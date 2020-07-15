 Skip to content
'Bad gas at the Stillwater Kum & Go' is the name of my western romance novel
6
343 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Jul 2020 at 8:50 AM



brap [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...but we found out there was already an English band with the same name so we changed it to Fartin' In A Whorehouse.
 
Cake Hunter [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brap: ...but we found out there was already an English band with the same name so we changed it to Fartin' In A Whorehouse.


Lady K & G.
 
RandyJohnson
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I'll take the river down to Stillwater and ride a pack of dogs.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
Baloo Uriza [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: [vignette.wikia.nocookie.net image 640x480]


Heh.  Never mind when we're not in the middle of a college closing pandemic, Stillwater's probably geographically the smallest city it'll take you an hour to drive across.
 
Branniganslaw
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Contaminated gas station tanks are a common occurrence, and a huge payday for any shop hired to make the repairs. Ive done quite a few over my years at the dealership, probably paid for a few vacations. My all time favorite was an Accord tank filled with heating oil.
 
