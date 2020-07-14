 Skip to content
(NPR)   What happened, South Dakota? You used to be cool   (npr.org) divider line
Flyinglemur [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Born and raised there, joined the Navy in 91 and never went back. I promise you SD was never cool.
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Yeah, lived there from infancy to about 22 or so.  It was never cool.
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Are you kidding me? Not even birds enjoy visiting that state. Both trees are booked up solid until 2037.
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
When was the Meth State ever cool?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
South Dakota was never cool
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

dr_blasto: When was the Meth State ever cool?


Fark user imageView Full Size


"It's been quite a farkin' number of farkin' years, you cocksucker!"
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
When?

Maybe back when the Natives owned it.
 
Cagey B [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Things went downhill quickly once Seth Bullock wasn't around to drag people out of the state by their ear.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
South Dakota's cool...

Said no one, ever
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.phillyvoice.comView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"..the bureau can only use the information for "statistical purposes and not for program or administrative enforcement."

Riiight. They're a trustworthy bunch of lads, I'm sure they'll stick to that agreement.
 
LurkLongAndProsper [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the most blatantly false headline fark has ever ran.
 
billstewart
‘’ 1 hour ago  
While that's certainly not good, the main purpose of putting the citizenship question on the census wasn't to find non-citizens - it was to intimidate non-citizens into not responding to the census, reducing official population count and therefore congressional representation in minority-heavy states, particularly California and New York, while giving more congressional seats to whiter states that tend to be Republican.
 
orangehat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

billstewart: While that's certainly not good, the main purpose of putting the citizenship question on the census wasn't to find non-citizens - it was to intimidate non-citizens into not responding to the census, reducing official population count and therefore congressional representation in minority-heavy states, particularly California and New York, while giving more congressional seats to whiter states that tend to be Republican.


I doubt they are getting this info from California or New York or a lot of states.  They'll have incomplete data.
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/South​_​Dakota_v._Dole

Occasionally they were cool
 
Corydon
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

billstewart: While that's certainly not good, the main purpose of putting the citizenship question on the census wasn't to find non-citizens - it was to intimidate non-citizens into not responding to the census, reducing official population count and therefore congressional representation in minority-heavy states, particularly California and New York, while giving more congressional seats to whiter states that tend to be Republican.


If that's the case, why would traditionally red states like Texas or Arizona go for it?  My guess is the highest numbers of undocumented are in the border states.  More people (no matter what their status) = more federal money and more representation.  It's not in their interests to deliberately undercount their own population.

In any case, after reading the article, I'm kinda struggling to find out what the issue is.  The terms of the agreement don't seem nefarious:

""All data that the state program agency agrees to provide the Census Bureau remains confidential," South Dakota's agreement says, later specifying that the bureau can only use the information for "statistical purposes and not for program or administrative enforcement."

I mean, I suppose it's disturbing if you think the census bureau having a database linking data from other government entities is problematic.  But they've been doing this for a while.  Like a lot of things, this only became a problem when Trump became President.
 
Chuck87
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Awesome!  A country should know how many citizens and noncitizens it has.
 
