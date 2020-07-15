 Skip to content
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We shall win them over by the power of bacon and biscuits and gravy.
 
sorceror [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That said, crepes are enjoyable for breakfast once in a while. Really simple, too. Add a little vanilla and/or sugar to that recipe and they're great, especially with some sliced strawberries and non-fake syrup; sweet enough to please American tastes.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...and the act closes with the father shoving a crepe up his wife's ass while the dog smokes a cigarette and laments the bourgeoise scene, and the son and daughter tongue kiss.

"WOW!" yells the agent.  "That was amazing!  What do you call it?"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yakmans_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Best dessert I ever had: a chocolate mousse crepe in Rennes. Pancakes are better. Crepes are best.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Crepes with ham and gruyere. Mmm.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He returned to the City of Light and in 2003, Breakfast in America, or BIA for short, was opened

Followed by a cease and desist order from Supertramp?
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blatz514: [Fark user image 850x576]


Really is a great sandwich, I make them for breakfast a lot.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just... don't tell them about Burger King's croissan'wich. We don't need a war right now.
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm a weirdo. What the hell am I doing here? I don't belong here
 
Riche
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Compromise: Crepes are the really thin pancakes. Say you love thin pancakes. Everybody loves pancakes, right?


/That was a stupid but fun movie.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

blatz514: [Fark user image image 850x576]


That's clearly Irish. Mc out front should have told you.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Diasporas in the coronavirus era, Part 4: American restaurateur Craig Carlson
Youtube LVNGqexolHY
 
Mouser [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Yes, but do they serve quarter-pounders?
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
FTA: "Can you believe it? It's impossible to get an American breakfast in France."

Really, you twit? & just go to the market. The best breakfast sandwich is a homemade one. You can add as much freedom  gravy as you want - to enhance the clotting brought from American COVID.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
...What if I love both crepes and pancakes? Why should I have to pick a team?

/ Now I really want either some waffles or a traditional Irish breakfast
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Declassify Issue: FTA: "Can you believe it? It's impossible to get an American breakfast in France."

Really, you twit? & just go to the market. The best breakfast sandwich is a homemade one. You can add as much freedom  gravy as you want - to enhance the clotting brought from American COVID.


You really can't find syrup overseas, we bring syrup with us when we travel that way we can cook pancakes for the kids for breakfast.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Declassify Issue: FTA: "Can you believe it? It's impossible to get an American breakfast in France."

Really, you twit? & just go to the market. The best breakfast sandwich is a homemade one. You can add as much freedom  gravy as you want - to enhance the clotting brought from American COVID.


You should travel more
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
You know, the British have crap food, but their breakfasts are great.
 
khitsicker
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
let the enfattening of France begin!!
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
It was the first American diner in Paris, and the first restaurant to introduce Parisians to Lumberjack Specials, or the P'tit dej du Bucheron: two eggs any style, two bacon, two sausages, ham steak, French toast, grilled tomatoes, home fries and toast, all for about $16.

The tomatoes are more of a British thing. (They'd put beans in there, too.) Three different pork products also sounds a bit over the top even by "lumberjack" breakfast standards.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
No spam?
 
deadsanta
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
We will now see the end of the thin French person, you heard it here first.
 
padraig
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

sorceror: That said, crepes are enjoyable for breakfast once in a while. Really simple, too. Add a little vanilla and/or sugar to that recipe and they're great, especially with some sliced strawberries and non-fake syrup; sweet enough to please American tastes.


There can be several ways to make crepe batter. Mine is
1 cup of beer (any beer you want. Different beer make different taste. Either lager or stout is fine)
1 cup of milk (whole milk is my preference)
Three eggs
2 cups of flour
A good ounce of cognac

I just mix all that in a blender, and I'm good to go.
 
facisto
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
You know, just to put this in there, I had a whole mess of crepes this morning. They're just like pancakes, maybe even better.
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Seems they have surrendered to the idea of breakfast all day.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: We shall win them over by the power of bacon and biscuits and gravy.


I like crepes, and biscuits and gravy.

/not together
 
Z-clipped [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
That pic of Madame Hubert eating her chili con carne burger with a fork and knife is adorable.
 
yakmans_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: You know, the British have crap food, but their breakfasts are great.


No. The Full English is disgusting:

 English bacon is disgusting.
 English vegetables are watery and tasteless.
 English baked beans are horrifying.
 I hate mushrooms regardless of origin.
 Toast is toast.
 Most other sausages than blood sausages are pretty good.
 
Biohazard Banana Suit
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Just get a galette complète, it's basically american breakfast.
 
padraig
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Biohazard Banana Suit: Just get a galette complète, it's basically american breakfast.


Although galettes are made from buckwheat, and are actually easier to make than crepes. The batter is just buckwheat and water.
 
Biohazard Banana Suit
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole: Declassify Issue: FTA: "Can you believe it? It's impossible to get an American breakfast in France."

Really, you twit? & just go to the market. The best breakfast sandwich is a homemade one. You can add as much freedom  gravy as you want - to enhance the clotting brought from American COVID.

You really can't find syrup overseas, we bring syrup with us when we travel that way we can cook pancakes for the kids for breakfast.


In france? It's in the international food aisle because they figure it's a Canadian thing lol.
 
Mentat [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
We used to taunt a French postdoc in our lab by asking if she knew how to make those little French pancakes.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Waffles are far superior to pancakes. They are crunchy and have syrup chambers. Pancakes are just limp and soggy, and are the closest thing to eating sadness.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
My favorite use of crepes (sort of)

Okonomiyaki Hiroshima Style(1/2)
Youtube owobcvMlqWQ
 
swankywanky [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The Simpsons- Chowder
Youtube 2-bbYH_akHg
 
Biohazard Banana Suit
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

padraig: Biohazard Banana Suit: Just get a galette complète, it's basically american breakfast.

Although galettes are made from buckwheat, and are actually easier to make than crepes. The batter is just buckwheat and water.


either way it's still delicious and has eggs and ham and cheese.
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Diogenes: ...and the act closes with the father shoving a crepe up his wife's ass while the dog smokes a cigarette and laments the bourgeoise scene, and the son and daughter tongue kiss.

"WOW!" yells the agent.  "That was amazing!  What do you call it?"

[Fark user image 850x377]


Meanwhile, the British breakfast...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Z-clipped [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Declassify Issue: FTA: "Can you believe it? It's impossible to get an American breakfast in France."

Really, you twit? & just go to the market. The best breakfast sandwich is a homemade one. You can add as much freedom  gravy as you want - to enhance the clotting brought from American COVID.


He's talking about restaurant options, Seigneur du Bord.  This is actually a brilliant idea. Half of Paris will secretly love the gimmick of it, and the other half will go just so they can talk shiat on American breakfast food.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: No spam?


Le Spam
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Add crepes to loco moco, sit back and rake in the bucks!!

66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size


+

simply-delicious-food.comView Full Size
 
Z-clipped [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Waffles are far superior to pancakes. They are crunchy and have syrup chambers. Pancakes are just limp and soggy, and are the closest thing to eating sadness.


100% this.

If you're wandering aimlessly around a Target and you see a waffle maker and wonder, "should I buy that?... the answer is FARK YES.
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Declassify Issue: FTA: "Can you believe it? It's impossible to get an American breakfast in France."

Really, you twit? & just go to the market. The best breakfast sandwich is a homemade one. You can add as much freedom  gravy as you want - to enhance the clotting brought from American COVID.

You should travel more


My cruise was cancelled :o(
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Declassify Issue: johnny_vegas: Declassify Issue: FTA: "Can you believe it? It's impossible to get an American breakfast in France."

Really, you twit? & just go to the market. The best breakfast sandwich is a homemade one. You can add as much freedom  gravy as you want - to enhance the clotting brought from American COVID.

You should travel more

My cruise was cancelled :o(


Well, not NOW!
 
151
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Add crepes to loco moco, sit back and rake in the bucks!!

[66.media.tumblr.com image 500x399]

+

[simply-delicious-food.com image 567x850]


A large horde of angry Hawaiians are headed your way.
 
SuperChuck
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Mouser: Yes, but do they serve quarter-pounders?


Royale with Cheese
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I dig pancakes but crepes are better.

RIP, THE MAGIC PAN
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Get back to me when somebody manages to import the Irish breakfast to north America. Now I want baked beans and black pudding.
 
Billy Bathsalt [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I had this conversation with my mother:
Mom: "We had flapjacks for dinner."
Me: "Is that like pancakes?"
Mom: "No pancakes are thin and use very little flour."
Me: "Crepes?"
Mom: "Pancakes."
Maybe it's a Greatest Generation thing.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Genius In France
Youtube ZwFf9vGRqcs

... I hope that's still allowed on NuFark and hasn't been banned as racist or anything.
 
