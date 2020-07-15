 Skip to content
(Bloomberg) "Science Offers Few Answers on Schools"
oldernell [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Common sense has a few but will be ignored.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The CDC has guidelines, but trump is trying to circumvent those to get reelected.
 
Mcavity
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The answers are there.. you just aint hearing it!
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, Science should just decide that opinions are facts and stick to them even when they turn out to be wrong.
 
havocmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think the most stressful thing about this is that doctors are more split on schools than anything else. A number of significant and reputable groups are out there saying opening them won't be as bad as you think, but they're being met with a number of equally significant and reputable groups saying "are you out of your gat-daaaamned mind?"

Before now, doctors were on the same page with masks, social distancing, closing down restaurants etc

https://www.nytimes.com/2020/06/30/us​/​coronavirus-schools-reopening-guidelin​es-aap.html
https://www.npr.org/sections/coronavi​r​us-live-updates/2020/07/08/888853601/s​chool-reopenings-should-keep-public-he​alth-in-mind-pediatric-group-says
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like I'm gonna believe a 'study' done in china.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Luckily despite the fact that I live in a city that leans Republican it's still an educated area so while they are moving forward with in-person classes they are also offering online this year. Before the final announcement with the online option I thought I was going to have to pull my kid and start homeschooling.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They are:

No.
Hell no.
What, are you insane???

How many more answers do you need?
 
TimeCubeFan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: "...indicating the child caught the virus from the adult rather than transmitting it.

Because kids don't hang out in bars and other places where we know mass transmissions occur. They have been somewhat isolated since lockdown. This is why there are fewer infected kids than adults. This will change dramatically as soon as schools open.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

havocmike: I think the most stressful thing about this is that doctors are more split on schools than anything else. A number of significant and reputable groups are out there saying opening them won't be as bad as you think, but they're being met with a number of equally significant and reputable groups saying "are you out of your gat-daaaamned mind?"

Before now, doctors were on the same page with masks, social distancing, closing down restaurants etc

https://www.nytimes.com/2020/06/30/us/​coronavirus-schools-reopening-guidelin​es-aap.html
https://www.npr.org/sections/coronavir​us-live-updates/2020/07/08/888853601/s​chool-reopenings-should-keep-public-he​alth-in-mind-pediatric-group-says


The problem with the open them up thing is that the child wellness experts are focused solely on the children's best interest, whereas the public health experts know what the knockon effects will be. If you look at the kid in isolation then of course it's best for them to go to school, we're social animals and many kids learn best through methods not as easily accomplished through a screen. However, the cost could be very, very high on a societal level since kids are almost programmed to be pathogen vectors.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welp, just do like the ditsy babe on TV pontificating teaching your kids to wear the mask is just like potty training.
Great, now the kids will poop their masks.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: The CDC has guidelines, but trump is trying to circumvent those to get reelected.

1. Open schools

2. Collect underpants
3. ???
4. Get re-elected

/#2 is the most rational part of all that.
 
NutWrench [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Yeah! What has SCIENCE ever done for US?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberDave: SpectroBoy: The CDC has guidelines, but trump is trying to circumvent those to get reelected.
1. Open schools

2. Collect underpants
3. ???
4. Get re-elected

/#2 is the most rational part of all that.


Yeah, it's not clear to me that he can force it (teachers have unions, parent are scared). And if he does, I'm not sure how being forced to RE-close schools when staff and kids start getting sick helps him.

I'm starting to think he just sucks at planning. .. or presidenting..... or humanning..... or ......
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The issue is that, while it seems certain that kids get less sick and spread it less to others, how much less is somewhat up for debate (50% less is probably a no for opening; 95% less is probably a yes), plus everybody gets all emotional when it comes to their kids (for obvious reasons) and anything less than 0.0000% kids getting sick and 0.0000% spreading it is too much (even though there is danger from dozens of different sources just living (car crashes, random shootings, other medical conditions, you might step on a crack on the sidewalk) and requiring 100% safety is unreasonable (and there are definitely various harms if kids don't go back to school).
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TimeCubeFan: FTFA: "...indicating the child caught the virus from the adult rather than transmitting it.

Because kids don't hang out in bars and other places where we know mass transmissions occur.


Bull.  Kids hang out with other kids all the farking time, probably in closer proximity than average adults do.  If it spreads easily from kid to kid, it would show up in contact tracing.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The problem a lot of scientists are running into with schools is twofold: There's the "How to open schools safely" part- there are plans that are generally agreed upon, and even the areas that aren't agreed upon, the disagreement is largely understood to be minimal. Then there's the part that some scientists realize has to be included: Can schools accomplish the things that need to be done to reopen safely? Sure, there's a long list, but do the budgets and the staff exist? That's where a lot of scientists are starting to wake up and say "nope, few schools have the staff, hiring ability, flexibility, training, supplies, facilities, community support, funding, and so on to open in a manner that is consistent with the plan to open safely"
 
alsih2o
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Science has exactly the answers on schools. It just doesn't offer the answers some idiots want.

BIG difference.
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"Science has few answers on how to jump off the Empire State Building without a parachute and land safely"
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Look at those asshole scientists always trying to prove shiat
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

havocmike: I think the most stressful thing about this is that doctors are more split on schools than anything else. A number of significant and reputable groups are out there saying opening them won't be as bad as you think, but they're being met with a number of equally significant and reputable groups saying "are you out of your gat-daaaamned mind?"

Before now, doctors were on the same page with masks, social distancing, closing down restaurants etc

https://www.nytimes.com/2020/06/30/us/​coronavirus-schools-reopening-guidelin​es-aap.html
https://www.npr.org/sections/coronavir​us-live-updates/2020/07/08/888853601/s​chool-reopenings-should-keep-public-he​alth-in-mind-pediatric-group-says


As a parent of an elementary school kid, I am comforted and encouraged by the possibility of kids not transmitting it as badly as adults.  But worried that they can *still* possibly spread it around.  I think we should err on the side of caution.

And it is weird that the loudest mouths don't seem to understand that - many of whom are undergoing serious precautions for themselves while telling the rest of us to go out and do our normal routine.
 
skyotter
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Science does not produce policy it evidences the facts which guide the creation of policy by a functional government which we don't have
 
der Sittenstrolch
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Side note: Remember when Michael Bloomberg said he was going chips all in for whoever became the democratic nominee? What a hoot that was
 
Riche
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I may be stuck in Oklahoma, but at least I'm in Norman, where's it's about as progressive as you're going to get in the state. Tulsa may not be all that far behind, though.

Luckily, we're getting a "virtual" option. It's going to take a big effort on our part to keep the kid on task, but at least we're not stuck with having to homeschool.

As far as kids in actual desks in actual classrooms go... Screw that. It will just be a matter of how long before the powers that be admit failure and shut things down again. Six weeks? Nine weeks? Will there need to be X number of deaths, or will the health care system collapsing be good enough?


======================================​====

Also...

Sorry to threadjack, but what just happened to the COVID graphs on Bing?

Look at the sudden change in daily new and fatal cases graphs

Is this a sudden correction for an ongoing undercount or were there over 171,00 new COVID cases just yesterday, along with over 13,000 deaths?

The non-graphed values show "only" 55,443 new cases and 745 deaths yesterday. And the running totals are reflecting those smaller numbers.
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Opacity: The problem a lot of scientists are running into with schools is twofold: There's the "How to open schools safely" part- there are plans that are generally agreed upon, and even the areas that aren't agreed upon, the disagreement is largely understood to be minimal. Then there's the part that some scientists realize has to be included: Can schools accomplish the things that need to be done to reopen safely? Sure, there's a long list, but do the budgets and the staff exist? That's where a lot of scientists are starting to wake up and say "nope, few schools have the staff, hiring ability, flexibility, training, supplies, facilities, community support, funding, and so on to open in a manner that is consistent with the plan to open safely"


Well, one of the main budgetary issues would be social distancing.  Considering the dimensions of an average classroom, it is impossible to spread kids six feet apart unless you cut class sizes in half (or more), which means you need to build a new school for every existing one and hire twice as many teachers as you normally would have, which is obviously not going to happen.

BUT, if the kids don't get sick and don't spread the virus (or do so, say, 5% or less as often as your average adult), you can simply pretend the virus doesn't exist, except when more than two adults are in the same room.  This means nobody even needs to wear a mask (including the teacher, except during meetings with other teachers/staff/parents-which is good, because being able to see the teacher's face helps with learning).  (Obviously, I'd probably have risky people (65+ adults, children and adults with medical conditions) stay home even in this scenario.)

So, what really needs to be determined scientifically is exactly how little kids get sick and spread the virus.

If the answer is merely 50% less, or even 75% less, you probably can't open anything nearly normal and have to either do it all online or some sort of horrible half online half in person combo nonsense (with one teacher teaching 15 kids on zoom and 15 in person at the same time-nobody is learning anything like that).  But if it's 95+% less, than go ahead and open as nearly normal.
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Why were schools closed to begin with? Answer that, farkstains. Then explain what's different now and so help me dog it had better not be centered around making a couple of bucks off my child's life.
 
dragonchild
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

havocmike: I think the most stressful thing about this is that doctors are more split on schools than anything else. A number of significant and reputable groups are out there saying opening them won't be as bad as you think, but they're being met with a number of equally significant and reputable groups saying "are you out of your gat-daaaamned mind?"

The thing you have to understand about doctors is that the ones who go into patient care are not scientists by nature or trade.  They're skilled professionals but their expertise is based on publications -- reference materials, training, protocols.  The cerebral part of their work -- and make no mistake, this is really hard -- is in collecting information (symptoms, patient history, etc.) and arriving at a likely conclusion among several possibilities.

But the material has to exist first, or they don't know what they're doing.  Unless they do their own research as a side gig, their knowledge is written by someone else.  Well, for COVID-19, that material is still being written and revised.  There are assholes and idiots in the medical field to begin with so you'll get doctors routinely giving bad advice for known conditions.  When it comes to a brand-new pandemic with they're going to be all over the place.

That doesn't mean we should abandon expertise and go with whatever idiots with political agendas have to say; those jackasses will deliberately lead you astray.  But we have a rapidly growing number of studies.  It seems children are generally less prone to spreading the virus because they're less likely to be infected by it.  But those that contract the virus -- even if mildly symptomatic or asymptomatic -- have high viral load, and we don't know how contagious they are.  And we have another problem -- a big hole in the data.   We know this virus can damage the vital organs, including the heart and brain.   We have ZERO data on the long-term health effects on children carrying around this thing for years, because that information literally does not exist yet. No one's been infected long enough.

Prudence would have us go with the more conservative assessments, and the voices calling for schools to re-open are. . . not that.  For starters, teachers & staff also get sick.  But they don't really matter to Americans, do they?
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

SoupGuru: Why were schools closed to begin with? Answer that, farkstains. Then explain what's different now and so help me dog it had better not be centered around making a couple of bucks off my child's life.


They were closed because we didn't have data showing how little the kids get sick and spread the virus early on.

Now, we do have a lot of data showing they get a loss less sick and spread it a lot less.  But it's still somewhat unclear if that means 50-75% less (which, IMHO, means stay closed), or 95+% less (which, IMHO, means open as usual).
 
baorao
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

SoupGuru: Why were schools closed to begin with? Answer that, farkstains. Then explain what's different now and so help me dog it had better not be centered around making a couple of bucks off my child's life.

precisely.


precisely.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

dragonchild: havocmike: I think the most stressful thing about this is that doctors are more split on schools than anything else. A number of significant and reputable groups are out there saying opening them won't be as bad as you think, but they're being met with a number of equally significant and reputable groups saying "are you out of your gat-daaaamned mind?"
The thing you have to understand about doctors is that the ones who go into patient care are not scientists by nature or trade.  They're skilled professionals but their expertise is based on publications -- reference materials, training, protocols.  The cerebral part of their work -- and make no mistake, this is really hard -- is in collecting information (symptoms, patient history, etc.) and arriving at a likely conclusion among several possibilities.

But the material has to exist first, or they don't know what they're doing.  Unless they do their own research as a side gig, their knowledge is written by someone else.  Well, for COVID-19, that material is still being written and revised.  There are assholes and idiots in the medical field to begin with so you'll get doctors routinely giving bad advice for known conditions.  When it comes to a brand-new pandemic with they're going to be all over the place.

That doesn't mean we should abandon expertise and go with whatever idiots with political agendas have to say; those jackasses will deliberately lead you astray.  But we have a rapidly growing number of studies.  It seems children are generally less prone to spreading the virus because they're less likely to be infected by it.  But those that contract the virus -- even if mildly symptomatic or asymptomatic -- have high viral load, and we don't know how contagious they are.  And we have another problem -- a big hole in the data.   We know this virus can damage the vital organs, including the heart and brain.   We have ZERO data on the long-term health effects on children carrying around this thing for years, because ...


We also have zero data on how badly locking kids up, preventing them from socializing and performing normal kid activities, for up to three years will fark them up.  I don't buy this happy talk that there will be a vaccine by the end of the year; we may have this virus in the wild for years.

See, if Trump had any medical credibility, he could make a scientific argument for opening the schools, like I have been trying to do (although I also want to see more data on exactly how good kid's resistance to the virus is).  But he's a drooling moron, so he has zero credibility, so the only people who listen to him are his rabid fan base, who also have been drinking bleach per his say so.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

oldernell: Common sense has a few but will be ignored.


Came in here to say exactly that.
 
kukukupo
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Geotpf: SoupGuru: Why were schools closed to begin with? Answer that, farkstains. Then explain what's different now and so help me dog it had better not be centered around making a couple of bucks off my child's life.

They were closed because we didn't have data showing how little the kids get sick and spread the virus early on.

Now, we do have a lot of data showing they get a loss less sick and spread it a lot less.  But it's still somewhat unclear if that means 50-75% less (which, IMHO, means stay closed), or 95+% less (which, IMHO, means open as usual).


The problem is that it is just as much about the teachers.  For what they get paid, most aren't going to risk their life.  Many are being asked to sign wavers that relieve the state/school from being sued should they die during the school year.  Would you sign the same waver to work where you are?
 
ajgeek
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Not refining the schools is the right call, but O have to say it really sucks for the Millennials. We're trying to live, and society has made islands of every family. For many of us, school is nearly the ONLY place where our kids get meaningful societal interaction. Removing it it's taking tolls on a lot of kids.

/When I was a kid, the parental unit would lock me out and tell me to come back at dark.
//Nowadays, if our kids are seen in the front yard unsupervised, DHHS/CPS is called with charges of gross neglect.
///"And don't you dare tell me how to raise my kid," said Karen. We get it coming and going.
/\/ Four! I never get to four!
 
dragonchild
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Geotpf: We also have zero data on how badly locking kids up, preventing them from socializing and performing normal kid activities, for up to three years will fark them up.

I don't think we're particularly concerned about that problem though.

I don't think we're particularly concerned about that problem though.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pharmdawg
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Kids are super spreaders by nature.  Every parent knows this.
 
ajgeek
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Refining = reopening, O= I, it's = is. Autocorrect is awful.
 
