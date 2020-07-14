 Skip to content
 
(Fox News)   A fish in the talons is worth two in the bush. So what is a red winged blackbird doing hitching a ride on the back of a bald eagle who just caught a fish? Damn right there is a pic   (foxnews.com) divider line
    More: Unlikely, Bald Eagle, bald eagle, Bill Combs Jr., New York wildlife officials, BALD EAGLE POPULATION SOARS, Eagle, endangered species list, NYSDEC photo  
SoundOfOneHandWanking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'm pretty sure the blackbird was trying to attack the eagle.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

SoundOfOneHandWanking: I'm pretty sure the blackbird was trying to attack the eagle.


Antifa blackbird. They're like that.
 
Urmuf Hamer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

SoundOfOneHandWanking: I'm pretty sure the blackbird was trying to attack the eagle.


Redwing Blackbirds aren't really the a kind. They're more into alarm and distraction. There's something else going on. Not saying I know what, but it looks unlike any attack on a raptor by crows or ravens or other black birds
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Urmuf Hamer: SoundOfOneHandWanking: I'm pretty sure the blackbird was trying to attack the eagle.

Redwing Blackbirds aren't really the a kind. They're more into alarm and distraction. There's something else going on. Not saying I know what, but it looks unlike any attack on a raptor by crows or ravens or other black birds


Probably protecting a nest
 
IP [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

SoundOfOneHandWanking: I'm pretty sure the blackbird was trying to attack the eagle.


That's my guess as well.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
petapixel.comView Full Size


Still not quite as badass as a hawk carrying a shark with a fish in its mouth.
 
rcain
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I am glad to see that bald eagles support the Black Birds Matter movement
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Why are birds better at ride sharing than humans?
 
anuran
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

fusillade762: [petapixel.com image 850x446]

Still not quite as badass as a hawk carrying a shark with a fish in its mouth.


Osprey
 
Kalashinator [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I'm guessing the blackbird was mobbing the eagle, only by itself.  But I don't know if red-winged blackbirds engage in kleptoparasitism, so maybe it's defending a nest.  Neat pic, though.
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I"m sure fox news wanted to claim that the blackbird is hijacking the eagle, probably after a terrorist fist bump of some kind.

/a whitebird would be hitchhiking, like Jesus did.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Kalashinator: I'm guessing the blackbird was mobbing the eagle, only by itself.  But I don't know if red-winged blackbirds engage in kleptoparasitism, so maybe it's defending a nest.  Neat pic, though.


take the dictionary out of your mouth oh mighty kalash. no one is impressed/
 
Mooammar Al-Cowddafi
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Green Day - Hitchin' A Ride (Video)
Youtube 4Sc81yxo600
 
Eravior
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"I can fly higher than an eagle...because I'm standing on one!"
"God damn it, Jerry."
 
