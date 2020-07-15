 Skip to content
 
(The Takeout)   Police department responds to incident where Five Guys refused to serve police who were not wearing masks. Hopefully not an armed response   (thetakeout.com) divider line
15
Professor_Doctor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man, if only the employees had put their knees on the necks of the cops they might have just been given paid leave.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whelp, they're fired. Someone will start a boycott anyway.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The restaurant announced the firing of the employees via Facebook and added that it would be closed down temporarily "for further education and customer service training with a representative from the Daphne Police Department."

Half of your staff walked out and I bet you couldn't find someone to fill the shift on short notice.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


the cops might want to look into the possible correlation between their smug, violent and illegal behavior and the reception they get from 2/3 of the country.
 
bdub77 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
2 questions:

1. If a group of KKK members came in to order, wearing full regalia, and the employees refused to serve them, would they be fired?

2. Is this not the same thing?
 
wage0048
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Dangerous_sociopath: 2 questions:

1. If a group of KKK members came in to order, wearing full regalia, and the employees refused to serve them, would they be fired?

2. Is this not the same thing?


1) Probably.  A sale is a sale.

2) Not quite: cops can kill brown people in broad daylight.  The Klan needs to wait until dusk.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Pigs gotta pig.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ less than a minute ago  
POLICE OFFICERS WELCOME
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ less than a minute ago  
FTFA: The restaurant announced... that it would be closed down temporarily "for further education and customer service training with a representative from the Daphne Police Department." Anybody want to guess how that went?

So, they're gonna learn how to murder POC that question them in the slightest way?  Not sure how that's gonna help with their Yelp reviews, but who knows.
 
JustToLetYouKnowFriend [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
ACAB
ACAB
ACAB
 
A'isha P. [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
After the candle explosive, the concrete sample ice cream, and the poisoned milkshakes, I am sure that the cops are being totally honest this time when they say they were wearing masks and the employees just didn't want to serve them because they were cops.
 
Guairdean
‘’ less than a minute ago  
5 Guys doesn't have cameras? It would be interesting to see the video (most also include audio) of the event.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.