(Stars and Stripes)   Squeeze over the crowd limit in Corona times, better have that 25 grand ready for the fine. Some places take health regulations seriously and you may find they won't think its cool when your app invites 500 to show up to your pad   (stripes.com) divider line
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good.
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of all the countries to break the rules, Germany would be a poor choice.
 
Samsonite Swan [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, you know what they say...

There ain't no party like a Kaiserslautern party, cuz a Kaiserslautern Party don't stop (unless it's broken up by MPs)
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
US soldiers gonna US soldier.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
25,000 euros? What's that, like $56 in real money?
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

MythDragon: 25,000 euros? What's that, like $56 in real money?


From google:
25,000 Euro equals
28,602.12 United States Dollar

The euro is worth more than USD. Just FYI.
 
NkThrasher [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
U.S. military police and local law enforcement officials broke up the party just after midnight, officials said.

I mean, I get it, MPs are slow and suck, but seriously under these conditions it took them that long?
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I think they forgot a word in front of party.
Bukkake
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"Dumbass" tag in the hospital on a ventilator?
 
