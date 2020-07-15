 Skip to content
(Slate)   "Porky and Lightsy were, to put it mildly, shiatfaced"   (slate.com) divider line
brap [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Pretty sure I saw the musical version of this, outside of "Summertime," my favorite tune was "Lightsy, You Is My Woman Now."
 
WGJ [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
For music, they had two eight tracks. One was Jefferson Airplane.

I would not have voted to convict if I were on that jury.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maritime law probably is the closest thing that would work.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
how to feel like you're doing something while you actually just turn a blind eye to the real world around you:

Work on solving problems that only exist in an IMAGINED future, while ignoring the ones right here and now that likely have to be dealt with before the imagined problem could even become a problem.

Also answer to the entire article is made clear and obvious in the first paragraph that described the problem, so article is about 26 paragraphs too long.We won't be sending up daily boozahol drinking rations to the space station, becasue we're not going to be sending up alcoholics to do the job.And if you imagine a more distant future of blue collar daily drinkers on the moon or mars, get your fooking head out of fantasy land, and back into reality, we got real problems right here and now, if you got time and grey matter to puzzle on them.
 
Murflette [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Which is the better reason for stabbing someone (from an example later in the article)

They insulted your manhood by offering you money to dance on a table

Or

They repeatedly spoiled the end of books you were reading
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
portnoyd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A completely pointless, enjoyable read.
 
stuffy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
blog.canuxploitation.comView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Interesting read but the ads on that page tried to melt my phone.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: Maritime law probably is the closest thing that would work.


It was pointed out in the article that it only applies in "Navigable waters", which didn't exist in that entire sea area.  Also a temporary land-mass is not considered either a vessel or a landmass, which is kind of funny in a quantum sort of way.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Murflette: They insulted recognized your manhood by offering you money to dance on a table


FTFY
 
Mouser [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
In Space, no one can hear you...
Law and Order Sound Effect
Youtube -m92tuqthJw
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The 50 square mile section of Yellowstone that is in Idaho is apparently completely lawless due to a quirk in the law, in a very similar circumstance as this.

https://www.vox.com/2014/5/22/5738756​/​you-can-kill-someone-in-a-section-of-y​ellowstone-and-get-away-scot
 
Pernicious Q. Varmint
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This kind of thing is why duels were often held on sandbars in the middle of rivers constituting the border between jurisdictions. By making jurisdiction ambiguous the killer had a decent chance of getting away with murder.
 
