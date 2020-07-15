 Skip to content
(London Evening Standard)   Update: World famous street artist Banksy's virus-inspired Tube artwork was ACCIDENTALLY removed by a train cleaner with no appreciation for the arts. Luckily transport chiefs want him to do another one   (standard.co.uk) divider line
28
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size


i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


banksneeze
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Ugh I feel like Banksy is almost like some sort of reverse-psychology psyop designed to take valid cultural critiques and commodity them into toothless cringey glurge suitable for middle-aged middle-class mums and  university to put up on the wall.
 
advex101
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
If he was concerned about his art being preserved he would do it in different locations.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

pkjun: Ugh I feel like Banksy is almost like some sort of reverse-psychology psyop designed to take valid cultural critiques and commodity them into toothless cringey glurge suitable for middle-aged middle-class mums and  university to put up on the wall.


Of all the dumb opinions on this site, yours is certainly one of them.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Accidentally? A guy does his job and we we call it an accident?
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Maybe they can "accidentally" arrest him for being a common vandal while they're at it.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

NuclearPenguins: pkjun: Ugh I feel like Banksy is almost like some sort of reverse-psychology psyop designed to take valid cultural critiques and commodity them into toothless cringey glurge suitable for middle-aged middle-class mums and  university to put up on the wall.

Of all the dumb opinions on this site, yours is certainly one of them.


I assume you're not one to read artist profiles.
 
Stantz
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Thing is, anyone can emulate Banksy's style, and as hi work is done guerilla style, there's no way to differentiate between his 'art' and the usual unintelligible scrawls you see every day on the tube.
 
comrade
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"Accidentally"? Maybe inadvertently but certainly not accidentally.
 
advex101
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

advex101: If he was concerned about his art being preserved he would do it in different locations.


However, a smart transport authority, would auction off that panel from the train for charity.
 
Smidge204
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Maybe they can "accidentally" arrest him for being a common vandal while they're at it.


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
This is the artist that designed one of his paintings to be surprise shredded. I would expect him to be delighted that this happened.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Maybe they can "accidentally" arrest him for being a common vandal while they're at it.


He's an uncommon vandal, in that his work is celebrated by many.  But he's still a vandal.  If he kept his art in galleries or other legitimate places he likely would not be celebrated to the degree he is now.
 
comrade
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Maybe they can "accidentally" arrest him for being a common vandal while they're at it.


You would love it if Banksy vandalized you and you know it!

/ obviously Banksy is a collective
// you're probably into that
////
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

DRTFA: Russ1642: Maybe they can "accidentally" arrest him for being a common vandal while they're at it.

He's an uncommon vandal, in that his work is celebrated by many.  But he's still a vandal.  If he kept his art in galleries or other legitimate places he likely would not be celebrated to the degree he is now.


ok, church lady.
 
I sound fat
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

comrade: Russ1642: Maybe they can "accidentally" arrest him for being a common vandal while they're at it.

You would love it if Banksy vandalized you and you know it!

/ obviously Banksy is a collective
// you're probably into that
////


Banksy can vandalize me at anypoint.

/ does that sound creepy?   that might sound creepy.
 
Two16
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

advex101: If he was concerned about his art being preserved he would do it in different locations.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Maybe they can "accidentally" arrest him for being a common vandal while they're at it.


I'm surprised we haven't seen a bunch of ragetweets that he's going to vandalize and destroy the Andrew Jackson statue, the Lincoln Memorial, and the Washington Monument.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

DRTFA: Russ1642: Maybe they can "accidentally" arrest him for being a common vandal while they're at it.

He's an uncommon vandal, in that his work is celebrated by many.  But he's still a vandal.  If he kept his art in galleries or other legitimate places he likely would not be celebrated to the degree he is now.


It would be hilarious.

Banksy: But sir, I'm Banksy!!!
Bobby: Sure you are son, now hands behind your back.
Banksy: But people love my work.
Bobby: Yeah right. Is this a rat stencil in your backpack?
 
bhcompy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Graffiti removed.  More at 11
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

advex101: advex101: If he was concerned about his art being preserved he would do it in different locations.

However, a smart transport authority, would auction off that panel from the train for charity.


The "art" was scattered throughout the car, not on one specific panel.  It is a Bombardier S Stock car, and the cost of manufacturing and delivering each car from that bulk purchase averages out to over £1 million, so auctioning it would be a net loss to London Underground to get a replacement.  Plus who would buy a car and have it transported to a new home, other than a railroad museum?
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

NuclearPenguins: pkjun: Ugh I feel like Banksy is almost like some sort of reverse-psychology psyop designed to take valid cultural critiques and commodity them into toothless cringey glurge suitable for middle-aged middle-class mums and  university to put up on the wall.

Of all the dumb opinions on this site, yours is certainly one of them.


Banksy is a "subversive" "guerilla artist" who is also the most broadly popular artist in Britain and probably the world. His art can be found in tacky strip mall shops and festooning T shirts worn by grandmothers. His art has the stance of anti-authoritarian cultural criticism but is warmly embraced by that culture; his 'critiques' make surface-level reference to culture-jammer criticisms of corporate propaganda but actually just wind up reflecting popular opinion shared by the vast majority of people including those who make up the ruling class. He's art for people who can't wait to buy a £75 hoodie denouncing consumerism.  He's rebellion against the system for people who respond to his art by using the powers of the city council to protect and preserve that rebellion in amber to maintain its value for tourism. He's a walking McDonald's franchise with a spray can.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

pkjun: NuclearPenguins: pkjun: Ugh I feel like Banksy is almost like some sort of reverse-psychology psyop designed to take valid cultural critiques and commodity them into toothless cringey glurge suitable for middle-aged middle-class mums and  university to put up on the wall.

Of all the dumb opinions on this site, yours is certainly one of them.

Banksy is a "subversive" "guerilla artist" who is also the most broadly popular artist in Britain and probably the world. His art can be found in tacky strip mall shops and festooning T shirts worn by grandmothers. His art has the stance of anti-authoritarian cultural criticism but is warmly embraced by that culture; his 'critiques' make surface-level reference to culture-jammer criticisms of corporate propaganda but actually just wind up reflecting popular opinion shared by the vast majority of people including those who make up the ruling class. He's art for people who can't wait to buy a £75 hoodie denouncing consumerism.  He's rebellion against the system for people who respond to his art by using the powers of the city council to protect and preserve that rebellion in amber to maintain its value for tourism. He's a walking McDonald's franchise with a spray can.


My original comment still stands.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"Come do another Banksy, we made a spot for it"

I um.. don't think it works that way.
 
heather99
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Ooo, ooo, what's he juxtaposed now:

is it a baby with a shotgun

or a policeman holding a daffodil

or even a (cultural icon representing good things) holding a (cultural icon representing bad things) ?

He's so very, very incisive and talented.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

edmo: Accidentally? A guy does his job and we we call it an accident?


I'm pretty sure the cleaner was a government employee, so that sounds about right.
 
Subtonic
‘’ less than a minute ago  

pkjun: NuclearPenguins: pkjun: Ugh I feel like Banksy is almost like some sort of reverse-psychology psyop designed to take valid cultural critiques and commodity them into toothless cringey glurge suitable for middle-aged middle-class mums and  university to put up on the wall.

Of all the dumb opinions on this site, yours is certainly one of them.

Banksy is a "subversive" "guerilla artist" who is also the most broadly popular artist in Britain and probably the world. His art can be found in tacky strip mall shops and festooning T shirts worn by grandmothers. His art has the stance of anti-authoritarian cultural criticism but is warmly embraced by that culture; his 'critiques' make surface-level reference to culture-jammer criticisms of corporate propaganda but actually just wind up reflecting popular opinion shared by the vast majority of people including those who make up the ruling class. He's art for people who can't wait to buy a £75 hoodie denouncing consumerism.  He's rebellion against the system for people who respond to his art by using the powers of the city council to protect and preserve that rebellion in amber to maintain its value for tourism. He's a walking McDonald's franchise with a spray can.


Not his fault if his work was commercialized by others. The ironing is delicious, however.
 
