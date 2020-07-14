 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Green Bay Press Gazette)   Usually in Milwaukee ordering a "Tactical Gas Delivery system" means having the sauerbraten and a large ale at Kegels   (greenbaypressgazette.com) divider line
3
    More: Strange, National Convention, Pepper spray, Constable, Milwaukee Police Department, French First Republic, Committee of Public Safety, Riot control, Louis XVI of France  
•       •       •

194 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Jul 2020 at 4:05 AM (54 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



3 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mooammar Al-Cowddafi
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Tactical Gas Delivery System is what I call my butt-hole.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Milwaukee police DNC shopping list: 'Tactical gas delivery system,' pepper spray, barricades and beef jerky

In my experience, those are the same thing.

/Pour quoi es el Tabo des Sportes?
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"The Good Land", my ass!
 
Displayed 3 of 3 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.