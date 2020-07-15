 Skip to content
(Reuters) Ships on fire, yo (note the plurality, lack of contraction)
    Iran, southern Iran, Bushehr port, Iraq, late June  
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
War... War uhhh actually changes.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did their Cousin Drone-y drop in for a visit?
 
bizzwire
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh jeez, I hope this isn't our doing....
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if the navy figured out what caused the fire on the Bonheim Richard and are returning the favor?
 
GhostOfSavageHenry
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
lots of ships catching on fire recently. weird.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Or maybe the Norks have figured out how to hack systems in order to start fires and Iran stiffed them on some bills...
 
Summoner101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Someone farked up with the copy/paste in Photoshop again.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"There seems to be something wrong with our bloody ships today."
 
UncleDirtNap [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I sense a dog being wagged.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Too much friction after sanctions cut off the lube supply?
 
zgrizz
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

bizzwire: Oh jeez, I hope this isn't our doing....


I hope it is. But then, I'm not one that supports states that enable terrorism around the world, like Iran, or are so unstable they will destroy the Middle East as soon as they have a working Bomb, Or held innocent Americans as hostages for 444 days after they seized an Embassy.

But go right ahead and keep hoping it wasn't us.
 
sleze
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Walker: [i.kym-cdn.com image 533x800]


Remembering how Isreal likes to joke about Iranian nuclear scientists that died in car explosions having car accidents...they very well could have been in this case.

/not judging
 
sleze
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: I wonder if the navy figured out what caused the fire on the Bonheim Richard and are returning the favor?


They haven't.
 
sirgrim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Iran seems to have a problem with things going poof lately.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Well that's not weird at all.
 
Mooammar Al-Cowddafi
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

wejash: Did their Cousin Drone-y drop in for a visit?


No, they just got the Taco Bell franchise through a loophole in the sanctions.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

zgrizz: bizzwire: Oh jeez, I hope this isn't our doing....

I hope it is. But then, I'm not one that supports states that enable terrorism around the world, like Iran, or are so unstable they will destroy the Middle East as soon as they have a working Bomb, Or held innocent Americans as hostages for 444 days after they seized an Embassy.

But go right ahead and keep hoping it wasn't us.


Hope?  I flat out assumed it is our doing and giggled.
 
RussianPotato [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

zgrizz: destroy the Middle East as soon as they have a working Bomb


That's a laugh.

Iran has had a nuclear bomb for at least the past 10 years.  Even when Obama was throwing money at them they already had at least one nuclear bomb.

America built nuclear bombs in less than five years without the aid of computers.  We were the first and blazed the way.  The research was all made public before they tried to claw that back.

The idea that a modern state, loaded with oil money, with computers, with blue prints in hand, can't build a nuclear bomb in 20 years is a joke.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

zgrizz: bizzwire: Oh jeez, I hope this isn't our doing....

I hope it is. But then, I'm not one that supports states that enable terrorism around the world, like Iran, or are so unstable they will destroy the Middle East as soon as they have a working Bomb, Or held innocent Americans as hostages for 444 days after they seized an Embassy.

But go right ahead and keep hoping it wasn't us.


I love when people pretend like the US is or has ever been the "good" guys.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Well, there are regulations governing the materials they can be made of.  Well, Cardboard's out...No cardboard derivatives....No paper, no string, no cellotape. ...
 
rolladuck [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Rucker10: I love when people pretend like the US is or has ever been the "good" guys.


There are no good guys. There's just guys that are less bad than other guys, and guys that haven't gone bad yet.
 
spacechecker
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

zgrizz: bizzwire: Oh jeez, I hope this isn't our doing....

I hope it is. But then, I'm not one that supports states that enable terrorism around the world, like Iran, or are so unstable they will destroy the Middle East as soon as they have a working Bomb, Or held innocent Americans as hostages for 444 days after they seized an Embassy.

But go right ahead and keep hoping it wasn't us.


Let me guess, you support Israel 100%, though?
 
XSV
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

ZAZ: "There seems to be something wrong with our bloody ships today."


Just wanted to say, enjoyed this quote, since just learned the origin a week or two ago.  The colossal deadpan/understatement it was supposedly delivered with is equal parts appalling and hilarious.
 
RussianPotato [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Rucker10: zgrizz: bizzwire: Oh jeez, I hope this isn't our doing....

I hope it is. But then, I'm not one that supports states that enable terrorism around the world, like Iran, or are so unstable they will destroy the Middle East as soon as they have a working Bomb, Or held innocent Americans as hostages for 444 days after they seized an Embassy.

But go right ahead and keep hoping it wasn't us.

I love when people pretend like the US is or has ever been the "good" guys.


I have you farkied as "Would prefer to live under Nazi or Russian rule."
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

zgrizz: bizzwire: Oh jeez, I hope this isn't our doing....

I hope it is. But then, I'm not one that supports states that enable terrorism around the world, like Iran, or are so unstable they will destroy the Middle East as soon as they have a working Bomb, Or held innocent Americans as hostages for 444 days after they seized an Embassy.

But go right ahead and keep hoping it wasn't us.


We've been dicking around with Iran for 70+ years. Why stop now?
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Rucker10: zgrizz: bizzwire: Oh jeez, I hope this isn't our doing....

I hope it is. But then, I'm not one that supports states that enable terrorism around the world, like Iran, or are so unstable they will destroy the Middle East as soon as they have a working Bomb, Or held innocent Americans as hostages for 444 days after they seized an Embassy.

But go right ahead and keep hoping it wasn't us.

I love when people pretend like the US is or has ever been the "good" guys.


This post is so hot my boat just caught on fire
 
kryptoknightmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Please just don't get caught, Mossad.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Rucker10: zgrizz: bizzwire: Oh jeez, I hope this isn't our doing....

I hope it is. But then, I'm not one that supports states that enable terrorism around the world, like Iran, or are so unstable they will destroy the Middle East as soon as they have a working Bomb, Or held innocent Americans as hostages for 444 days after they seized an Embassy.

But go right ahead and keep hoping it wasn't us.

I love when people pretend like the US is or has ever been the "good" guys.


I chuckled at "states that enable terrorism".
Good thing we support Freedom Fighters.

/here is a simple test to know if you are a terrorist: Do you believe in "Shock and awe" and call innocent civilian deaths and casualties "collateral damage"? Yes? You are a terrorist.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

zgrizz: bizzwire: Oh jeez, I hope this isn't our doing....

I hope it is. But then, I'm not one that supports states that enable terrorism around the world, like Iran, or are so unstable they will destroy the Middle East as soon as they have a working Bomb, Or held innocent Americans as hostages for 444 days after they seized an Embassy.

But go right ahead and keep hoping it wasn't us.


i.redd.itView Full Size
 
PunGent
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

zgrizz: bizzwire: Oh jeez, I hope this isn't our doing....

I hope it is. But then, I'm not one that supports states that enable terrorism around the world, like Iran, or are


Oh, the irony :)

Or held innocent Americans as hostages for 444 days after they seized an Embassy.

You packed a lot of fail into that post.

/must be a fan of SAVAK, like most authoritarians
//people like you are the reason Iran is a shiathole today
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

sirgrim: Iran seems to have a problem with things going poof lately.


Yup. Seems like something is, uh, cooking.

/someone recently took out their head of the reserve army or something
 
Rucker10
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

RussianPotato: Rucker10: zgrizz: bizzwire: Oh jeez, I hope this isn't our doing....

I hope it is. But then, I'm not one that supports states that enable terrorism around the world, like Iran, or are so unstable they will destroy the Middle East as soon as they have a working Bomb, Or held innocent Americans as hostages for 444 days after they seized an Embassy.

But go right ahead and keep hoping it wasn't us.

I love when people pretend like the US is or has ever been the "good" guys.

I have you farkied as "Would prefer to live under Nazi or Russian rule."


Maybe when I finally make the move you can help me find an apartment.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: zgrizz: bizzwire: Oh jeez, I hope this isn't our doing....

I hope it is. But then, I'm not one that supports states that enable terrorism around the world, like Iran, or are so unstable they will destroy the Middle East as soon as they have a working Bomb, Or held innocent Americans as hostages for 444 days after they seized an Embassy.

But go right ahead and keep hoping it wasn't us.

[i.redd.it image 350x350]


I forget who said it "They are over here because we are over there".
 
ifky
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
As I said in a prior Iranian fire thread SimCity taught us that they need to build more fire stations and not cut funding to them.
 
Kuta
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
off the shoulder of Orion?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bizzwire
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

zgrizz: bizzwire: Oh jeez, I hope this isn't our doing....

I hope it is. But then, I'm not one that supports states that enable terrorism around the world, like Iran, or are so unstable they will destroy the Middle East as soon as they have a working Bomb, Or held innocent Americans as hostages for 444 days after they seized an Embassy.

But go right ahead and keep hoping it wasn't us.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

RussianPotato: zgrizz: destroy the Middle East as soon as they have a working Bomb

That's a laugh.

Iran has had a nuclear bomb for at least the past 10 years.  Even when Obama was throwing money at them they already had at least one nuclear bomb.

America built nuclear bombs in less than five years without the aid of computers.  We were the first and blazed the way.  The research was all made public before they tried to claw that back.

The idea that a modern state, loaded with oil money, with computers, with blue prints in hand, can't build a nuclear bomb in 20 years is a joke.


The bomb is the easy part. It's the enrichment that is hard and getting the bomb smaller.
 
bizzwire
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

zgrizz: bizzwire: Oh jeez, I hope this isn't our doing....

I hope it is. But then, I'm not one that supports states that enable terrorism around the world, like Iran, or are so unstable they will destroy the Middle East as soon as they have a working Bomb, Or held innocent Americans as hostages for 444 days after they seized an Embassy.

But go right ahead and keep hoping it wasn't us.


oops....
But what I really said was "and you'll be the first to sign up to ship off to bring Democracy to the Middle East?  'Cause that's worked so well before.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

RussianPotato: The idea that a modern state, loaded with oil money, with computers, with blue prints in hand, can't build a nuclear bomb in 20 years is a joke.


The idea that a modern state could hide from the rest of the world the ridiculously large number of centrifuges or gas diffusors needed to produce weapons-grade uranium, or a large reactor to produce sufficient quantities of weapons-grade plutonium, is a joke.

Oak Ridge needed so many centrifuges that they borrowed 15,000 TONS of silver from the US Mint to make wires out of silver instead of copper, due to the shortage of copper during WW2.  That's 30,000,000 pounds of silver.  You're not going to hide a facility that size from the satellites.

You won't hide the K-25 Gaseous Diffusion plant either.  Largest building under one roof when it was built.

It may be possible that Iran obtained weapons-grade uranium or plutonium on the black market, but hiding that would be just as difficult.
 
isthisme
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: Or maybe the Norks have figured out how to hack systems in order to start fires and Iran stiffed them on some bills...


You mean like the STUXNET worm delevoped by the CIA & Israel to slow down Iran's ability to produce nuclear weapons by causing centrifuges to spin so fast they explode?

Something like that?

(Watched a doc on it recently. Freaking scary exploit)
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

edmo: [Fark user image 500x491]


To be fair, he didn't really want Iran to have the missiles. He only did it so that he could fund those Nicaraguan death squads.
 
whyRpeoplesostupid
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

zgrizz: bizzwire: Oh jeez, I hope this isn't our doing....

I hope it is. But then, I'm not one that supports states that enable terrorism around the world, like Iran, or are so unstable they will destroy the Middle East as soon as they have a working Bomb, Or held innocent Americans as hostages for 444 days after they seized an Embassy.

But go right ahead and keep hoping it wasn't us.


Trump couldn't keep his big fat mouth shut if we were doing this
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
FTR, I have no affinity to Iran (or the NORKs, in case you've seen my comments in those threads), I just hate doublespeak, hypocrisy* and people pretending like their [redacted] don't stink.

/*see people who in the same breath bemoan the fate of the North Koreans, and yet also call for more sanctions
//I do what I can to level that I can influence
///inertia makes the world go round, love makes us stick to it
 
bizzwire
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

whyRpeoplesostupid: zgrizz: bizzwire: Oh jeez, I hope this isn't our doing....

I hope it is. But then, I'm not one that supports states that enable terrorism around the world, like Iran, or are so unstable they will destroy the Middle East as soon as they have a working Bomb, Or held innocent Americans as hostages for 444 days after they seized an Embassy.

But go right ahead and keep hoping it wasn't us.

Trump couldn't keep his big fat mouth shut if we were doing this


which is why no one is telling him.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

zgrizz: bizzwire: Oh jeez, I hope this isn't our doing....

I hope it is. But then, I'm not one that supports states that enable terrorism around the world, like Iran, or are so unstable they will destroy the Middle East as soon as they have a working Bomb, Or held innocent Americans as hostages for 444 days after they seized an Embassy.

But go right ahead and keep hoping it wasn't us.


LOL, you do support the unstable regime that carved up a reporter in an embassy, flew planes into American buildings, bought an Islamic Bomb for Pakistan, is willing to fight Iran to the last dead American soldier while spending the last 50 years sponsoring funtamentalist schools that teach anti-Americanism.

Good for you, MAGA.
 
RussianPotato [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

indy_kid: RussianPotato: The idea that a modern state, loaded with oil money, with computers, with blue prints in hand, can't build a nuclear bomb in 20 years is a joke.

The idea that a modern state could hide from the rest of the world the ridiculously large number of centrifuges or gas diffusors needed to produce weapons-grade uranium, or a large reactor to produce sufficient quantities of weapons-grade plutonium, is a joke.

Oak Ridge needed so many centrifuges that they borrowed 15,000 TONS of silver from the US Mint to make wires out of silver instead of copper, due to the shortage of copper during WW2.  That's 30,000,000 pounds of silver.  You're not going to hide a facility that size from the satellites.

You won't hide the K-25 Gaseous Diffusion plant either.  Largest building under one roof when it was built.

It may be possible that Iran obtained weapons-grade uranium or plutonium on the black market, but hiding that would be just as difficult.


Wow you sure got me.  I guess there's no such thing as dual use or underground facilities.
 
whyRpeoplesostupid
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

bizzwire: whyRpeoplesostupid: zgrizz: bizzwire: Oh jeez, I hope this isn't our doing....

I hope it is. But then, I'm not one that supports states that enable terrorism around the world, like Iran, or are so unstable they will destroy the Middle East as soon as they have a working Bomb, Or held innocent Americans as hostages for 444 days after they seized an Embassy.

But go right ahead and keep hoping it wasn't us.

Trump couldn't keep his big fat mouth shut if we were doing this

which is why no one is telling him.


There's no doubt they don't tell him shiat but with everything so broken who would be running it - Jared?
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

indy_kid: RussianPotato: The idea that a modern state, loaded with oil money, with computers, with blue prints in hand, can't build a nuclear bomb in 20 years is a joke.

The idea that a modern state could hide from the rest of the world the ridiculously large number of centrifuges or gas diffusors needed to produce weapons-grade uranium, or a large reactor to produce sufficient quantities of weapons-grade plutonium, is a joke.

Oak Ridge needed so many centrifuges that they borrowed 15,000 TONS of silver from the US Mint to make wires out of silver instead of copper, due to the shortage of copper during WW2.  That's 30,000,000 pounds of silver.  You're not going to hide a facility that size from the satellites.

You won't hide the K-25 Gaseous Diffusion plant either.  Largest building under one roof when it was built.

It may be possible that Iran obtained weapons-grade uranium or plutonium on the black market, but hiding that would be just as difficult.


It seems like you know this stuff.
Can you explain the last paragraph?
I particularly thinking after the fall of the USSR when past states were selling EVERYTHING.

/the kid in me still wishes I got my hand on those night goggles that I heard were being sold
 
