Drew and His Animals Too, and a traveling spider salesman   (sunjournal.com) divider line
    More: Weird, Spider, Tarantula, Arachnid, Arthropod, Drew Desjardins' facility, Maine Warden Service, Spider bite, Warden Tim Coombs  
snowjack [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I used to think all tarantulas were basically harmless... getting bit a little worse than getting stung by a bee maybe.

I've since found out that while it's true that no tarantulas are deadly, some of the ones from Africa and Asia really pack a wallop. Blinding pain, nausea, chills, cramps throughout the whole body, and with the worst ones the venom effects can last 4 weeks or more. Some of these are popular in the tarantula-keeping hobby because of their bright coloration and patterns.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Poeci​l​otheria_metallica#Venom
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

snowjack: I used to think all tarantulas were basically harmless... getting bit a little worse than getting stung by a bee maybe.

I've since found out that while it's true that no tarantulas are deadly, some of the ones from Africa and Asia really pack a wallop. Blinding pain, nausea, chills, cramps throughout the whole body, and with the worst ones the venom effects can last 4 weeks or more. Some of these are popular in the tarantula-keeping hobby because of their bright coloration and patterns.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Poecil​otheria_metallica#Venom


Even better, old world tarantulas do not kick up urticating hairs, so they immediately go from being chill to presenting to biting.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

snowjack: I used to think all tarantulas were basically harmless... getting bit a little worse than getting stung by a bee maybe.

I've since found out that while it's true that no tarantulas are deadly,


I have it on good authority that the black tarantula is highly deadly.
 
SnowPeas [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Mr Drew shelters my sons turtles for the winter,.. before my son passed away he loved Drews animals.
Fun guy with lots of reptiles
 
DevilGirlFromMars [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

NM Volunteer: snowjack: I used to think all tarantulas were basically harmless... getting bit a little worse than getting stung by a bee maybe.

I've since found out that while it's true that no tarantulas are deadly, some of the ones from Africa and Asia really pack a wallop. Blinding pain, nausea, chills, cramps throughout the whole body, and with the worst ones the venom effects can last 4 weeks or more. Some of these are popular in the tarantula-keeping hobby because of their bright coloration and patterns.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Poecil​otheria_metallica#Venom

Even better, old world tarantulas do not kick up urticating hairs, so they immediately go from being chill to presenting to biting.


This is correct.

Old worlds are usually very pretty but I wouldn't want to stick my hand in the enclosure of one.

Meanwhile, my 3 year old B. Vagans has only ever thrown hairs at water and is as docile as a kitten. Here she is giving me the sad boo boo eyes. I never thought I could love a spider this much.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
