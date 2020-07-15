 Skip to content
(NYPost) Among the stranger details of the Ghislaine Maxwell case, it turns out she's secretly married and won't say to whom
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Twas I - Donald Trump Junior!
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Okay which one of you pedo-loving creeps secretly married Ghislaine Maxwell? She is refusing to reveal your name

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: Okay which one of you pedo-loving creeps secretly married Ghislaine Maxwell? She is refusing to reveal your name

[Fark user image image 640x360]


Why are you blaming OdradekRex?
 
oldernell [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Melanie
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
She's married to fb. He's also the father.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
You would think the court records would reveal who
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Just figure out where she registered and request a copy of the certificate.
 
gnosis301
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
このディオだ!
 
Snort
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Waiting for her accidental death in a medium security prison.....
 
Discordulator
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: You would think the court records would reveal who


And if there is no documents, no common law spouses, or tax filings then is she really married?
 
tdyak [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I blame her parents for naming her Ghislaine.
 
Burn_The_Plows
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Maybe she's waiting to see who they're going to subpoena. Whomever has the most damaging evidence, she can have them claim spousal immunity.

But that will only work if that person is willing to lie for her. I guess I don't know what her angle is.
 
Officer Barrelroll [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Just figure out where she registered and request a copy of the certificate.


Probably registered at Toys R Us

/one ticket please
 
Marcos P
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I know deep down in my heart that its Michael Cera
 
rolladuck [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Discordulator: And if there is no documents, no common law spouses, or tax filings then is she really married?


As with any other contract, if there is no other party to it, then there is no contract. Therefore, with no spouse, there can be no marriage.
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It was Epstein.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: You would think the court records would reveal who


Depending on in what country the marriage took place.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Story i read somewhere said that she did a lot of those pervy things because she was in love with Epstein, and would do anything for him.

Maybe Epstein married her off when he got tired of her.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

VisualiseThis: It was Epstein.


I could see that.
 
comrade
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
It's to Hilary, right?
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Her husband:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Officer Barrelroll: Tr0mBoNe: Just figure out where she registered and request a copy of the certificate.

Probably registered at Toys R Us

/one ticket please


Oh please.  It would be here:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

VisualiseThis: It was Epstein.


That is possible.

FARK swallowed my earlier post, but unless the judge puts everything under seal, the information will eventually show up in pre-trial motions.

Unless, of course, Ms. Maxwell succumbs to an aneurysm...
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Undercover mascot lover. Just when you think times are strange
 
darkeyes
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Sounds like a sweeps week Maury Show episode in the works!
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Soros!
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Burn_The_Plows: Maybe she's waiting to see who they're going to subpoena. Whomever has the most damaging evidence, she can have them claim spousal immunity.

But that will only work if that person is willing to lie for her. I guess I don't know what her angle is.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
God, I hate those farking websites where why time you scroll, a farking stupid banner pops up over the top 2" of the screen. That shiat needs to DIAF, sooner rather than later...
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I am sure that the primary reason for her trial being put off for a year is to the feds time to fully investigate this evil coonts background, all her contacts for the last decade etc. This could be a career case for the prosecutors, bringing down the largest known pedophile ring out side of the Catholic Church.

At this point it is obvious that the fed agreement with Epstein needs to be unsealed and closely examined for corruption and coverup.

If they can manage to take down Cosby and Weinstein for sexual assault and rape, they can take down Trump, Prince Andrew, Clinton, Dershowitz and whomever else was raping children.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure it's Taylor Swift.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

VisualiseThis: It was Epstein.


If so, wouldn't the word be "widowed"?

The prosecutors speak of a person in the present tense who would theoretically be able to co-sign a bond.
 
Mooammar Al-Cowddafi
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: Story i read somewhere said that she did a lot of those pervy things because she was in love with Epstein, and would do anything for him.

Maybe Epstein married her off when he got tired of her.


If I was married to her (which I'm not because I'm a Cow) I wouldn't want anyone to know either...
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Prince Andrew, duh!  Why else would they keep it a secret?
 
s8tans_temple
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Lets play Jeopardy?? Yeah Yeah

Alex I'll take "polygamous Marriages for $100"

Question: Who is orange, grabs by the pussy and was besties with Jeffery Epstein?

\
 
Petey4335
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Officer Barrelroll: Tr0mBoNe: Just figure out where she registered and request a copy of the certificate.

Probably registered at Toys R Us

/one ticket please


Ticket for a child, adult, or senior?
 
fluffy_pope [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I bet it was that Silicon Valley jillionaire she was associated with. Spousal privilege deal, maybe.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Randall Stephens
 
baorao
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
it's probably one of those "can't be compelled to testify against my 'spouse' marriages".
 
ISubmittedThisYesterdayWithAMuchFunnierHeadline
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Straight Outta Wells Branch: She's married to fb. He's also the father.


Holy throwbacks.  fb-?  Haven't heard that name in a while.
 
Ignoramist
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Her husband lives in Canada, you wouldn't know him.

/It's me
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

tdyak: I blame her parents for naming her Ghislaine.


I'm not even sure how to pronounce "Ghislaine". Is it Jis-laine? Jiz-laine?
 
kindms
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
she was granted immunity in the original epstein deal. so are the feds saying she continued to crime after the Acosta plea deal ?
 
durbnpoisn [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Pardon my ignorance here, but aren't such things public record?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: tdyak: I blame her parents for naming her Ghislaine.

I'm not even sure how to pronounce "Ghislaine". Is it Jis-laine? Jiz-laine?


IIRC, Jizz Lane is an 80s porno featuring Peter North.

/80s porn is the best porn.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: tdyak: I blame her parents for naming her Ghislaine.

I'm not even sure how to pronounce "Ghislaine". Is it Jis-laine? Jiz-laine?


Mangrove Throatwarbler.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: tdyak: I blame her parents for naming her Ghislaine.

I'm not even sure how to pronounce "Ghislaine". Is it Jis-laine? Jiz-laine?


I would think it would be Gee-Laine
 
Ignoramist
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: tdyak: I blame her parents for naming her Ghislaine.

I'm not even sure how to pronounce "Ghislaine". Is it Jis-laine? Jiz-laine?


Somewhere between a J and a G.  The French pronunciation usually sounds like a J to English speakers but it's more complicated than than that.

I have brothers whose names start with G and J and English speakers mangle both of them.

And the 's' goes on the 2nd syllable (Gi-slaine).
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

comrade: It's to Hilary, right?


It would keep her alive.  Spousal immunity.
 
Mooammar Al-Cowddafi
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Mooammar Al-Cowddafi: cryinoutloud: Story i read somewhere said that she did a lot of those pervy things because she was in love with Epstein, and would do anything for him.

Maybe Epstein married her off when he got tired of her.

If I was married to her (which I'm not because I'm a Cow) I wouldn't want anyone to know either...


I think I replied to the wrong comment.  I'm sorry about cryinoutloud...
 
bhcompy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: VisualiseThis: It was Epstein.

That is possible.

FARK swallowed my earlier post, but unless the judge puts everything under seal, the information will eventually show up in pre-trial motions.

Unless, of course, Ms. Maxwell succumbs to an aneurysm...


They can subpoena his tax return at least for the filing status
 
