(Atlanta Journal Constitution)   Klan beer removed from shelves
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
How bad can a bottle of beer b (click)
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



//casting a suspicious eye on my Worcester sauce now...
 
Peaceboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
They're not removing ALL of them, just the ones in the 'hood.
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
"Referencing racism is probably the same thing as opposing racism" has led a lot of well-intentioned people down a pretty dumb path.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I thought this was about Yuengling.

/pretty good beer, but I haven't touched the stuff since that happened
 
dickfreckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
 I read the headline and hoped that Wutang bottled one case of beer and was charging $1,000,000.
 
dickfreckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

King Something: I thought this was about Yuengling.

/pretty good beer, but I haven't touched the stuff since that happened


The Trump endorsement annoyed me as well, but what truly pissed me off was that the kid made it seem like he had built the Yuengling company all by himself, suggesting that Trump was the sort of savvy buisnessman (like himself) that the country needed. Another brat born on third and thinking he hit.a triple.
 
Etchy333 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
World of Beer responded to her post Monday, stating the beer had been pulled "from führer sale."
 
SumJackass07 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ajc.comView Full Size

I hope someone reenacted the klan rider scene from Django Unchained with these beers.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dickfreckle: King Something: I thought this was about Yuengling.

/pretty good beer, but I haven't touched the stuff since that happened

The Trump endorsement annoyed me as well, but what truly pissed me off was that the kid made it seem like he had built the Yuengling company all by himself, suggesting that Trump was the sort of savvy buisnessman (like himself) that the country needed. Another brat born on third and thinking he hit.a triple.


I get the sentiment.

However, if you figure that 35-40% of the populace are Trumphumpers, that means there is a very solid chance that every board room is at least the same, or maybe more so given business execs love Rs. Do we boycott everything? What would be the dividing line? Looking around m house half my shiat was pumped out of China and their labor ethics are questionable at best. I like the sentiment, but idk, you can find an excuse to boycott every company.
 
Chemlight Battery [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

pkjun: "Referencing racism is probably the same thing as opposing racism" has led a lot of well-intentioned people down a pretty dumb path.


So has "referencing racism is the same as being racist."
 
MythDragon
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Krusty Komedy Klassic
Youtube 7KNtWrC7vfI
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
To denounce racism? Where's the Ironic tag when you need it?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
One of the guys from my local beer shop gave me a free bottle a couple of months ago.

/Now it's a damn collector's item.
//Should have never drank it.
///I keed!
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Devolving_Spud: [Fark user image image 325x325]


//casting a suspicious eye on my Worcester sauce now...


Your wostershire sauce?
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
A lot of people had to sign off on that idea for that beer to hit the shelf. Think about that.
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

punkwrestler: Devolving_Spud: [Fark user image image 325x325]


//casting a suspicious eye on my Worcester sauce now...

Your wostershire sauce?


Worcestershire  sauce
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: To denounce racism? Where's the Ironic tag when you need it?


It's called yellow belly.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Makes a damned fine Skittlebräu when mixed with white pride Skittles.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It could be a capirote like from that Spanish festival.

seriouslyspain.comView Full Size
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Peaceboy: They're not removing ALL of them, just the ones in the 'hood.


Why don't they just take off the paper? Chances are they can't return the beer.
 
darkeyes
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Looks like Trump's signature.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zang
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

King Something: I thought this was about Yuengling.

/pretty good beer, but I haven't touched the stuff since that happened


From the Wikipedia article: "He anglicized his surname from Jüngling to Yuengling..."

"Helllooo, fellow Englishmen!  What say we have some spots of tea?!"
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

punkwrestler: Peaceboy: They're not removing ALL of them, just the ones in the 'hood.

Why don't they just take off the paper? Chances are they can't return the beer.


No need.  This is totally free publicity.  All they have to do is revisit the packaging and wait a bit.  Then, put it back on shelves, and go.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
A Swedish beer designed to denounce the ails alesof racism and bigotry is facing backlash due to its packaging appearing to reflect the hood worn by Ku Klux Klan members.

Fixed
 
susler
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The whole point of packaging it that way is to say "Klansmen are Cowards"  or  "Klansmen are Yellow Bellied Cowards" if you will.

I think it makes that point well but can also see how it could be triggering.  I'm not certain it's worthy of the strident opposition but what do I know?
 
brizzle365
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
say, i'm starting to think this no longer has anything to do with racism.
 
Hell Poodle
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Swedes being weirdly tone deaf about racism. Yeah, I've seen that played out before.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

SumJackass07: [ajc.com image 750x750]
I hope someone reenacted the klan rider scene from Django Unchained with these beers.


There is absolutely zero percent chance that the designer of those was intending to make an anti-racist statement, and a hundred percent chance that argument is being pulled out of their arse.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: SumJackass07: [ajc.com image 750x750]
I hope someone reenacted the klan rider scene from Django Unchained with these beers.

There is absolutely zero percent chance that the designer of those was intending to make an anti-racist statement, and a hundred percent chance that argument is being pulled out of their arse.


How does yellow belly fit in?
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: punkwrestler: Peaceboy: They're not removing ALL of them, just the ones in the 'hood.

Why don't they just take off the paper? Chances are they can't return the beer.

No need.  This is totally free publicity.  All they have to do is revisit the packaging and wait a bit.  Then, put it back on shelves, and go.


That doesn't help the bar that is stuck with all the bottles they have.
 
sturnus vulgaris
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"Sometimes a cigar is just a cigar." - Bill Clinton
 
PTP_Professor
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It's actually a really nice beer. I love how it pokes fun at the Klan being a bunch of cowards that are unwilling to show who they really are for fear of being disowned b the community.
 
sturnus vulgaris
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

punkwrestler: punkwrestler: Devolving_Spud: [Fark user image image 325x325]


//casting a suspicious eye on my Worcester sauce now...

Your wostershire sauce?

Worcestershire  sauce


Worcestersestershire sauce.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
So someone doesn't know what the phrase "yellow belly" means.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

AsparagusFTW: dickfreckle: King Something: I thought this was about Yuengling.

/pretty good beer, but I haven't touched the stuff since that happened

The Trump endorsement annoyed me as well, but what truly pissed me off was that the kid made it seem like he had built the Yuengling company all by himself, suggesting that Trump was the sort of savvy buisnessman (like himself) that the country needed. Another brat born on third and thinking he hit.a triple.

I get the sentiment.

However, if you figure that 35-40% of the populace are Trumphumpers, that means there is a very solid chance that every board room is at least the same, or maybe more so given business execs love Rs. Do we boycott everything? What would be the dividing line? Looking around m house half my shiat was pumped out of China and their labor ethics are questionable at best. I like the sentiment, but idk, you can find an excuse to boycott every company.


This.

I couldn't care less about the politics of some company exec.  If they make a good product I will buy it.

Having said that, if people actually cared about how companies treat people nobody would buy Apple products.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: SumJackass07: [ajc.com image 750x750]
I hope someone reenacted the klan rider scene from Django Unchained with these beers.

There is absolutely zero percent chance that the designer of those was intending to make an anti-racist statement, and a hundred percent chance that argument is being pulled out of their arse.


So you don't know what "yellow belly" means too.
 
