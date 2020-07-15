 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Mysterious face appears on woman's butt during day out sparks ghost fears. Hmmmm...This is going to take some time to crack this case *enhance* (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
37
    More: Silly, The Lizard, Hollie Abraham, Face, mysterious face, Desperate Dan, St Keverne, Porthoustock beach, Faces  
•       •       •

1648 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Jul 2020 at 3:50 PM (1 hour ago)



37 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What an ass face.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
When I was in the Navy, every ship had "The Legend of Butt Face." You see, on ships, the deck is like...stucco. When it's wet, it provides traction. But it's like stucco, and very sharp. Well the old timers will tell the FNGs that they know one guy who was running down the ladder and fell, right on his face, scraping a huge chunk of flesh off. 
Well, the old times will go on, the doctors had to graft a piece of skin from somewhere inconspicuous, so they chose his butt. So now, when he shaves, he's shaving his ass hair. Hence, the Legend of Butt Face.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know about her bum being haunted but her snootch probably is.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yellow Beard: I don't know about her bum being haunted but her snootch probably is.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some people have pareidolia.


They should take these:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She sat on someone until they suffocated. Case closed, bring on the murder charge. I'm sure there's a body lying around somewhere, perhaps on the beach.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Possibly NSFW

Monty Python - Sit on My Face w/subtitles
Youtube KkJnd9rSAQ8
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnny_vegas: [thumbs.gfycat.com image 450x699] [View Full Size image _x_]


FRRRPP FRRRPP FRRRPP FRRRPP
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, now everyone calls her assface?
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's Elvis!
 
NutWrench [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This thread is officially butts, now.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A ghost from Easter Island has invaded her clothes and/or butt.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blatz514: What an ass face.

[Fark user image 810x539]


"AssFace" should be the media moniker.

Looks like either the Statue of Liberty, or Elvis
 
Uranus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Grace Jones - I've Seen That Face Before (Libertango) [Official Video]
Youtube nIN3IE3DHqc
 
tasteme [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now that is an ass for radio.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd like to take a moment of silence for whomever was mistaken for a beach cushion... <heads down>
 
Pert
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
what the cat dragged in [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
If that's supposed to be a face they're kind of half-ass about it.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

NutWrench: This thread is officially butts, now.
[Fark user image image 200x280]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EyeHaveRisen
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Uncloth her, have her bathed, and deliver her to my bunker
 
Flaming Gas Bag
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
This reminds me of a picture I accidentally took of the inside of my pocket:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mufhugger
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Somebody better get to the bottom of this
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
cdn.images.express.co.ukView Full Size

Huh...
 
Thatguy!1984
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
My god, Her ass is haunted by a skeptical Asian!
 
brap [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size


I'm here for the SEXORCISM.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
A butt ghost? Nah, it was just the Genie of the Butt.

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Fireproof: A butt ghost? Nah, it was just the Genie of the Buttle.

[i.imgur.com image 658x870]
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

NutWrench: This thread is officially butts, now.
[Fark user image 200x280] [View Full Size image _x_]


Etienne de Crécy - Hashtag My Ass (Official Video)
Youtube hc0S9Qg9Imc
 
knbwhite [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The one in the middle looks like Willie Nelson.
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Yanet Garcia thread?
imgcrack.comView Full Size

Or Windygirk?
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


This thread needs more C&H
 
Displayed 37 of 37 comments

