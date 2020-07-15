 Skip to content
(Reuters)   'Mostly compliant'   (reuters.com) divider line
16
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
mostly complaint, more like
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We know there's a pandemic going on but it's not like you're not going to live your life," said Tamia Young, a 36-year-old postal worker visiting from Brooklyn with her mother and two daughters.

Um...that's exactly what could it mean.  Especially for grandma.

"Everything is closed anyway, so it's not like you can even enjoy Miami."

So you're unnecessarily contributing to the problem.  That's....great.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
in the same way that I'm mostly sober, I guess
 
Mooammar Al-Cowddafi
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
They mostly comply when going to the beach, mostly...
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Don't panic!
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wave Of Anal Fury
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
litheandnubile
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
>second wave


implying the first wave ever died
 
MBooda
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I used to think there should be two Florida Fark tags. A North Florida tag for redneck republican antivaxxer hetero unapologetic confederate racists, and a South Florida tag for hispanic/retired NYC jewish democrat gay beach gangbangers.

But now they're merging into a scary, hybrid Revelation-style Beast.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Wave Of Anal Fury: [i.pinimg.com image 300x300]


(._. )
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Mostly?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Diogenes: "We know there's a pandemic going on but it's not like you're not going to live your life," said Tamia Young, a 36-year-old postal worker visiting from Brooklyn with her mother and two daughters.

Um...that's exactly what could it mean.  Especially for grandma.

"Everything is closed anyway, so it's not like you can even enjoy Miami."

So you're unnecessarily contributing to the problem.  That's....great.


They don't care. If you get sick, it's your problem. They've been told that they're largely immune - that, honestly, only Boomers are gonna die - so why should they bother with the annoyance of a mask just to save you?

Entitled, selfish, and belligerently ignorant. YNTBOM Syndrome is a helluva disease.
 
khatores
‘’ less than a minute ago  

MBooda: I used to think there should be two Florida Fark tags. A North Florida tag for redneck republican antivaxxer hetero unapologetic confederate racists


Cue the war cry..."DUUUUUUUUUVAAALLL!!!!"
 
