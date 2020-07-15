 Skip to content
(Independent)   A mysterious death is being investigated as a potential murder as there aren't many ways you end up in a bottom of a ditch, face down, with your hands bound. Good luck finding witnesses from the Iron Age   (independent.co.uk) divider line
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Interesting. The article says, "Now osteologists are investigating whether the man's death may have been as a result of a murder or execution." The caption says, "Archaeological works are being carried out on the route of the HS2 high-speed railway and uncovered an Iron Age murder victim."

Sounds like those osteologists just need to talk to the captioner.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Larry King is the prime suspect.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I think I've read this Verner Vinge novel before.
 
Capt_Clown
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
At first I thought this was a follow-up on Ghislaine Maxwell
 
aungen [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
That was suicide.
Nothing mysterious about it.
The time travel, the bound hands, all of it are totally normal.
They lied about the gender, though.
Ghislaine Maxwell killed herself.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Capt_Clown: At first I thought this was a follow-up on Ghislaine Maxwell


I thought it was another critic of Putin. Then I realized there were no high-rise windows involved.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
If he was found properly buried in a high-status burial area, wouldn't that argue more for a legal execution?  Noble is found guilty of common crime, hung instead of beheaded.  You would think they'd have taken his bonds off, but maybe they were worried that suddenly revenant.
 
GhostOfSavageHenry
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
FBI: Obviously a suicide
 
shill1253
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
You look so precious now... You look so precious...
 
RainDawg [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
You're all so callous. My thoughts are with the victim's family during this difficult time.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Capt_Clown: At first I thought this was a follow-up on Ghislaine Maxwell


Too soon.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

GhostOfSavageHenry: FBI: Obviously a suicide


That's what I was thinking.  A depressed guy with an extended joker streak.  Just wanted to end it all *and* confuse the fark out of archaeologists 4000 years down the road.
 
HAMMERTOE [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
That damn Carole Baskin!
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Aww not one of those bodies they pull out of old peat bogs now and then, those are really interesting how they are mummified.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
What's the difference between a murder and an execution in this case?
 
Cokezeroinacan
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Every potential witness is dead. How convenient.
 
Shocktopus
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
If I lived in Britain I would be hard pressed not to be digging in my garden constantly. I mean, the Sutton Hoo hoard was just in some farmer's field.
 
Shocktopus
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

PirateKing: What's the difference between a murder and an execution in this case?


Paperwork.
 
Pert
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
This is about 10 miles from me. I go walking in Wendover regularly. It's a lovely place..... until HS2 ruins it.
 
Pernicious Q. Varmint
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

groppet: Aww not one of those bodies they pull out of old peat bogs now and then, those are really interesting how they are mummified.


I was also hoping for a bog man. Such incredible preservation, plus the human sacrifice angle is interesting.

CSB: The first bog body examined in detail using modern forensic techniques was nickname 'Pete Marsh' by the investigators.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"Mark it in blue."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Shocktopus: PirateKing: What's the difference between a murder and an execution in this case?

Paperwork.


Had they even invented paper yet in the area?

This looks to me like a ritual sacrifice. I'd bet there are signs of strangulation but head trauma is the cause of death.
 
Magorn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

PirateKing: What's the difference between a murder and an execution in this case?


whether somebody in a shiny, point hat said it was okay or not
 
