 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(YouTube) Video I thought that ants only stole rubber tree plants and not mail   (youtube.com) divider line
8
    More: Video  
•       •       •

374 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Jul 2020 at 7:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Pff not even trying

Ant Steals Joint !
Youtube r-B2yRALG2A


(I think I got a green for this one way back then)
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Kill it with fire.  And DDT.  And anything else you've got squirreled away in the garage.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
So I'm the only one thinking "fake"?

/someone pull up that video/GIF of a humming bird flapping at the same speed of recording and looks like it's floating
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Kill it with fire.  And DDT.  And anything else you've got squirreled away in the garage.


sell the house and move. this is haunted territory right here.
 
brap [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure the ants are delivering my mail.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

mjjt: Pff not even trying

[YouTube video: Ant Steals Joint !]

(I think I got a green for this one way back then)


Now THAT'S high hopes
 
TruBluTroll [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Am I the only one who thought it looks like the homeowner's vibrating... ahem, well, it's never your vibrating package, it's simply the vibrating package.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.