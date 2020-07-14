 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Salon)   The pandemic has caused a major learning gap   (salon.com) divider line
26
    More: Murica, High school, Education, Teacher, United Teachers Los Angeles, School district, school year, Los Angeles Unified School District, San Diego Unified School District  
•       •       •

1278 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Jul 2020 at 8:14 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Quick! Call General Turgidson!
 
HomoHabilis [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Rarely is the question asked, what if I divide by zero?
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No worries, got it handled.

quickmeme.comView Full Size
 
chucknasty [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HomoHabilis: Rarely is the question asked, what if I divide by zero?


something asymptotic mostly. it is undefined like what is the sound of one hand clapping. it is like wondering how many clothes you can't fit in a suitcase. more troubling math questions exist like why is X^0 = 1. it is convenient but it makes no sense.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Donny 2 Scoops loves the poorly educated.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AsparagusFTW: Donny 2 Scoops loves the poorly educated.


You'd think he wouldn't fight so hard to have the schools open.
 
INTERTRON
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, but we already knew about trump voters before they started the whole "masks kill you" thing.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, the world needs ditch diggers too.
 
Mcavity
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KarmicDisaster: Well, the world needs ditch diggers too.


If you consider Graves as a type of ditch, we are gona need a lot of them.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

namegoeshere: AsparagusFTW: Donny 2 Scoops loves the poorly educated.

You'd think he wouldn't fight so hard to have the schools open.


The quicker we get back to normal the quicker we move on from Trump's horrifying handling of this pandemic. That's all he wants.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chucknasty: HomoHabilis: Rarely is the question asked, what if I divide by zero?

something asymptotic mostly. it is undefined like what is the sound of one hand clapping. it is like wondering how many clothes you can't fit in a suitcase. more troubling math questions exist like why is X^0 = 1. it is convenient but it makes no sense.


Ah, but 0^0=1 AND -1, depending on which side it is approached from...
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, the 2016 election has caused a major learning gap.
 
ChimbleySweep [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KarmicDisaster: Well, the world needs ditch diggers too.


After seeing the resultant swamp that came of my neighbors trying to dig their own ditch... and considering the thousands of dollars the neighborhood paid to have our ditches re-dug... A lot of people should wish they could qualify as ditch diggers.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Me suffering from learning gap?  That's unpossible!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You're telling me, subby. They completely spelled "Ancient Indian Burial" wrong.

/Education is dead
//Removed the tombstones
///Something something bodies
 
Lifeless
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Caused a major learning gap? As someone who moved to Texas from elsewhere, I can assure you that gap was well in place before the pandemic.
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  
full year round school years to catch up. there problem fixed and kids wont forget everything during the summer
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: No, the 2016 election has caused a major learning gap.


I think you have that backwards.  The learning gap caused that election.
 
kobrakai
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I would say a major learning gap has caused the pandemic
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Maybe. But video game achievements have gone way up so that's a plus.
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
But the question remains.  Is are children dying.
 
NevynFox
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

kobrakai: I would say a major learning gap has caused the pandemic


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Mcavity: KarmicDisaster: Well, the world needs ditch diggers too.

If you consider Graves as a type of ditch, we are gona need a lot of them.


One for every person, right?

/No one gets out alive
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

odinsposse: namegoeshere: AsparagusFTW: Donny 2 Scoops loves the poorly educated.

You'd think he wouldn't fight so hard to have the schools open.

The quicker we get back to normal the quicker we move on from Trump's horrifying handling of this pandemic. That's all he wants.


Normal. Lol. Why would we allow our selfishness to spread the flu? We are already conditioned so why end it.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: ChrisDe: No, the 2016 election has caused a major learning gap.

I think you have that backwards.  The learning gap caused that election.


Yeah, you can't have one without the other.
 
RussianPotato [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I said it from the beginning this is going to happen.

Man, you think inner city kids had a poor education before?  It's going to be hell.

Still need to keep the schools closed.  Kids are the perfect disease vector.  They don't get sick, they don't show symptoms, and they'll spread it to every family who has a kid in that school.
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.