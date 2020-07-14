 Skip to content
(CNBC)   CDC says we can get COVID threat under control in 1-2 months if everyone wears a mask   (cnbc.com)
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or... how about this? We pretend nothing's happening in order to get college football, watch a game or two before everything shuts down until 2022?
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
yeah, just like the rest of the farking world
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
We couldn't have done this in January?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: We pretend nothing's happening in order to get college football


Football players already wear face masks when they're playing.  I'm sure it will be perfectly fine!
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

jaylectricity: We couldn't have done this in January?


It was possible in April/May if the administration had implemented emergency measures in March and the country was flooded with millions and millions of N95 masks.

Now, with there still being a shortage of PPE, good luck
 
Dr._Michael_Hfuhruhurr
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

jaylectricity: We couldn't have done this in January?


Oh, we will.
 
SomeAmerican [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
So... we can't get it under control then?
 
Kubo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Translation: We won't get it under control in 1-2 months because FREEDUMMMMMM.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Question.. is this an honest statement, or Trump's hand up someone's ass making them a sock puppet or risk being replaced and/or disbanded... like he's done to everyone else who has disagreed wth him...
 
JesusIsNowBlind
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NeedlesslyCanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
So, we'll keep the border closed till at least this time next year then.
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/Sarcasm aimed at the people who think we can top 70%+ on wearing a farking mask.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
In other words, we'd already be in the clear if the covidiots had put the damn masks on instead of complaining about "muh freedoms".
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

jaylectricity: We couldn't have done this in January?


It was still a fake nothing latest hoax back then.
 
KonaDude
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Anti-mask activists rally in virus hotbed Florida
Youtube 3SxOw_3gAeQ

Good luck with that America.
 
Corvus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
So we're screwed!
 
Surrender your boo-tah
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Well yeah but, why would we do that. Seems pretty inconvenient to me.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Well, 63 million morons are already shiatting all over that plan, so no.
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fat chance. We live in Idiocracy.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Gubbo: jaylectricity: We couldn't have done this in January?

It was possible in April/May if the administration had implemented emergency measures in March and the country was flooded with millions and millions of N95 masks.

Now, with there still being a shortage of PPE, good luck


They don't even need to be N95....
 
Lochsteppe [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Corvus: So we're screwed!


In every way but the fun way.
 
dustman81
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

edmo: jaylectricity: We couldn't have done this in January?

It was still a fake nothing latest hoax back then.


In January, all the public health officials insisted people shouldn't wear masks because they wouldn't help the general public.

How quickly details like that go down the memory hole.
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
And if my farts were roses I'd have a bouquet.
 
Lumber Jack Off [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

edmo: jaylectricity: We couldn't have done this in January?

It was still a fake nothing latest hoax back then.


To be fair, early March was probably the real tipping point. Hell, even if it was fully implemented by the end of April we'd be a hell of a lot better off.

But here we are - The middle of farking July with no end in sight!

The rest of the modern world is both laughing at us and horrified at how we are handling this.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
A face mask is a penalty, though!
 
lawboy87
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Who cares what the CDC has to say?  I want to hear Chuck Woolery's thoughts on the matter.  (After all, he's the real expert, cited by the President, not some nobody from the CDC!)
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: In other words, we'd already be in the clear if the covidiots had put the damn masks on instead of complaining about "muh freedoms".


I remember someone off-handedly mention those two early hair cutters who cut the hair of like 140+ people managed to infect zero clients because they were both wearing a mask.

I did zero follow-up research, but I don't remember anyone calling the poster out as wrong, as Fark is won't to do.
 
Corvus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
So they same people who say they will fight a revolution to save the country also say wearing a mask is too much to ask for them to save the country.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: Gubbo: jaylectricity: We couldn't have done this in January?

It was possible in April/May if the administration had implemented emergency measures in March and the country was flooded with millions and millions of N95 masks.

Now, with there still being a shortage of PPE, good luck

They don't even need to be N95....


True.

Oh well, as has been mentioned, freedumb reigns
 
fusillade762
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Oh goodie, I get to post this little psychopath again.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

SomeAmerican: So... we can't get it under control then?


Not a chance. It would require Americans to do things. We're not good at that.
 
mjbok
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: In January, all the public health officials insisted people shouldn't wear masks because they wouldn't help the general public.


You are correct, but someone will come in shortly to say either "they didn't say that" or "they only said that first responders need them more" neither of which is correct.

Later Fauci said they always knew that people should wear masks but said otherwise so first responders had a better chance at the limited supply of them.  IE they lied.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: In other words, we'd already be in the clear if the covidiots had put the damn masks on instead of complaining about "muh freedoms".


What are we talking about here? Covid19? Gun violence? Environmental pollution?

It's always the same group of idiots making things worse. If I was a religious idiot (namely one of these people), I'd believe that Covid19 was plague sent by God to finally kill off these morons to purge the earth of these troublemakers.

Instead I just see that it's Darwinism at work. Either way, good riddance.
 
starsrift
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The world could eliminate Covid in six weeks or less if everyone quarantined. And strict follow-ups, as Wuhan did.

Think about that. Think about the economic damage to so many countries so far. Yes, it would hurt for six weeks.. but then it would be over. That's it. Done.

Anyway, enough fantasties. Back to the plodding idiots of the real world.
 
Lumber Jack Off [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: edmo: jaylectricity: We couldn't have done this in January?

It was still a fake nothing latest hoax back then.

In January, all the public health officials insisted people shouldn't wear masks because they wouldn't help the general public.

How quickly details like that go down the memory hole.


Because there was already a real shortage of masks and other PPE for medical workers and concern that people would hoard them, creating an even greater shortage.

Have you forgotten the great toilet paper shortage of 2020?

How quickly details like that go down the memory hole.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: edmo: jaylectricity: We couldn't have done this in January?

It was still a fake nothing latest hoax back then.

In January, all the public health officials insisted people shouldn't wear masks because they wouldn't help the general public.

How quickly details like that go down the memory hole.


So weird the way smart people change their views based on updated data. It's what liberals call "science" and what conservatives call "flip-flopping".
 
W_Scarlet [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

fusillade762: [Fark user image 627x720]

Oh goodie, I get to post this little psychopath again.


... any fark lawyers want to take a swing at determining whether stand your ground laws would be useful here?
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

OgreMagi: In other words, we'd already be in the clear if the covidiots had put the damn masks on instead of complaining about "muh freedoms".


yes. for sure.
 
