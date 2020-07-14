 Skip to content
(Craft Beer & Brewing)   I'll see your KKK beer and raise you an open-source contribution to the Black Lives Matter movement and growing support to end police brutality and systemic racism   (beerandbrewing.com) divider line
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
here's Goldie in thailand  with KKK bbq sauce. Goldie is a treasure if you're looking for uplifting content. highly recommend


View this post on Instagram A post shared by GOLDIE (@mrgoldie) on Jul 14, 2020 at 11:42pm PDT
 
DippityDoo [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok,
Who put a dozen extra jokers in the deck??
 
brizzle365
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Never miss an opportunity to exploit a situation for financial gain. Its the Murican way!
 
MycroftHolmes [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

brizzle365: Never miss an opportunity to exploit a situation for financial gain. Its the Murican way!


Can you clarify who is exploiting and who is getting the financial gain?  My understanding is that the recipe is provided free of charge, and that profits from the beer are donated
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'm all for ending systemic racism such as affirmative action programs in university admissions and job hirings.
 
gnosis301
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Open source beer?  To where shall I make my pull request!?
 
Tannax [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

gnosis301: Open source beer?  To where shall I make my pull request!?


HopLab. It was on HopHub until someone realized a BLM beer on the 'ol HH had some optics issues and moved the repo.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
All colors are beautiful.
 
