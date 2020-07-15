 Skip to content
(The Takeout)   If you think the shelves in your grocery store are beginning to look a little sparse again, well, you're right
12
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I haven't been IN a grocery store in three months. They'll pick it and bring it to the car. What could be easier?
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Amazon Prime shelves are also emptying out.  It's pretty much like it was at the beginning of the last lockdown.

Here's a suggestion: let's get it right this time!
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Well yeah. I started over buying again as states started to reopen. Clearly we'd be back to lockdown or our own personal isolation.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
This is a conspiracy, like the coin shortage. Yes, it's the biggest farking conspiracy you ever saw, millions of people in on it, entire countries. The libs are furious at the state of affairs and are buying the stores out.

Oh wait, that's what they always do.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I should have made a Costco run before work got all insanely busy again.

/gotta be a weekday run to avoid the plague rats
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I bought a large pack of TP at Sams right before the flood of people and I'm now on my last 5 rolls so when I went the other day all TP is sold out I was like WTF just last week they have pallets and pallets now people are hoarding shiat again.
 
Bruce the Deuce [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
No Beefeater gin at my store. THIS IS AN OUTRAGE!
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
dirty plague rats. eat your children.
 
Bob Dolemite
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
we are still in the first wave of supply chain issues, IMHO
 
smunns
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Grocery stores are running low because the feds are giving food stamp recipients a daily stipend for school age children who aren't being fed by the schools   At the store we own we have a woman with six kids and she just $1600 plus extra in food stamps. That's literally a second stimulus monthly for those folks.  So if your little Debbie, top ramen, frozen goods and ice cream are depleted you now know why.
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Only thing not in stock yesterday was bread machine yeast. I picked up a jar last time they had it 2 weeks ago, thatll get us through til it snows. Chikin was also a bit sparse. Stocked up on beans a while back. I made pinto beans last week, really easy to do.
2 cups pinto beans, washed and sorted to keep rocks out
Half an onion, diced
8-10 rib bones from dinner the night before (all we had, no hocks or ham shanks available, use one if you can get it, any meaty pork bone will work)
Half a teaspoon of pepper
Half a teaspoon of ground cumin
Im low sodium so salt to taste after cooking

Throw it all in the pressure cooker
20 minutes from when the weight starts rocking
Let pressure reduce on its own

Eat or bag and refrigerate, they dont keep more than 2 or 3 days...

Made a loaf of crusty cuban bread in the machine to go with it...
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: dirty plague rats. eat your children.


I see you've entirely dehumanized a huge portion of the country.

What's next?
Fark user imageView Full Size


You'll be way ahead of the pack when it comes to murder and cannibilism.
 
