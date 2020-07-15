 Skip to content
(Gothamist)   The NYC real estate market may be off a bit - but a nice place on the Lower East Side can cost you an arm and a leg, and then some   (gothamist.com) divider line
crinz83
‘’ 1 hour ago  
let's just cut to the chase.. what's in the box?
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They didn't even take out the trash.
 
Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BBC says: "Fahim Saleh: Pathao and Gokada entrepreneur found dead in New York"

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-c​a​nada-53416518
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pert: BBC says: "Fahim Saleh: Pathao and Gokada entrepreneur found dead in New York"

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-ca​nada-53416518


Thank you. Teh other link was crap, but at least we know how old the building is.
 
Aezetyr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When do we move in?

giantbomb1.cbsistatic.comView Full Size
 
GRCooper
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
He probably pronounced it "Hyoooston" Street.

Justifiable homicide.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Pert: BBC says: "Fahim Saleh: Pathao and Gokada entrepreneur found dead in New York"

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-ca​nada-53416518


Sounds like he pissed off some people.
*reads article*
"An unnamed source in law enforcement told the New York Post the crime scene looked like a "professional" killing."

The article ends with a quote from the other co-founder.

/if this was a movie, I'd guess greedy partner.
//if I was a detective, I'd guess the people who lost money in the Nigeria venture when Nigeria banned motorbike taxis
///but since this is real life, who knows
 
skinink [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

GRCooper: He probably pronounced it "Hyoooston" Street.

Justifiable homicide.


Listen, if NYC wants the street to be pronounced "How-ston", then spell it that way. It's bad enough that Massachusetts doesn't spell town names the way it's pronounced.

Americans Try To Pronounce Massachusetts Towns
Youtube AckzNzbF5E4
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
what does the psychopath have in the bag, gideon?
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Resident Muslim:

Russians
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
There can be only one!
 
