(News.com.au)   Police urge people in isolation to 'put some clothes on' when answering door
19
posted to Main » on 15 Jul 2020 at 8:34 AM



Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Well, don't knock on my door when I'm off work, and I won't have to answer it wearing only old boxers.
 
kendelrio [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If someone knocked on my door, they'd be gone by the time I put on clothes.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I literally opened my front door at 3:30 AM today to see if the sprinklers that had turned on were in my front yard or back yard. This is the first time I've done that in the nine years I've lived here. Hopefully I'll make a habit of it.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
... opened the front door wearing only boxer briefs, that is. FREEDOM.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mofa: ... opened the front door wearing only boxer briefs, that is. FREEDOM.


I answer wearing just my mask. Not on my face.
 
chuggernaught [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: mofa: ... opened the front door wearing only boxer briefs, that is. FREEDOM.

I answer wearing just my mask. Not on my face.


I didn't know they made masks that small.
 
UncleDirtNap [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: mofa: ... opened the front door wearing only boxer briefs, that is. FREEDOM.

I answer wearing just my mask. Not on my face.


Covid hammock?
 
Nimbull
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

StoPPeRmobile: SpectroBoy: mofa: ... opened the front door wearing only boxer briefs, that is. FREEDOM.

I answer wearing just my mask. Not on my face.

I didn't know they made masks that small.


I just use safety pins to make pleats.
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

freddyV: If someone knocked on my door, they'd be gone by the time I put on clothes.


I need delivery to stay stocked with food and booze.  I'm a decent person so bottoms are on. Tops are mostly open right now
 
Soccerhead
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
You get your clothes on!!!
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I have misplaced my pants.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It's 2020. There is a f++king pandemic.
And we're still crying about having to see some naughty bits?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I'm sorry, I thought this was America Australia.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
How about instead I just never answer the door unless I'm expecting someone, how'd that be?
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Well, at least nobody got shot because the police 'feared for their lives!'...
 
KingOfTown
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
