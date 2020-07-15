 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Vice)   The British invade a small Spanish resort town after being unleashed from lockdown, wreak havoc in the streets because... *checks notes*... the bars closed at 2 AM   (vice.com) divider line
6
    More: Asinine, Ethanol, Tourism, Alcohol intoxication, Great Britain, Alcoholism, Kingdom of Great Britain, Alcohol, World Tourism Organization  
•       •       •

114 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Jul 2020 at 2:01 PM (7 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is that supposed to be fun?

/yeah
//I know
///I'm old
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reminds me of drunken British tourists in Lloret de Mar, also in Spain. The only thing worse are drunken US Army personnel in Germany, in Korea, in Okinawa, pretty much everywhere.

And don't get me started on drunken Marines.
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
safe to assume the tourist towns don't want to do whatever the UK/Ireland does to shut down everything and go into ghost town mode at midnight/closing time. Ever tried getting a beer in a pub in London after midnight or whatever, its early compared to america and other places in europe, pretty much impossible.
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
/would kill for a proper kebab right now tho
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Were the Brits always this unruly when they left the Sceptred Isle in the past?  If so, how they hell did they manage to hang on to the Empire for as long as they did?

If the entire Singapore regiment got drunk every night, why didn't they just roll them into the sea and be done with them?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.