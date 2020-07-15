 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Stranger breaks into the world's strongest man's garden while he's relaxing in his hot tub and challenges him to a fight. Hilarity ensues   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I couldn't find the hilarity, must have been hiding in that ad-dump of a "site."

Tl;dr strong guy confronts some dude in his hot tub, dude challenges strong guy to a fight, rest of the article is strong guy talking about why he likes security. What happened to the dude?
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You gotta be drunk AF to challenge a guy like that to a fight. Oh, it's the UK. Of course.
 
Snort
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Siri, what does a human pretzel look like?
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I now no longer believe in gardens or hot tubs.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Do you want karate?
 
I'm no expert but...
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

allears: I now no longer believe in gardens or hot tubs.


Wrong UK tabloid for that comment.

Christ, the Stars mobile website is a farking dumpster fire. Who the hell would go to it on purpose?!?!
 
Pincy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

beezeltown: I couldn't find the hilarity, must have been hiding in that ad-dump of a "site."

Tl;dr strong guy confronts some dude in his hot tub, dude challenges strong guy to a fight, rest of the article is strong guy talking about why he likes security. What happened to the dude?


He described him as "Some crazy old man" so I'm guessing he basically laughed at the guy and told him to go home. Doesn't sound like it got physical at all. But you do you subby.
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The videos this guy does are often pretty funny. Seems like an OK guy, albeit a bit of an Alpha Bro and somewhat less than woke, but I suspect anyone in his line of work might be cut from said cloth.

The ones where he shows how many calories he consumes in a day while training for competitions are insane, or when he and his wife swap calorie consumption for a day are good for a laugh too.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bob Vagene
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The stranger fixes the cable?
 
H31N0US [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"Hilarity" describes trying to distinguish between advert and content and having done so realized there really isn't any content worth having read, at which point, you say to yourself, well that was a hilarious waste of 26 seconds" and close the tab?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I want to do a full spectrum GC-MS analysis of every molecule in this guy's urine to detecting for steroidal metabolites for the purpose of helping the IOC at the next Olympics in Tokyo if it ever happens.
/s
 
ModernLuddite
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
He's going to do a boxing match with Thor?

Why? How? What?
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
BEEP BOOP BEEP THIS IS THE ENGLISH TO 'MERICAN TRANSLATOR COMPUTER

INPUT ENGLISH:"garden"

OUTPUT 'MERICAN:"back yard"

BEEP BOOP BEEP SHUTTING DOWN

/in 'merican, "garden" means "a small plot of land where you grow flowers and vegetables", not "the entire exterior property surrounding a house"
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Drunk old man challenges large man to fight.

News at 11.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

H31N0US: "Hilarity" describes trying to distinguish between advert and content and having done so realized there really isn't any content worth having read, at which point, you say to yourself, well that was a hilarious waste of 26 seconds" and close the tab?


lol I did all that in one unconscious moment...opened link, scanned, found nothing to read, closed link.
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

I'm no expert but...: allears: I now no longer believe in gardens or hot tubs.

Wrong UK tabloid for that comment.

Christ, the Stars mobile website is a farking dumpster fire. Who the hell would go to it on purpose?!?!


Guess I'm no expert...
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
He's got fists like toaster ovens.
 
Pharmdawg
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

beezeltown: I couldn't find the hilarity, must have been hiding in that ad-dump of a "site."

Tl;dr strong guy confronts some dude in his hot tub, dude challenges strong guy to a fight, rest of the article is strong guy talking about why he likes security. What happened to the dude?


Not enough left of him to write about
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

ModernLuddite: He's going to do a boxing match with Thor?

Why? How? What?


Meh, It's only a half Thor.
Although Hafthor Bjornsson is the guy that played The Mountain on Game of Thrones.
Yikes!
 
