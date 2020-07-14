 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC 15)   You must be well grounded to swim in this lake   (abc15.com) divider line
26
    More: Sad, Electricity, Electric charge, Electromagnetism, Electric current, 53-year-old Timothy Miller, Electrical conductor, Electron, Peoria Fire officials  
•       •       •

1161 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Jul 2020 at 11:04 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll be shocked if some lawyer doesn't win that liability suit.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Current isn't usually an issue in lakes.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even the water, what little there is of it, is trying to kill you in Arizona.
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Success in life depends on how well you conduct yourself.
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
MCSO says Miller had gotten into the water and began experiencing symptoms from the apparent electrical current.
Miller's brother, 50-year-old Michael Miller, jumped in the water along with Timothy's girlfriend to help, but they also experienced the electrical current. Bystanders were able to help get Michael and the other person out of the water, but Timothy could not be found.

I felt like I was reading and impossible word problem there knowing that two people died.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lake Pleasant?
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
DRTFA
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NathanAllen: Even the water, what little there is of it, is trying to kill you in Arizona.


Resistance is futile.
 
The Martian Manhandler
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More like Lake Unpleasant, amirite?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ChrisDe: Lake Pleasant?


Death is a form of pleasantness.

/Yeah, I know, screen name checks out
 
Lance Robdon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NathanAllen: Even the water, what little there is of it, is trying to kill you in Arizona.


It hasn't been easy but I've managed to survive here since 2007 with just coffee, beer, and gin.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
MCSO says Miller had gotten into the water and began experiencing symptoms from the apparent electrical current.

Are they sure it wasn't the flu?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Spartapuss: MCSO says Miller had gotten into the water and began experiencing symptoms from the apparent electrical current.

Are they sure it wasn't the flu?


Maybe they were just sad that Brian Johnson stopped singing for their favorite band, AC/DC!
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DRTFA: NathanAllen: Even the water, what little there is of it, is trying to kill you in Arizona.

Resistance is futile.


Are you positive?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Martian Manhandler: More like Lake Unpleasant, amirite?


Or Lake Not-So-Pleasant
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His last words were, "If I wanted to go to an electric lake, I'd have gone to Utah, ah, ah, ahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh!"
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Current isn't usually an issue in lakes.


I can see you've never been in Superior, Michigan, or (on a bad day) Ontario.

That being said, electric current? WTF.
 
MechaPyx [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Lake Pleasant? Name does NOT check out.
 
DippityDoo [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Never go into the lake wearing an electric butt plug
 
pup.socket
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Which movie is this?
 
MSBFDffpm
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: Madman drummers bummers: Current isn't usually an issue in lakes.

I can see you've never been in Superior, Michigan, or (on a bad day) Ontario.

That being said, electric current? WTF.


Most likely a bad wiring job at a dock...it happens.  I've seen this in Mississippi, Louisiana and some of the many lakes in SW Missouri, who IIRC passed local code ordinances regarding electrical wiring on docks.  Not to mention Ducks can kill you in Missouri (and a few other states, apparently).
 
DaAlien
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Revolting. I'll bet a battery of law suits will be generated by this. I don't have the capacitance to understand this, but I get a charge out of trying. Wire these things allowed to happen?
 
MIRV888 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Nice wiring Lou.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

DippityDoo: Never go into the lake wearing an electric butt plug


Is that if the electricity is to drive a vibrator or only if for shock purposes? Assking for a friend.
 
MSBFDffpm
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: DippityDoo: Never go into the lake wearing an electric butt plug

Is that if the electricity is to drive a vibrator or only if for shock purposes? Assking for a friend.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I want to know how they "secured the dock" to get in the water themselves safely. What did they do specifically? I need details for this shiat, man!

and yes, it's a really badly written article. I have a farked up vonnegut mating ee cummings style at times, but at least I can manage usually to get the point across.

Is there an electric eel in the water or was there something electrical on the dock that got turned off and they don't want to say what it is to give the lawyers too easy a job or something?
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.