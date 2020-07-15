 Skip to content
Australian ICUs are saving 85% of their COVID-19 patients. But you wouldn't want to live there, because we all know nationalised healthcare is the worst, amiright?
veale728 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But thats socialism and we can't have that here.

But don't you touch my Medicare or Social Security
 
stoli n coke [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, I wouldn't want to live there because of the Australians. And their New Zealand neighbors, the JV Australians.
 
Dybbuk Schmybbuk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So now it's a 15% fatality rate? I'm confused.
/my toilets flush the proper American way
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

...of patients who get admitted to ICU...

RIF
 
darkmythology [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

15% of the people who end up in ICU. Probably much closer to the sub-2% (and possibly down near the 0.2%) numbers you see when you take all the people who don't go to the ICU into account.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A competent government also helps immensely.
 
Captain Shaky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The countries reporting low case fatality rates tend to be poor and authoritarian.

Qatar 0.14%
Bahrain 0.33%
Oman 0.46%
Kazakhstan 0.59%
(These countries all have significant numbers of infected as well)

But, some countries are reporting much worse fatality rates...
Belgium 15.59%
UK 15.43%
France 14.99%
Netherlands 12%

Now, I really don't know what it is I am implying here.

Seriously, I don't know what I mean.

But, I fear that Australia is falling in with a bad crowd.
 
phishrace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Duh. That's why Tom Hanks and his wife went there to get it.
 
camarugala
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
These days it's more about their fires, droughts, floods and the usual deadly fauna.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Also on the list: "Australia's medical resources aren't drowning in a tsunami of cases."
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
But...that means they're murdering the other 15%!

This is what unhinged lunatics actually believe.
 
Deep Contact
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Something poisonous will kill you in Austria.
 
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Norway 9001 infected, 253 dead, 2.81%
 
KIA
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
So what?  The US has a 96.05% survival rate (3.95% fatalities).  So we're a touch over a third of the Aussie rate if that is 15% fatalities.

While we love Australia, a 15% fatality rate would be nothing to brag about.  Of course, it is wrong.  Their actual rate is 1.05% which would be less than a third of the US.  See how disinformation gets really confusing after a while?

All numbers and percentages taken from Reuters here https://graphics.reuters.com/CHI​NA-HEA​LTH-MAP/0100B59S39E/index.html
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

I like how you cant bother to read the article.
 
GoldSpider
‘’ less than a minute ago  
What does this have to do with who ultimately pays for care?
 
englaja
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Our state of South Australia (pop: 1.75m smart, respectful people) has had 443 infections and 4 deaths, and only five cases in the last 8 weeks, all interstate visitors. No active cases. Around ten percent of the population has been tested too.

Our neighboring state and all round shiathole, Victoria (pop: 6 million arrogant selfish wankers) is copping around 270 new cases a day.

It's about to take off in NSW (population: 7 million drunk inconsiderate bogans), if they don't crack down heavily and now, though I fear it might be too late.
 
