(Bloomberg)   Precrime Units are being formed   (bloomberg.com) divider line
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Welcome to the Phillip K Dick version of the future... the George Orwell future died with the Cold War.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cities Turn to Software to Predict When Police Will Go Rogue

When?
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Cities Turn to Software to Predict When Police Will Go Rogue

When?


About three minutes after they put on their badge
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I be the police unions will have something to say about that software being used.


Pretty soon we will have the AI from Westworld that will predict your whole life.
 
Bajtaur [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They would have the software ready already, but there is this persistent bug where it keeps identifying over 75% of the force as bad apples.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ArkAngel: Walker: Cities Turn to Software to Predict When Police Will Go Rogue

When?

About three minutes after they put on their badge


And about 3 seconds after they turn off their body cams.
 
HomoHabilis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Time to lube up the precogs!
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Modern civilization on the verge of collapse and instead of attempting to solve anything they've thrown really shiatty AI algorithms at the problem
I have come to the harrowing conclusion we all deserve to die
 
zombietheclown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Cities Turn to Software to Predict When Police Will Go Rogue

When?


i mean. . . what's the point?  They're not doing anything AFTER they beat and kill innocents.  What makes anyone think they start acting on evidence BEFORE it happens?
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So Stop and Frisk is cool again too?
 
bhcompy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Predictive policing models have been doing this for a while.  They're mostly just based on analyzing data trends, not individuals.  On Friday night, there's always gang fights downtown, so more cops are deployed downtown.  This used to be done by manual review, now it's just done by a computer.  That said, it gets deeper as they've started digging into trained AIs.  One city I did some contract work for has software that monitors social media and flags them if they start seeing noise that would indicate a riot in the city(for example) being formed before it happens.  This was ~5 years ago.  For the most part, this hasn't been about targeting individuals, rather to target trends to optimize staffing and patrol patterns.

TFA talks about using this type of software to predict cop misconduct based on past behaviors.  They're also using this type of software to flag specific social media accounts for monitoring based on public postings.  Gets a little more Orwellian as it goes along.  That said, there's probably some fair use for it(an employer monitoring potentially problematic employees or someone monitoring publicly made statements is generally not a violation of rights), but governments need to adapt and get laws in place to defined limits and protect peoples' rights.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HomoHabilis: [Fark user image image 216x210]
Time to lube up the precogs!


((((Minority)))) Report
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Cities Turn to Software to Predict When Police Will Go Rogue

When?


Now.
Fark user imageView Full Size


First they are on the rivers, then in the mountains, and soon nowhere will be safe!
 
Jim_Callahan [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
... catching them isn't the problem.

Just actually prosecute any cop that shoots or injures someone to the fullest extent of the law, with the burden of proof on them to prove in front of an actual jury, not other cops they're conspiring with, that their use of force was justified under self defense or legitimate law enforcement purposes.  You know, the same thing anyone else claiming their use of force, especially lethal force, was justified has to do.

We already know who the people committing the crimes are with the existing monitoring, they're reported to hell and back and usually file internal paperwork on the matter.  The problems a massive felonious organized criminal conspiracy to cover shiat up after it's discovered that they're all taking part in, not that no one ever notices the crimes happening.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I want to make a Queensryche Mindcrime reference but I just can't.
 
RussianPotato [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"Our software uses advanced AI to determine which police officers will abuse their authority and break the law with 100 percent accuracy."

"But it says all of our cops will do that."

"Exactly."
 
Rucker10
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Maybe they could just fire cops that commit crimes. I dunno.
 
Prussian_Roulette [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I have this crazy, money saving, idea that doesn't depend on predictive software (that I'm sure will totally not be abused and used for nefarious purposes):

Stop voting for local politicians who refuse to direct their appointed DAs and chiefs to suspend and prosecute the offending cops that already have a history of bad behavior.

It's so crazy it might work.  Give it a try.  Even if that politician doesn't have a (D) at the end of their name.
 
TerraGoetia
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Whenever modern society has a problem, some data jockey thinks they can write an algorithm to save us.  Yet the basic attempts at facial recognition were incredibly racist, as can be things like loan decision software.

Honestly we'd be better off abolishing the police and replacing them with social workers than trying to have every department buy techbro spyware that still won't stop them from turning their bodycam off before shooting a man in the back of head.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
F*cking pigs.
 
jevans47403
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
They must have not watched the movie Minority Report and saw how it ended. In the movie they ended up dismantling their pre-crime department cause of the corruption within the department.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Walker:

D students of the world unite
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I assume this software to identify bad apples runs on Windows.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Ha.  fark the police.
 
mindset zero
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
What ever replaces police, you will hate that too. People hate those have authority over others. Kinda of our nature. Look into the Stanford Prison experiment. It lasted 6 days (It was to go on for two weeks) and had to be shut down. And that was pretend.

But, this is the perfect time to have a hard look at are current system and what can be done to change it and hopefully carve out a better one. We can all dream anyway.
 
Percise1
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
That is ironically hilarious, but what good would it do? They already refuse to hold them accountable AFTER they have committed crimes, so what's "maybe going to commit crimes" going to mean? Nothing...


berylman: I have come to the harrowing conclusion we all deserve to die


You are most certainly speaking for yourself.
 
geggam
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Good way to get software developers killed / kidnapped and disappeared. 

The more of this technology we turn on the agents of the state the less willing they will be to have it in existence
 
