(Forbes)   Coronavirus can pass through the placenta barrier from mother to fetus and then it gets worse   (forbes.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Pregnancy, Childbirth, long-term effects of Covid-19, pregnant woman, Johns Hopkins University, unborn child, neurological complications, virus report  
posted to Main » on 15 Jul 2020 at 10:10 PM



AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Exploding babies?
 
Godscrack [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Abortion. It's the only way to be sure.
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Being this is Forbes, I am unclear now, is BABY a Strong buy, or Hold at this point?
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HighlanderRPI: Being this is Forbes, I am unclear now, is BABY a Strong buy, or Hold at this point?


Given the nature of the article, I'd say short it.
 
Yoda's Pen Is
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should have put a mask on that fetus.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And its breathing?...
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HighlanderRPI:

Forbes magazine = good business news, obviously fiscal conservative view / bias

Forbes website  = The all of website is write by monkeys that person perform their ownership circumcisions, edited by that nutjob, curated by that basement dweller in kstreet then published through that translation service that person only hires devry graduates
 
DippityDoo [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It turns the fetus into a secret keeping oath swearer??
 
rcain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait till they are older and develop pointy ears and teeth
Yes! The Bat Boy generation is upon us

Fark user imageView Full Size

/ wants participation trophy
 
fusillade762
‘’ 1 hour ago  
neurological complications

This wouldn't include a taste for brains by any chance?
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yoda's Pen Is: Should have put a mask on that fetus.


Will the Fetus Be Aborted? - Jello Biafra and Mojo Nixon
Youtube bD0djqbR04I

Mandatory, since fetus is mentioned

NSFW as always
 
uberaverage
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now I feel stupid walking through Walmart with my placenta mask on.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It has potassium benzoate?
 
Han Dolo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well it certainly is novel
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fusillade762:

THE BRAINS!!! MORE BRAINS director- david dont!-
Youtube Frw7Gi5cAwY
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
uberaverage:

Next time try a trout mask replica
Captain Beefheart & His Magic Band - Trout Mask Replica [Full Album]
Youtube aF0g-2SeoMM
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Ramming Speed.mp4
Youtube aNp5cOXz998
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: It has potassium benzoate?


That's bad
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lolmao500
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Nothing a bottle of liquor wont fix
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Eh. I'll hold off on panicking and wait for some corroborating evidence. France has farked up twice already.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

This is a perfect storm.
GOP turds don't like birth control.
Don't like mask.
And now it's going to take out their Cletus fetus.

Really seems like they are ignoring God at this point.
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
One baby and mental problems.

Man wait till you give the anti vaxxers fuel for those special kids who got vaccinated.
 
Iczer
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

rcain: Wait till they are older and develop pointy ears and teeth
Yes! The Bat Boy generation is upon us

[Fark user image 850x531]
/ wants participation trophy


What does Rick Scott have to do with babies? Well, besides consuming them whole for the nutrients...
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Speaking as a GenXer, at this point I'd prefer a nice clean neutron bomb.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ocelot
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
And then it gets even worse down at Planned Parenthood.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: [Fark user image image 400x225]


I vaguely recognize that little horror...

Original V?
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: Mad_Radhu: [Fark user image image 400x225]

I vaguely recognize that little horror...

Original V?


Yep, V: The Final Battle.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Think about the children? And put on a farking mask.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: GrogSmash: Mad_Radhu: [Fark user image image 400x225]

I vaguely recognize that little horror...

Original V?

Yep, V: The Final Battle.


What do you know... the whiskey hasn't killed all the memory cells yet... unfortunately.
 
Trik
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Worse than Zika head babies?

/don't feel liek reading a forbs endless column.
 
Mitt Romneys Tax Return [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Is there anything coronavirus can't do?
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Lonely Farklibs:  +1 would read again, hate children and can't get laid.
 
AgentKGB [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size


It can give you diabeetus too.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/f​a​ctcheck/2020/06/27/fact-check-doctors-​study-whether-covid-19-triggers-diabet​es/3267863001/
 
AgentKGB [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

gunther_bumpass: Speaking as a GenXer, at this point I'd prefer a nice clean neutron bomb.


I'd rather go out the way the guy did in "Death" from Monty Python and the Meaning of Life.
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Cutting the umbilical cord with this post,.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
50th
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Nobody cares.

I mean that sincerely, nobody cares.  We are farked.
 
Rik01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Well, now we have another reason to wear the darn masks that idiots seem to hate so much.

Walmart here is going full mask on the 20th here. I heard a manager discussing it on her cell with her boss. I might get there around 8, when the store now opens, bring a chair, some popcorn and a drink to watch the reactions when these 'I aint wearin' no dang mask' show up. Now they're skinny guys with buzz cuts who look like they're still in the army from WW2 and now move fast and jerkily, usually driving an old truck that has seen better days, with that crazy look in their eyes.

Might be a bit entertaining. Though Walmart will provide them with a free mask if they don't have one and they can buy more inside. I expect a lot of outraged indignant yelling and getting red in the face.

As I left the store, I saw an old portly guy waddling up to the front, mask on, but nose hanging out. I wonder how they'll deal with that?
 
Excelsior
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
That's impossible -- the president assured us it was no worse than the flu.

/Would he lie?
//Narrator: Yes, always. It's his default setting.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Rik01: As I left the store, I saw an old portly guy waddling up to the front, mask on, but nose hanging out. I wonder how they'll deal with that


By actively ignoring it -- after all, a third of their own employees wear them that way too.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
So ... Is this going to get all the anti-abortion pro-lifers on board to stop the virus?

Stop laughing :(
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
stay the fark out of canada you plague rats. i will never trust americans again.
 
