(The Hill)   We've secretly replaced this statue of a slave trader with one of a successful and attractive Black Lives Matter protester. Let's see if anybody notices   (thehill.com) divider line
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A) I like it
B) I hope we don't see another Madison, where moron protestors tore down a statue of "progress" (a woman, sculpted by a woman) and an abolitionist colonel in the Union Army.
 
Callous [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like it, I hope it stays.
 
To Wish Impossible Things
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It looks good.  Keep it.
 
kukukupo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Better hope she doesn't say anything racist or Anti-Semitic anytime soon.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's brilliant.

Also, is it weird that... a friend of mine wants to fark a statue?
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe it comes to life like a Golem or Kim Cattrall in Mannequin
 
PanicAttack [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love this. Now let's see it happen in the US.
 
ng2810
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ragin' Asian: That's brilliant.

Also, is it weird that... a friend of mine wants to fark a statue?


That's been a thing since literally ancient times.

Check your friend's closet. They might already be doing it...
 
omg bbq
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

ng2810: Ragin' Asian: That's brilliant.

Also, is it weird that... a friend of mine wants to fark a statue?

That's been a thing since literally ancient times.

Check your friend's closet. They might already be doing it...


Kinky.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: That's brilliant.

Also, is it weird that... a friend of mine wants to fark a statue?


Just off the campus of Johns Hopkins University is a monument to the namesake.   It's a bust (no pun intended) of Hopkins flanked by two semi-nude figures, one male and one female.   The frat boys each year take the job of polishing up the breasts on the female form and usually, that also involves one of the pledges being photographed sucking on a nipple.
 
Commander Lysdexic
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Might not stay up.

Mayor Marvin Rees said the statue did not have permission to be installed.
In a tweet he said: "Anything put on the plinth outside of the process we've put in place will have to be removed."
 
ng2810
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

PanicAttack: I love this. Now let's see it happen in the US.


John Oliver has some suggestions:

Confederacy: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
Youtube J5b_-TZwQ0I
 
stuffy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

PanicAttack: I love this. Now let's see it happen in the US.


Agree
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

omg bbq: ng2810: Ragin' Asian: That's brilliant.

Also, is it weird that... a friend of mine wants to fark a statue?

That's been a thing since literally ancient times.

Check your friend's closet. They might already be doing it...

Kinky.


How many times do I have to tell y'all: Only the first time.
 
I Browse [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I find myself very attracted to that statue.


Is that weird? Should I not have said that aloud?
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Would he be guilty of Statutory Rape?
 
Commander Lysdexic
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

I Browse: I find myself very attracted to that statue.


Is that weird? Should I not have said that aloud?


If you're going to flirt with her, be realistic, don't wanna put her on a pedestal.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

rnatalie: Ragin' Asian: That's brilliant.

Also, is it weird that... a friend of mine wants to fark a statue?

Just off the campus of Johns Hopkins University is a monument to the namesake.   It's a bust (no pun intended) of Hopkins flanked by two semi-nude figures, one male and one female.   The frat boys each year take the job of polishing up the breasts on the female form and usually, that also involves one of the pledges being photographed sucking on a nipple.


We had a statue of a topless young woman in the quad at my school. Every winter someone would put a sweater on it.
 
Dryad
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Commander Lysdexic: Might not stay up.

Mayor Marvin Rees said the statue did not have permission to be installed.
In a tweet he said: "Anything put on the plinth outside of the process we've put in place will have to be removed."


Yeah. Good luck with that.
One had better hope he has an assistant bright enough to quietly reach out to the artist to have them fill out some perfunctory forms to satisfy 'process' so both sides can claim victory here.
 
Greil
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Commander Lysdexic: Might not stay up.

Mayor Marvin Rees said the statue did not have permission to be installed.
In a tweet he said: "Anything put on the plinth outside of the process we've put in place will have to be removed."


the people who painted the BLM street letters took the time to get a permit. The douches who tried to paint over it got arrested. There's no reason not to submit for these kinds of permits, they'll probably get approved.
 
Dadoody
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
#nolivesmatter and that will be proven in the coming wars.
 
dmr37
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Greil: Commander Lysdexic: Might not stay up.

Mayor Marvin Rees said the statue did not have permission to be installed.
In a tweet he said: "Anything put on the plinth outside of the process we've put in place will have to be removed."

the people who painted the BLM street letters took the time to get a permit. The douches who tried to paint over it got arrested. There's no reason not to submit for these kinds of permits, they'll probably get approved.


Can any one paint the street with a permit or tear down a statute and replace it with something else?
 
Greil
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

dmr37: Greil: Commander Lysdexic: Might not stay up.

Mayor Marvin Rees said the statue did not have permission to be installed.
In a tweet he said: "Anything put on the plinth outside of the process we've put in place will have to be removed."

the people who painted the BLM street letters took the time to get a permit. The douches who tried to paint over it got arrested. There's no reason not to submit for these kinds of permits, they'll probably get approved.

Can any one paint the street with a permit or tear down a statute and replace it with something else?


Well, the city itself will probably handle the statue teardowns, but....yeah, that's what the permit means. It means getting permission to do the thing.
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, here's  The Mirror's reporting on this:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
