 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   Teens are dressing up as mask-wearing grandmas to score alcohol, bootleg Matlock Blu-rays   (nypost.com) divider line
6
    More: Unlikely, Masks, Mask, Grandparent, Vodka, Masquerade ball, videos of users, Costume, Wine  
•       •       •

75 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Jul 2020 at 4:45 AM (15 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Matlock is out on Blu-Ray VHS? I gotta score me that boxed tape set!
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I applaud this ingenuity.
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

felching pen: Matlock is out on Blu-Ray VHS? I gotta score me that boxed tape set!


My sister watched Matlock as a teenager. Then again, she also watched Little House on the Prairie.
 
styckx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
farking millennials. We used to  hang out in front of the liquor store looking for guppies to buy us alcohol without dressing up. We used good old bullshiat and money to score alcohol. The try harder generation keeps on finding the hardest ways to get attention
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

styckx: farking millennials. We used to  hang out in front of the liquor store looking for guppies to buy us alcohol without dressing up. We used good old bullshiat and money to score alcohol. The try harder generation keeps on finding the hardest ways to get attention


These kids are probably gen z. I also applaud their ingenuity.
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

styckx: farking millennials. We used to  hang out in front of the liquor store looking for guppies to buy us alcohol without dressing up. We used good old bullshiat and money to score alcohol. The try harder generation keeps on finding the hardest ways to get attention


This... Is the wrong attitude.
Find a better way.
This is exactly the shiat we would have come up with. Instead we knew places to mail for legit fakes or had older brothers and cousins.
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.