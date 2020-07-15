 Skip to content
(SFGate)   Feral peacock incites greatest Nextdoor battle since that time those jerk neighbors of yours started putting their recycling in your bins   (sfgate.com) divider line
    More: Strange, Galliformes, The Neighbors, Neighbourhood, fans of the peacock, peaceful night of sleep, City of Oakland, Occidental Street peacock, neighbor Jesse T.  
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Interesting. Fecal Peacock is the name of my Eagles tribute band.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should call him Banshee.
 
hva5hiaa
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My house is surrounded by farmland and a Buddhist temple is 1/2 mile from my house. They have two peacocks (which I have helped recapture when they escaped to my yard) and I feel 1/2 mile is the perfect distance for a peacock to exist. Just near enough to be a neat background noise, and far enough away to not startle or annoy me. We lured them into a empty 'dog crate' and they were back home quickly.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chucknasty [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
to be fair, peacocks sound horrible. they literally scream like a woman in distress. peahens aren't as bad but still pretty bad. as pretty as they are I am not a fan of peafowl in general in city limits. I can deal with chickens but this is a bridge too far.
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My son's favorite word when he was four, it was like free swearing for him. He thought it was so edgy.
 
caddisfly
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The sound the males make is LOUD and GRATING.  I grew up with a pair across the street. Between the screaming at 6am and our Golden rolling in peacock crap my father and I had to negotiate with neighbor to have them relocated.
/peacock crap is like rotting opussum pudding.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At first, I thought the headline said "Federal Peacock" and I was all prepared to go on a rant about the idiotic things those Washington bureaucrats are wasting our tax dollars on.  I guess I'll just hang on to that rant for now and think up possible jobs that a Federal Peacock could do.
 
chucknasty [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hva5hiaa: My house is surrounded by farmland and a Buddhist temple is 1/2 mile from my house. They have two peacocks (which I have helped recapture when they escaped to my yard) and I feel 1/2 mile is the perfect distance for a peacock to exist. Just near enough to be a neat background noise, and far enough away to not startle or annoy me. We lured them into a empty 'dog crate' and they were back home quickly.
[Fark user image 850x444]


I am not going to tell you the one one the right prefers the pronoun 'them' but that one is a peahen. you can tell because of lack of colorful tail and the presence of a vagina.
 
scanman61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The E'Ville Eye" is an awesome name for the local paper
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
If the peacock lays an egg on the property line, does it belong to the peacock's owner, or the neighbor?
 
yakmans_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

chucknasty: to be fair, peacocks sound horrible. they literally scream like a woman in distress. peahens aren't as bad but still pretty bad. as pretty as they are I am not a fan of peafowl in general in city limits. I can deal with chickens but this is a bridge too far.


I've always thought they sounded like children running from their kidnappers. The most melancholy sound. They also have that piercing cry which sounds like waking in the middle of the night.
 
Momzilla59 [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
A buddy had a peacock show up on his farm. That asshole was not only louder than loud, he was the originator of the phrase "bird brain". I watched him get into a fight with his reflection in a window. Flapping wings, screeching, wild pecking at the glass - yep Oscar was not too smart.
Once they brought home a peahen for him to boss around it got quieter but not a lot.
Nothing looks funnier than a peacock after molting. They just don't know what to do with no tail feathers.
Finally, coyotes love peacocks, Oscar only lasted a few years.
 
Slybri
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Peacocks are asshole birds. I used to work at the Audubon Zoo and those jerks would walk up to me while I was eating lunch and just rip the sandwich out of my hand. I hate those beautiful exotic birds!
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

LesserEvil: If the peacock lays an egg on the property line, does it belong to the peacock's owner, or the neighbor?


Whoever scrambles it first.
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Slybri: Peacocks are asshole birds. I used to work at the Audubon Zoo and those jerks would walk up to me while I was eating lunch and just rip the sandwich out of my hand. I hate those beautiful exotic birds!


Maybe if you fed them! Pretty shoddy reporting, they didn't even interview the peacock.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Man, NBC has really gone downhill.
 
Fano
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The Fran Drescher of birds
 
hva5hiaa
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Chucknasty: I am not going to tell you the one one the right prefers the pronoun 'them' but that one is a peahen. you can tell because of lack of colorful tail and the presence of a vagina.

Could be. I thought so as well at the time, but the monk said they were both boys and neither of us are experts. I didn't have much time to lift tails as I was busy trying to keep them from running into the road, or the nearby farmland, while herding them towards a 'cage' with strewn with cat food (which was the monk's treat for them).
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

chucknasty: hva5hiaa: My house is surrounded by farmland and a Buddhist temple is 1/2 mile from my house. They have two peacocks (which I have helped recapture when they escaped to my yard) and I feel 1/2 mile is the perfect distance for a peacock to exist. Just near enough to be a neat background noise, and far enough away to not startle or annoy me. We lured them into a empty 'dog crate' and they were back home quickly.
[Fark user image 850x444]

I am not going to tell you the one one the right prefers the pronoun 'them' but that one is a peahen. you can tell because of lack of colorful tail and the presence of a vagina

cloaca.

Dirty Jobs was a font of Quiz Night answers.
 
