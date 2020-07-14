 Skip to content
(CNN)   Board of Education thinks there are too many children living in Orange County, vote to do something about that   (cnn.com) divider line
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Thank Christ I don't have kids but even I know of course they're all going to give each other the virus.
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
The board noted that these recommendations were merely guidelines, not "laws" or "even rules." It will be up to the individual school districts on how they want to go about having their students return for in-person classes.

For fark's sake can anyone show some goddamn leadership? Make farking rules; it is a goddamn pandemic.

/even at my school I had to make the call to go online in March before the "leaders" finally shut shiat down. I mostly teach philosophy, so I am not the person to make farking public health decisions nor should I be required to.

So what happens if China invades? Are we going to nicely ask people to pretty please join the military if perhaps they feel like it or are we going to have a farking draft?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Schools are the most efficient disease vector there is.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Pissing people off is bad. Pissing off the old people about COVID was worse. Pissing people off about not giving a fark about their kids will lose you votes.

People will kill you over their kids.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Schools are the most efficient disease vector there is.


I'd put schools right up there with gyms, bars and nightclubs.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Gov. Newsom has made it pretty clear he'll yoink their State funding if they endanger public safety
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And they voted for that in a Zoom video conference.

While some were wearing masks in a goddamn remote video conference.

I believe this should nullify their decision and force them to do the vote in person. No masks. No social distancing. With Larry the stenographer coughing his lungs up on them while taking the minutes
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OC contains some of the most craven GOP worshippers in all the United States.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The fark is in the water in Orange County??
 
jvl [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whatever board-that-has-no-power. The local school district officials "get" to face the angry parents (online, but still), and will be a lot more likely to duck and close the schools.

That's not all good. A lot of poor kids are just checking out mentally right now. I worry.  But also, fark opening bars and gyms while schools are closed.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
doomjesse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile in KY

What the Fark is going on in our world when KY has more sense than the rest of the country so far?
 
doomjesse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

doomjesse: Meanwhile in KY

What the Fark is going on in our world when KY has more sense than the rest of the country so far?


Wait.. I'm an idiot.  That's an old article.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

fusillade762: The fark is in the water in Orange County??


I'd be tempted to blame it on the pharmaceuticals in their potable wastewater reuse, but their insanity long predates that.
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: fusillade762: The fark is in the water in Orange County??

I'd be tempted to blame it on the pharmaceuticals in their potable wastewater reuse, but their insanity long predates that.


OC is downstream of what was the aerospace industry in the 1960s
 
Do you know the way to Mordor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Right now in Sydney Australia where I live, they are significantly more co-ordinated than what seems to be the case in Orange County, and in America.

Nevertheless there are some similarities right now, which leads to my advice here.

In Sydney right now there are specific areas where clusters of positive CoOVID-19 test results have shown up.

In Orange County it looks like there are going to be specific areas where urging children to return to school will nullify the good work of social distancing in trying to minimise the spread of the virus.

For me, while I am now going out a little socially once again after the lockdown, there is no way I am going anywhere near the areas where there are clusters of coronavirus patients.

Likewise, I strongly advise Farkers in Orange County and elsewhere to keep an eye on areas where the social distancing is failing. This is possible by tracking areas in articles like Subby's one here. Then plan any necessary journeys, such as for shopping, accordingly and stay the hell away from any area which does not practice adequate social distancing.

It is terrible that there is no effective leadership on this deadly issue, but in lieu of that, sensible Americans need to check the virus news in areas where they plan to go and if it does not seem safe, don't go!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
My dad used to tell me that schools were such terrible bureaucracys that they made all other bureaucracys look amazing.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I can't believe that living on one side of the street means that you know your kids will be safe in FOUR WEEKS, and living on the other side of the street means your kids are being sent into a toxic cesspool IN FOUR WEEKS.

I hate this, and I don't even have children.
 
Birnone
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
OC has a lot of Republican types in power. Republicans want to reopen everything. This is why that board is using the idea that children aren't bothered by COVID-19 as their excuse for not mandating masks or distancing. This also why that board doesn't seem to care about the adult school employees. The push to reopen is everything to them. But they don't have the balls to admit it. This is why they say these aren't laws or rules. They are saying what they want to see happen without having to take responsibility for making it happen.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I assume they've issued an RFP for a Modest Proposal?

/dnrtfa
 
chawco
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

edmo: Pissing people off is bad. Pissing off the old people about COVID was worse. Pissing people off about not giving a fark about their kids will lose you votes.

People will kill you over their kids.


I would murder all of you to save my kids.

I feel bad, but I'd do it.
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

chawco: edmo: Pissing people off is bad. Pissing off the old people about COVID was worse. Pissing people off about not giving a fark about their kids will lose you votes.

People will kill you over their kids.

I would murder all of you to save my kids.

I feel bad, but I'd do it.


I'd murder all of you to save everyone's kids. I'd kill my own cats to save a stranger's kids.

Too many people wouldn't, it seems to me.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

AliceBToklasLives: The board noted that these recommendations were merely guidelines, not "laws" or "even rules." It will be up to the individual school districts on how they want to go about having their students return for in-person classes.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

AliceBToklasLives: The board noted that these recommendations were merely guidelines, not "laws" or "even rules." It will be up to the individual school districts on how they want to go about having their students return for in-person classes.

For fark's sake can anyone show some goddamn leadership? Make farking rules; it is a goddamn pandemic.

/even at my school I had to make the call to go online in March before the "leaders" finally shut shiat down. I mostly teach philosophy, so I am not the person to make farking public health decisions nor should I be required to.

So what happens if China invades? Are we going to nicely ask people to pretty please join the military if perhaps they feel like it or are we going to have a farking draft?


no one is about to invade the 'murica, especially the Commie Red Midgets. we have approx. 123 firearms per every 100 people in 'murica. when i grew up there was at least one WWII veteran on every street that had a gott damm arsenal in their house ready to go. add up how many retired military, gang members, angry ex-convicts and pissed off citizens we have across this nation. you'd have to have a gott damm death wish to try a 'murican invasion. me, i'd kill them, cook them and eat them as a lesson to others of their ilk. rump roast is rump roast and the price of beef is too damn high.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Start asking these "leaders" for hard numbers on how many kids and teachers they'll willing to see dead before closing back down.

What body count is acceptable to them, because this will kill people.

So what's the limit assholes.
 
