(WFLA Tampa Bay)   Law firm offering free living wills and advanced care directives for teachers forced to go back to work in neglected petri dishes   (wfla.com) divider line
21
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What was the law firm doing in a petri dish in the first place?
 
Munden [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

evilsofa: What was the law firm doing in a petri dish in the first place?


documenting the neglect the petri dishes were being subjected to, according to subby.
 
rcain
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
This should form the centerpiece Trump's Health Care Plan -- free living wills for the working class scum and the abolishment of the Estate Tax
 
TheVirginMarty
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The place I work at every day hasn't been neglected. 99% of the workers are working from home but the building is ready to go. Janitors clean every day, maintenance guy daily, trash truck comes twice a week, and the landscaping company weekly.

I've been watering the plants people left at their desks as well. Wouldn't want them to see dead plants everywhere.

It looks like everyone just left for lunch at the same time.
 
JohnAnnArbor [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
That's called "increasing the drama for political effect."
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
This shiat is going to get out of hand and we will be lucky to live through it.

Fark anyone that supports this administration.
 
cranked [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

TheVirginMarty: The place I work at every day hasn't been neglected. 99% of the workers are working from home but the building is ready to go. Janitors clean every day, maintenance guy daily, trash truck comes twice a week, and the landscaping company weekly.

I've been watering the plants people left at their desks as well. Wouldn't want them to see dead plants everywhere.

It looks like everyone just left for lunch at the same time.


Appearances are everything.
 
Tman144
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
This is nice and all... but a lot of estate attorneys will do living wills for free under normal circumstances. It's a gimmick to get you in the door.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Yeah, well my law firm has black jack, hookers, and wrongful death suits for the next 60 years
 
anfrind
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
If the law firm wants to make a positive difference, they should offer legal support for teachers who go on strike.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"forced"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kp1230
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Tman144: This is nice and all... but a lot of estate attorneys will do living wills for free under normal circumstances. It's a gimmick to get you in the door.


Hospitals and primary care providers will also do advance care planning, medical power of attorney, and living wills for free. They are also better qualified than attorneys because they have the clinical expertise to have these conversations.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
You're doing it wrong.
You law firms need to prosecute Betsy DeVos for bioterrorism.
 
jtown
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
static01.nyt.comView Full Size
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
If they are being forced, we need to send in the military to take out the slavers.  If the govoner is enslaving people, we need to know, and we need to shut down florida.  With nukes if necessary.  And if the teachers are not enslaved, they need to quit because their employer, the floriduh government, is a bad employer.  Therefore, by logic, unless they are enslaved, the teachers that do go back to work are willing participants in the bad government of florida and should be treated as accomplices with the govoner.  Give them no quarter.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Tman144: This is nice and all... but a lot of estate attorneys will do living wills for free under normal circumstances. It's a gimmick to get you in the door.


Certainly, but it's also part of estate planning. In addition, it's no big deal. The forms are available online, fill in the blanks and sign in the presence of a notary. If you are the least bit troubled at the prospect of being kept  in ICU in a coma with no hope of recovery, you can do it yourself.

By the way, it's called a "Directive to Physicians" in the state where I live. Apparently it's called an "Advance Directive" in Florida. "Living will" is a misleading term that is sometimes used to describe a trust.
 
testosteronephobe
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
This is going to be what finally darkens my sunny disposition. It's the defining moment. Are we going to take of children, as civilized societies so? Are we going to pretend to revere teachers or send them into a pandemic playground?
JFC.
 
GnomePaladin
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: If they are being forced, we need to send in the military to take out the slavers.  If the govoner is enslaving people, we need to know, and we need to shut down florida.  With nukes if necessary.  And if the teachers are not enslaved, they need to quit because their employer, the floriduh government, is a bad employer.  Therefore, by logic, unless they are enslaved, the teachers that do go back to work are willing participants in the bad government of florida and should be treated as accomplices with the govoner.  Give them no quarter.


OR - they just need to keep their jobs to support their families and their government is stupid enough to require them to be indoors with a bunch of people who don't know how to not infect everyone around them.

It could be your sarcastic, hyperbolic BS, I guess, but I'm going with something a bit less unhinged.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

GnomePaladin: AmbassadorBooze: If they are being forced, we need to send in the military to take out the slavers.  If the govoner is enslaving people, we need to know, and we need to shut down florida.  With nukes if necessary.  And if the teachers are not enslaved, they need to quit because their employer, the floriduh government, is a bad employer.  Therefore, by logic, unless they are enslaved, the teachers that do go back to work are willing participants in the bad government of florida and should be treated as accomplices with the govoner.  Give them no quarter.

OR - they just need to keep their jobs to support their families and their government is stupid enough to require them to be indoors with a bunch of people who don't know how to not infect everyone around them.

It could be your sarcastic, hyperbolic BS, I guess, but I'm going with something a bit less unhinged.


OK, they need to support their families.  How do they do that when dying in the hospital from corona virus?  So, if they need to support their families they need to quit their jobs in floriduh and find another job.  Maybe streaming porn on pornhub?  Or form a collective to fight the evil empire called floriduh?  But continuing to go to corona virus central to work is illogical.  Even if they have families.
 
dwrash [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
If Corporations like Walmart, Home Depot, Lowes, Grocery Store Chains and other businesses can figure out a way to protect their workers while keeping open, why do we hold our teachers, who are supposed to be our best and brightest who teach the next generation, a pass?

I want solutions and not excuses from academia.
 
Sentient
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
in which we see the difference between "useful" and "helpful"
 
