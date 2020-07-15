 Skip to content
(The Scottish Sun)   Some Scottish yobs will do anything for a bottle of Buckfast, here's one that was dressed up in a unicorn onesie trying to steal two bottles of Buckfast as his yob woman spits in a shopkeeper's face   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
brap [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Charming couple.  I see a cascade of Dinner Party invitations in their near future.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Ahh Buckfast.

This is just the start of what's to come
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
He wanted his Second Buckfast.
 
RandyJohnson
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Typical.
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
So Scotland's back to normal already?
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jso2897
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Ahh Buckfast.

This is just the start of what's to come


I just Googled that stuff.
Holy shiat that looks lethal.
Eeewww.
 
ReluctantLondon
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Ah, Buckfast: "The beverage has entered the popular lexicon with nicknames such as "a bottle of "what the hell are you looking at?"" It has also earned the unofficial slogan, "Buckfast: gets you f#cked fast"."
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: He wanted his Second Buckfast.


I don't think he knows about second buckfast, Pip.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Deathfrogg: [Fark user image 640x640]


Here in the states, we get the same effects with a bottle of tequila.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Ugh, caffeinated wine. Yuck

Yellow Beard: Deathfrogg: [Fark user image 640x640]

Here in the states, we get the same effects with a bottle of tequila.


Nobody drinks a whole bottle of tequila.

A bottle of Buckfast is equivalent to drinking a whole sixpack of regular 5% beer. Personally I don't know how you drink a large quantity of the syrupy stuff. It is meant for sipping after dinner. The added caffeine means you can skip the after-dinner coffee.
 
