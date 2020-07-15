 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNBC)   67,400 in a single day is now the number to beat   (cnbc.com) divider line
41
    More: News  
•       •       •

1015 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Jul 2020 at 8:53 AM (41 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



41 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Professor Science [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
We'll have no trouble beating that.  I have every confidence in our ability to make things worse.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
😷🇺🇸😷
🤮🤮🤮
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
*sigh*

Fine


Best get to it.

*Goes to fridge, opens can, drinks*

That's 1
 
TimeCubeFan
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
We are not worth saving. I had hope but we are just too stupid as a people. This saddens me.
 
Reverend J
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
But we now have a vaccine in Phase 3 clinical trials, that means we only have too endure this for another 6+ months (if it works), that'll only be another 150k deaths or so. USA, USA!!!
 
booger42
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Dear USA

Please refrain from visiting Canada for the foreseeable future. Failure to comply will result in you being fed to rabid beavers.

Please also stop exporting you stupidity re anti-mask sentiments.  We have our own, eh.

Sincerely, 🇨🇦

PS. You're farked
 
debug
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Well, since all the data will be going to the White House first now instead of the CDC, I expect those numbers to begin a steady decline right up to election day.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Reverend J: But we now have a vaccine in Phase 3 clinical trials, that means we only have too endure this for another 6+ months (if it works), that'll only be another 150k deaths or so. USA, USA!!!


Then another 10 years to convince the anti-vaxxers to get a shot.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
With CDC out of the picture, HHS will soon be able to fake everything.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
This is no time to rest on our laurels. We can get to 100,000 a day if everyone just puts in a little effort.
 
Sulasinge
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
This is a depressingly accurate example of Natural Selection in action
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
USA! USA! USA! USA! USA! USA!  USA! USA! USA! [COUGH COUGH, WHEEZE, HACK] USA! US[COUGH COUGH GASP].
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
oldernell [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
next up trumpy says cold weather will kill it.  It will be gone by January.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

hissatsu: This is no time to rest on our laurels. We can get to 100,000 a day if everyone just puts in a little effort.


We're on a glide path to 100,000.  Hitting the 200,000 mark will just take the Covidiots sticking to their FreeDumbs just a little longer.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

booger42: Dear USA

Please refrain from visiting Canada for the foreseeable future. Failure to comply will result in you being fed to rabid beavers.

Please also stop exporting you stupidity re anti-mask sentiments.  We have our own, eh.

Sincerely, 🇨🇦

PS. You're farked


I hate the masks but if it's what we have to do to get back to normal I can deal with it. We've only had a handful of confirmed cases here and no deaths so it does seem to be a bit much but it's no reason to be an asshole about it.
 
kayanlau
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
This is not a contest.
 
Froman
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Part of me is glad I took the trip that I did, if only to see the insanity for myself, rather than just read about it. The other part is scared as hell and wishes I had tried harder to stay living local to where I was and just hid under a blanket for 6 months. I spent a few days camping with my phone off, no radio, and when I turned it back on, the number of states reporting increasing cases grew by 10. Every day of quarantine is waiting for the other shoe to drop.

Idaho, especially. I don't think I saw a single goddamn mask being worn in the entire state. Everyone going into gas stations and rest stop buildings without them, and in groups. My brain couldn't understand that kind of recklessness without personally witnessing it.

I suppose Chechnya is still a worse place to live so we got that going for us.
 
Mr.Tangent [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Step up your game Murica,  Brazil is closing in.
 
give me doughnuts [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Over 71,000 on July 10th per worldometers.com
The CDC had 66,281 new diagnosed cases on the same date.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Thinking back to the early days of arcade games where high score boards let you put in three letters, it seems ASS has been replaced by USA
 
Magorn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
reasonabky certain we had 71,000  on Monday July 6th, and 68,000 on the 5th so not sure where they are getting this from
 
Chinesenookiefactory
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Keep the fear porn rolling through November!!
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

booger42: Dear USA

Please refrain from visiting Canada for the foreseeable future. Failure to comply will result in you being fed to rabid beavers.


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
As a shallow person, I love the masks. Leaves a lot to the imagination.

The surprising thing is how many anti-maskers are ugly people. No one wants to look at you. You're not attractive, despite your overblown American self-esteem. You're fat, crass, and your gun doesn't make you tough. Go drive your anonymous SUV and your anonymous suburb.
 
Omnis_evil_twin
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Sittin' over here on the other side of the planet watching people I care about post anti-mask bullshiat and pics of their barbecues and parties while people are dying by the thousands.

I mean, yeah, I always dreamed of being an only child but not like this.
 
vygramul [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Kind of depends on when you start the clock for the 24-hours. If you use 0:00 GMT as the reset time, then we had a day last week where we went over 71,000. (0:00 GMT does not somehow always result in the highest values. There were times when it was lower than other reporting.)
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

gaslight: booger42: Dear USA

Please refrain from visiting Canada for the foreseeable future. Failure to comply will result in you being fed to rabid beavers.

[i.imgur.com image 850x477]


At the risk of being repetitive:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This is some hoax
 
Mukster
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The number to beat is 45.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
No Line For Beer
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

oldernell: next up trumpy says cold weather will kill it.  It will be gone by January.


I'll settle for one of them. At this point, I don't care which.
 
GrizzlyPouch
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: Keep the fear porn rolling through November!!


Yeah if Biden is elected it's going to be interesting to watch how quickly the narrative will change.

"It's not really that bad, and we'll have a vaccine in a couple months anyway"
 
flood222
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Sulasinge: This is a depressingly accurate example of Natural Selection in action


Does this mean you aren't going to get this thing?  Cause you're smarter than everyone else?
Just curious.

I'm actually on the same kind of theme that this is natural, it is how nature handles over population.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: As a shallow person, I love the masks. Leaves a lot to the imagination.

The surprising thing is how many anti-maskers are ugly people. No one wants to look at you. You're not attractive, despite your overblown American self-esteem. You're fat, crass, and your gun doesn't make you tough. Go drive your anonymous SUV and your anonymous suburb.


The people most averse to wearing a mask tend to be those whose faces we are most averse to looking at.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Masks are part of the deep state, Subby. Study it out!
 
dragonchild
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

booger42: Please refrain from visiting Canada for the foreseeable future. Failure to comply will result in you being fed to rabid beavers.

There's a vaccine for that.
 
Froman
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: Keep the fear porn rolling through November!!


Never mind that strict lockdown early on and following through would have put us on track for getting back to sorta normal life within weeks from now including school starting in the fall, when you look at the record of countries that really suppressed their numbers. And Trump would have benefited from that. He perhaps even sacrificed his own reelection by politicizing everything from shutdowns to mask wearing, gambling that his cult would like him more for promoting adolescent ideas of freedom over actually saving lives and the economy.

But you keep at it!
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Deaths are gonna be back over 1000 a day by the end of this week, and keep rising.
 
HotLonelyTeenageGirl [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

GrizzlyPouch: Chinesenookiefactory: Keep the fear porn rolling through November!!

Yeah if Biden is elected it's going to be interesting to watch how quickly the narrative will change.

"It's not really that bad, and we'll have a vaccine in a couple months anyway"


"It's a conspiracy of the entire world against dumb fark dipshiats like myself!"
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Doctors are all part of the deep state.  You should never, ever see a doctor for anything.  All they'll tell you is liberal lies.  The Bible is all you need.  That's why prayer isn't banned in hospitals.  They know it's the only thing that works.  Avoid doctors & medical personnel at all costs and pray.  Covid-19 is God's will, and who're we to interfere with the Lord's mysterious ways?
 
Displayed 41 of 41 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.