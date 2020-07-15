 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   It is easy to confuse death from COVID-19 with death from a hormone overdose when your medical qualifications are from the Burger King School of Medicine   (blavity.com) divider line
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I can't get that link to load so there's this:

https://www.nydailynews.com/news/nati​o​nal/ny-burger-king-coronavirus-trans-s​anta-monica-20200712-sgwjfaliznhvrewnz​i6vurtqty-story.html
 
ifky
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
That's why I went to Hollywood Upstairs Medical College.
 
Creoena
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
What about death from cow farts?  BK seem to be experts on that now.
 
Schroedinger's Glory Hole
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
That's the Flame Broiled Medical School at THE University of Burger King
 
JustToLetYouKnowFriend [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
farking corporate shiat bag transphobes.
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Could of been worse
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
