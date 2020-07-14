 Skip to content
(SeattlePI)   The most dangerous job in Vegas? Marijuana delivery driver   (seattlepi.com) divider line
Nothing To See Here [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
This old world is going to pot . . .
 
Baloo Uriza [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
With a helpful video of what the Texas state line looks like, apparently.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Stupid laws make them do all transactions in cash, so of course they are going to be robbery targets.
 
xrayspx [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The Deliverator belongs to an elite order, a hallowed subcategory. He's got esprit up to here. Right now, he is preparing to carry out his third mission of the night. His uniform is black as activated charcoal, filtering the very light out of the air. A bullet will bounce off its arachnofiber weave like a wren hitting a patio door, but excess perspiration wafts through it like a breeze through a freshly napalmed forest, Where his body has bony extremities, the suit has sintered armorgel: feels like gritty jello, protects like a stack of telephone books.
 
DippityDoo [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I got hired for this -
First day I stopped 6 times for pizza and ice cream then fell asleep in the parking lot playing bejeweled.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I thought stripper pole degreaser would have more slipping injuries.
 
bluenovaman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Aussie dude with the pedal cab in old Vegas last summer was awesome!  I don't know how he did it in that heat after eating that giant rice crispy edible we bought him.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Typical Vegas cops. They never report anything to the public until at least a month or two after the fact.
 
meanmutton [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: Stupid laws make them do all transactions in cash, so of course they are going to be robbery targets.


They're stealing the product not cash.
 
Not_Todd
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Drug dealers are often become crime victims themselves? Do tell.
 
rcain
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"Police say that when the driver would arrive to deliver marijuana, the suspects would threaten or punch the driver and steal the product"

What shiathead runs a dispensary and accepts COD for delivery? I'm actually creating a marijuana delivery app for a major grower/dispensary and COD is not an option.

These guys must  be a real low rent fly by night outfit that hasn't found workarounds against federal banking regs
 
