(Times Union)   I don't know what the NXIVM sex cult is but members are dancing outside of Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center for some reason that doesn't matter because no one is still reading this   (timesunion.com) divider line
26
    More: Strange, Slavery, Keith Raniere, Twitter, Former NXIVM members, group of people, Mark Vicente, loyal disciples of Raniere, Outside Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center  
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Article is very lean on pics of said brainwashed sex cultists.

Just sayin'...
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby obviously never watched Smallville, otherwise they'd know exactly what that cult was/is and why its relevant to their interests.
 
Sun Khan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: Article is very lean on pics of said brainwashed sex cultists.

Just sayin'...


If it's anything like a nude beach, the idea is a hell of a lot more appealing than the reality.
 
H31N0US [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sun Khan: hubiestubert: Article is very lean on pics of said brainwashed sex cultists.

Just sayin'...

If it's anything like a nude beach, the idea is a hell of a lot more appealing than the reality.


y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A cursory search of FARK will get the submitter up to speed and probably in trouble if at work.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reading between the lines, a lot of them aren't exactly there voluntarily.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know what the NXIVM sex cult is but members are dancing outside of Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center for some reason that doesn't matter because no one is still reading this

No, I'm still here, subby.  There's plenty of us not rushing to that.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the formerly influential and now shattered organization known as NXIVM

Were they ever really that influential, or did they just get widespread coverage because they had a Bronfman and a B-list actress high in their ranks?
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: Article is very lean on pics of said brainwashed sex cultists.

Just sayin'...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GregoryD [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like Cally.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.insider.comView Full Size

Ask your doctor if a sex cult is right for you.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I live blocks from there. Should I walk over?
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

trappedspirit: I don't know what the NXIVM sex cult is but members are dancing outside of Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center for some reason that doesn't matter because no one is still reading this

No, I'm still here, subby.  There's plenty of us not rushing to that.


CIS females and religious folk?

/or people not into branding their name on their sexual partner's genitals?
//W-T-H?!
///someone was "kind" enough to hand me a link in last thread about them
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Sun Khan: hubiestubert: Article is very lean on pics of said brainwashed sex cultists.

Just sayin'...

If it's anything like a nude beach, the idea is a hell of a lot more appealing than the reality.


I'm not advocating the unsavory sex slavery stuff or the brainwashing or really anything to do with that cult, but I will say that judging from the pics of persons involved when this story was a thing a year ago(?), I will say they seem a little more discerning in picking fairly decent looking people.


So this is the very rare case where reality may be sort of appealing.
 
Stratohead
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Nicki Clyne? aw man....  now I'll never complete my BSG autograph collection...
 
Just me again
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Video or it didn't happen.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


https://frankreport.com/2020/07/10/da​n​ce-protest-at-mdc-headed-by-nicki-clyn​e-and-other-nxivm-leaders-gains-outsid​e-support-as-they-hide-ties-to-cult/
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

thorpe: [Fark user image 850x382]

[Fark user image 472x601]

[Fark user image 768x777]

https://frankreport.com/2020/07/10/dan​ce-protest-at-mdc-headed-by-nicki-clyn​e-and-other-nxivm-leaders-gains-outsid​e-support-as-they-hide-ties-to-cult/


If they recruited on FARK, at least 90% of us would probably join.
 
s8tans_temple
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Sorry but for some reason this article makes me keep hearing  8675309
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The first rule of Sex Slavery Club is that you don't talk about Sex Slavery Club.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It's like kinky Amway?
 
macadamnut
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

jtown: hubiestubert: Article is very lean on pics of said brainwashed sex cultists.

Just sayin'...

[Fark user image 850x637]


jtown: hubiestubert: Article is very lean on pics of said brainwashed sex cultists.

Just sayin'...

[Fark user image 850x637]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

thorpe: [Fark user image 850x382]

[Fark user image 472x601]

[Fark user image 768x777]

https://frankreport.com/2020/07/10/dan​ce-protest-at-mdc-headed-by-nicki-clyn​e-and-other-nxivm-leaders-gains-outsid​e-support-as-they-hide-ties-to-cult/


Awww, the one in the blue skirt is unidentified. That was my favorite one.

Although I just went to this guy's home page and saw headlines like "Is B-L-A-C-K-Lash Coming as Response From Black Community to Excesses of Radical, Anti-America Left?"; "Where's the Russian Collusion?"; and "Video: Roger Stone Celebrating His Freedom" (sentence under the latter: "I doubt any other president would be brave enough to pardon a deserving friend during an election season"). So you'll understand if I don't completely trust this source.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Shoreh Pipi!
Shoreh Pipi!
Shoreh Pipi!
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.