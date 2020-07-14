 Skip to content
(WFAA Fort Worth)   Sorry, Ft. Worth Farkers, despite a massive increase in COVID cases over the past two weeks, your city council has decided that spending Federal funds to track and treat new cases is just too difficult to accomplish   (wfaa.com) divider line
TheMaskedArmadillo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
<sigh>

/Not surprised
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Honestly i agree with them - track and trace is for when you have a manageable number of cases
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Everyone on that city council has failed their city and needs to resign immediately.
 
sennoma [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Work is hard.  Let's not try.
 
Chenopod [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What the article said is that they had *free* contact tracers from a local university, and didn't want to pay for it.  They said that they would rather hire a consultant and skim off the contract pay on a performance basis because it's federal government money.  I read somewhere that Tetra Tech, employer, is advertising epidemiology  services now.  They used to be environmental cleanup.  I know some ex-employees who were happy to be ex-employees.
 
TomDooley [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're part of the conspiracy to keep this COVID HOAX going for as long as possible by organizing a dysfunctional response in order to trash the economy so god emperor Trump doesn't get reelected.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
That money is for rich people. Not to save your measly lives.
 
skozlaw [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"I haven't seen us get a lot of results out of, I guess what I want to know is completion," Whitely said. "I'd rather pay somebody to complete it and only pay them if they complete them than to pay for a bunch of folks ... as opposed to getting a vendor in here who we pay as they perform."

That's got to be about the most cromulent argument I've ever seen.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
In an article about contact tracing in Florida, I'd have expected a mention that context tracing in the entire state of Florida is at 2%.
Per https://covidactnow.org/?s=668112​.
 
PunGent
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Wish I could say we're doing better at contact tracing here in Mass; we're not.

/they had 30,000 applicants for the tracer jobs
//still trying to figure out who, if any, to hire, as far as I can tell
 
morg
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The federal assistance from the CARES Act would have been used toward the cost.

Doesn't say how much CARES would cover.
 
Eegah [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Rifftrax was right about Ft. Worth
 
Parthenogenetic [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Better to die a free man than to live as a sheeple under the jackbooted thuggery of the Soros/Gates/Obama/Pelosi/Clinton/Biden​/AOC/Antifa/BLM COVID-ocracy.

Not that the hoax Jjina flu would kill anyone anyway.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Xai: Honestly i agree with them - track and trace is for when you have a manageable number of cases


And the number of possible exposures is kept to a reasonable number:

"Hi, how many people did you have contact with in the last 14 days?" 
"Well, there was the party at Joe's on the 4th. There were 20 people there. And 6 of us went to the beach on the 6th. It was so crowded! And the 120 people at Sara's funeral. She died of covid." 
". . . . "
 
gonegirl
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I had a rough time a few weeks ago; a supervisee told me that she met with me after she started feeling sick and had been tested for Covid-19, but before she got the results back. Surprise! Positive, two days later. She also shared that she missed part of her training because she got called by contact tracers.

Fortunately, she then quit, and I don't have to deal with her dumb ass any more. But I never got a phone call from contact tracers. Shouldn't I have?
 
