(YouTube)   This Bill and Ted reboot looks hilarious   (youtube.com) divider line
posted to Main » on 15 Jul 2020 at 11:21 AM



Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder how many they did hand out? Also, we're screwed.

https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/D​CDC/Pages/Immunization/ncov2019.aspx
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love how those dipshiats latch on to the CO2 thing yet deny that mask wearing can reduce the transmission of C19.
 
styckx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You could have told me that was filmed in Florida and I would have believed you. What the fark are they drinking in California?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mitch Taylor's Bro: I wonder how many they did hand out? Also, we're screwed.

https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/D​CDC/Pages/Immunization/ncov2019.aspx

3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those are the dudes that go and speak at City Councils, right?  Same guys?
 
gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberDave: I love how those dipshiats latch on to the CO2 thing yet deny that mask wearing can reduce the transmission of C19.


Oh no. It isn't even that smart. The woman was saying its dangerous because it forces you to breathe carbon MONoxide.

Apparently she is confusing wearing a mask with sucking on a tailpipe.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

styckx: You could have told me that was filmed in Florida and I would have believed you. What the fark are they drinking in California?


Southern California is pretty conservative.  There's a lot of congressional wingnuts (including Nunes) from that area.
 
Biohazard Banana Suit
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jack Sabbath: Those are the dudes that go and speak at City Councils, right?  Same guys?


yeah
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This might be my fastest greenlight ever.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No
 
Excelsior
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gilgigamesh: UberDave: I love how those dipshiats latch on to the CO2 thing yet deny that mask wearing can reduce the transmission of C19.

Oh no. It isn't even that smart. The woman was saying its dangerous because it forces you to breathe carbon MONoxide.

Apparently she is confusing wearing a mask with sucking on a tailpipe.


They've been sucking too much orange tailpipe.
 
Billy Bathsalt [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Best line: "Everybody here is so friendly, dude!"
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
you are so farked america. wear a mask for a few weeks, and this shiat can be over. but....noooooooooooooooo
 
flucto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're all going to die. By snoo-snoo.
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Mitch Taylor's Bro: I wonder how many they did hand out? Also, we're screwed.

https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/D​CDC/Pages/Immunization/ncov2019.aspx
[3.bp.blogspot.com image 570x316]


I just watched that again in prep for the new sequel that was announced a few weeks ago. Be excellent to each other (and wear a farking mask when you're out and about)!
 
Tman144
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skyotter: This might be my fastest greenlight ever.


This is for you then:
Jonwayne - Green Light (ft. Anderson .Paak)
Youtube UkRMuzMC4kQ
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mitch Taylor's Bro: Be excellent to each other (and wear a farking mask when you're out and about)!


George Carlin would heartily approve.
 
cowsaregoodeating [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was surprisingly and thoroughly entertaining. Two thumbs up.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I may just consider volunteering for that manned mission to Mars.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Assholes hate it when you point out they are being assholes.
 
Ishkur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did she just say carbon monoxide?


/that's where I stopped watching. Don't want to listen to dumb people today
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Excelsior: gilgigamesh: UberDave: I love how those dipshiats latch on to the CO2 thing yet deny that mask wearing can reduce the transmission of C19.

Oh no. It isn't even that smart. The woman was saying its dangerous because it forces you to breathe carbon MONoxide.

Apparently she is confusing wearing a mask with sucking on a tailpipe.

They've been sucking too much orange tailpipe.


They suck a lot of orange tailpipe in Orange County...the fact that it's even called Orange County: coincidence?  I think not.
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

enry: styckx: You could have told me that was filmed in Florida and I would have believed you. What the fark are they drinking in California?

Southern California is pretty conservative.  There's a lot of congressional wingnuts (including Nunes) from that area.


No, not all of southern California.  This was in Orange County.  Conservative dung hole.  Nunes is up north, in the central valley.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ishkur: Did she just say carbon monoxide?


/that's where I stopped watching. Don't want to listen to dumb people today


You're hanging out on the internet. Good f*cking luck with that.
 
Superjoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Someone Else's Alt: Assholes hate it when you point out they are being assholes.


Not even that, they're just nicely asking people if they will wear a free mask. Meanwhile the derpers explode like they just asked if they can fark their mom.
 
busy chillin'
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reminds me of
https://images.app.goo.gl/YY4ZFgezqWJ​m​S4F6A
 
sokalel
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I have lived in HB since the mid 80's. These morons are everywhere in OC.
That's why were are basically shut down again.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I don't understand "hoaxers".  Who's doing this hoax, for what reason, to what end?  This is a worldwide pandemic affecting anyone and everyone.  Do these people not believe in germs because they can't see them?  I can't come up with a single crazy reason why that would make any sense to anyone.  Do they think Lex Luther is sitting in his volcano liar laughing his ass off because he's pulled off this awesome hoax just to amuse himself?

/GOT DAMN PEOPLE ARE STUPID
 
freakay [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Why so angry, bros?

Damn.  There are some seriously f-ed up people there.  Its really amazing that so many people are plain angry about all of this.
 
stuffy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
That looks better than the real reboot.
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

skyotter: This might be my fastest greenlight ever.


Clearly, admin lowered their mask to let the oxygen decide.
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

gilgigamesh: UberDave: I love how those dipshiats latch on to the CO2 thing yet deny that mask wearing can reduce the transmission of C19.

Oh no. It isn't even that smart. The woman was saying its dangerous because it forces you to breathe carbon MONoxide.

Apparently she is confusing wearing a mask with sucking on a tailpipe.


They are technically correct as you do breath out a faint amount of monoxide.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gnosis301
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I could learn a lesson from those two dudes.   Are things just that chill in Cali?
 
kyuzokai
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
For all the shiat I give Japanese people for blindingly following societal norms (that sometimes don't make sense) instead of using their brains, I'm super glad I live here and not in the USA where apparently acting like a 2 year old and saying "NO! I don't WANNA!" is considered a mark of pride even in the face of overwhelming evidence. Dudes were being so polite, just offering free masks and muthafarkas lost their shiat.

/y'all are farked
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Jesus, 'nobody' was wearing a mask even in the background.  Even here in Trumper flyover country it's at least 70% masked in the stores (supposed to be 100% but well...sigh)
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
These are some duuuuuuuuuuummmmmbbbbbbb people. And they're why Florida, Texas, Arizona, South Carolina, and most red states are going to be decimated by this virus.
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

styckx: You could have told me that was filmed in Florida and I would have believed you. What the fark are they drinking in California?


This.
Halfway through I thought it was all staged.
Seriously. 
WTF.
In Huntington Beach, CA???
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

gnosis301: I could learn a lesson from those two dudes.   Are things just that chill in Cali?


I have to remind myself how big California is and even Mendocino County, way up there, has anti-mask nutters. A cafe was in the news recently about whacky non-compliance.

Here...

Almost 4.5 mil Californians voted Trump versus Hillary back in 2016 - 4.5 Rhode Islands!
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Funny. Though not really helpful that the guy in blue spends a good portion of the video with his nose uncovered.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Mudd's woman: styckx: You could have told me that was filmed in Florida and I would have believed you. What the fark are they drinking in California?

This.
Halfway through I thought it was all staged.
Seriously. 
WTF.
In Huntington Beach, CA???


California will be alright, ultimately, because there are enough progressives to keep things in check. The reason you didn't see masks on that beach is because the progressives are doing the SMART thing and avoiding the conservatives, who have flocked to the beach instead of practicing social distancing.

You can't get on a beach like that without some conservative asshole crowding you. If you wear a mask, you see what happens-- They get mad at YOU! The best thing for any liberal or progressive to do right now is cede the beaches, bars, nightclubs, and crowded venues to the conservatives who think they're just fine without masks and willingly spreading the virus because they think you can build up an immunity to it. These are the same people who don't wash their hands after they poop because they think it makes them "tougher" and build immunity to germs if they don't wash them off.

These are lead-paint-chip-eating, conspiracy-loving, angry, hateful plague-spreaders. The Trump-Covidian Cult. They do not care about you, so stay away from them. It's the smartest thing you can do.
 
J45Picker
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

styckx: You could have told me that was filmed in Florida and I would have believed you. What the fark are they drinking in California?


It's Huntington Beach in Orange County: Surf Nazis, cranky old conservatives, and assholes in general. It's always been like that. Avoid it at all costs.
 
Ishkur [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

J45Picker: Surf Nazis


The name of my German Industrial/EBM Beach Boys cover band.
 
Truthman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
That's one of the most depressing things I've seen
 
Pinhead Patriot
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
FERDA!!!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Skyfrog
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It must be awful to walk around every day being so angry all the time, what a miserable way to live. It almost makes me want to feel sorry for some of these people but they're such hateful assholes I really can't. I do kind of pity the stupid ones, like the woman who thinks you breath your own "carbon monoxide" when wearing a mask, or that will go to hell for some reason for wearing one.
 
ScottyShaps
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

styckx: You could have told me that was filmed in Florida and I would have believed you. What the fark are they drinking in California?


Ego and false sense of invincibility...
Honestly, Orange County is full of over privileged white conservatives... it's their one urban haven in California
 
ScottyShaps
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

enry: styckx: You could have told me that was filmed in Florida and I would have believed you. What the fark are they drinking in California?

Southern California is pretty conservative.  There's a lot of congressional wingnuts (including Nunes) from that area.


Nunes is central valley (remember, he's a "farmer")
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

FarkingSmurf: I don't understand "hoaxers".  Who's doing this hoax, for what reason, to what end?  This is a worldwide pandemic affecting anyone and everyone.  Do these people not believe in germs because they can't see them?  I can't come up with a single crazy reason why that would make any sense to anyone.  Do they think Lex Luther is sitting in his volcano liar laughing his ass off because he's pulled off this awesome hoax just to amuse himself?

/GOT DAMN PEOPLE ARE STUPID


I'll let Love Connection host Chuck Woolery explain it to you:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ScottyShaps
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

J45Picker: styckx: You could have told me that was filmed in Florida and I would have believed you. What the fark are they drinking in California?

It's Huntington Beach in Orange County: Surf Nazis, cranky old conservatives, and assholes in general. It's always been like that. Avoid it at all costs.


Nailed it - clearly you've been to the OC before
 
