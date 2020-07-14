 Skip to content
(AP News)   First COVID-19 vaccine tested in US poised for final testing. Available soon for $8200 per dose   (apnews.com) divider line
29
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Definitely good news. Let's cross our fingers and/or pray that all goes well here.
 
bdub77 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

kdawg7736: Definitely good news. Let's cross our fingers and/or pray that all goes well here.


2020 Timeline Narrator: "You guessed it. Literally zombies. And not the lumbering, crude types. Fast, bloodthirsty running zombies. At first in very expensive business suits, because no one could afford to get turned into a zombie, but eventually (and quite ironically) it trickled down."
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I'll take three
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The Trump administration will buy them all up and Trump, Pence and Jared will take turns Scrooge McDucking into a room full of ampules of vaccine.

Fox News will laud Trump's strong leadership.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: The Trump administration will buy them all up and Trump, Pence and Jared will take turns Scrooge McDucking into a room full of ampules of vaccine.

Fox News will laud Trump's strong leadership.


Nah. It will be a shot for your vote for Trump in November.
 
Mock26
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I really, really, really, really, really, really want States to enact mandatory vaccination programs because it is what is needed to get this damn pandemic under control. That fact that millions of anti-vaxxers, self-proclaimed Constitution experts, and conspiracy theorists will collectively lose their minds is just going be on massively huge bonus!
 
NobleHam
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I'm sure we'll soon have people in here talking about studies showing antibodies not lasting very long. Fine. I'm not even going to discuss those on their merits. Let's just all agree that we hope a vaccine will work. Even if it only lasts a few weeks, that could be enough with the right distancing and quarantine measures.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Available soon for $8200 per dose

Subby's tinfoil hat is showing under his wizard hat.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Mock26: I really, really, really, really, really, really want States to enact mandatory vaccination programs because it is what is needed to get this damn pandemic under control. That fact that millions of anti-vaxxers, self-proclaimed Constitution experts, and conspiracy theorists will collectively lose their minds is just going be on massively huge bonus!


One of my coworkers who frequently rails against anti vaxxers said "oh, yeah, let's line up and get something injected into us"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

NobleHam: I'm sure we'll soon have people in here talking about studies showing antibodies not lasting very long. Fine. I'm not even going to discuss those on their merits. Let's just all agree that we hope a vaccine will work. Even if it only lasts a few weeks, that could be enough with the right distancing and quarantine measures.


The difficulty there becomes vaccinating everyone in enough time.

I mean, we should try, obviously, but it will have to wait until next year when adults are running the country again.
 
FarkQued
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

trappedspirit: Available soon for $8200 per dose

Subby's tinfoil hat is showing under his wizard hat.


30,000 volunteers get it free...
 
whisper in the wind
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Finally some good news.
 
Amoment
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Can we experiment with D.J.?
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: NobleHam: I'm sure we'll soon have people in here talking about studies showing antibodies not lasting very long. Fine. I'm not even going to discuss those on their merits. Let's just all agree that we hope a vaccine will work. Even if it only lasts a few weeks, that could be enough with the right distancing and quarantine measures.

The difficulty there becomes vaccinating everyone in enough time.

I mean, we should try, obviously, but it will have to wait until next year when adults are running the country again.


Don't you know?
They're going to distribute it via 5G.

Which is essentially red chinese socialism and they'll be SHOVING IT DOWN OUR THROATS

When I think of how angry the vaccines make me and infringe on mah rats... my pants get so tight with rage I can't even stand.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Maybe in the US it'll cost that much.

The rest of the world will smack that price down to about tree-fiddy.
 
alex10294
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Healthcare workers, then nursing home residents, the elderly, then the sick diabetic/etc, then you.
 
gaspode [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"There's no guarantee but the government hopes to have results around the end of the year --"


Yeah Donald is not going to take THAT lying down lol
 
Elfich
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
So that means it is still 6-12 months out.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

gaspode: "There's no guarantee but the government hopes to have results around the end of the year --"


Yeah Donald is not going to take THAT lying down lol


His nutter conspiracy believing followers have already been derping that this whole thing will mysteriously stop being a problem right after the election.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

bdub77: kdawg7736: Definitely good news. Let's cross our fingers and/or pray that all goes well here.

2020 Timeline Narrator: "You guessed it. Literally zombies. And not the lumbering, crude types. Fast, bloodthirsty running zombies. At first in very expensive business suits, because no one could afford to get turned into a zombie, but eventually (and quite ironically) it trickled down."


I Am Legend, Captain America strong zombies that can operate a door knob.
 
RecoveringLibertarian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Ok that's it. Please, all right wing trolls feel free to threaten me with bodily harm, because it might be time to take a ferry to BC and request asylum.

/half sarcastic
//what a shiate day
///3
 
DippityDoo [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Expensive?
HARDLY!!

Each one comes with an autographed photo (no frame)
of Donald J. Motherfarking Trump
And a Bible!!
NOW how much would you pay????
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: I'll take three


CSB: my mom is 89.  She had her annual flu vaccination last fall.  A couple months later, she tells me she went for her flu vaccination.  I tell her "You got in 2 months ago".  She got mixed up and got it twice.  Later, I find out that it is recommend that the elderly do get two doses.
 
Vhale
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: Mock26: I really, really, really, really, really, really want States to enact mandatory vaccination programs because it is what is needed to get this damn pandemic under control. That fact that millions of anti-vaxxers, self-proclaimed Constitution experts, and conspiracy theorists will collectively lose their minds is just going be on massively huge bonus!

One of my coworkers who frequently rails against anti vaxxers said "oh, yeah, let's line up and get something injected into us"
[Fark user image 425x243] [View Full Size image _x_]


Sadly Trump is so incompetent, corrupt and divisive I can't blame anyone being suspicious of anything he's involved in. Not like our healthcare hasn't been noted to provide dubious results to raise cash either. I don't doubt many people will adopt to run the lottery instead of getting shot. Especially early on. Though they may prioritize meat packing industries and the like anyway. WHatever business pays them the most =p
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
If there is a vaccine, it will likely not be available anytime soon. It'll be better for mental and emotional health to get used to what you have now, rather than constantly scouring the internet for every slight update to "a vaccine is out there" clickbait stories. If and when a vaccine shows up, you won't miss the news. It won't pass you by because you weren't paying attention.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: Natalie Portmanteau: NobleHam: I'm sure we'll soon have people in here talking about studies showing antibodies not lasting very long. Fine. I'm not even going to discuss those on their merits. Let's just all agree that we hope a vaccine will work. Even if it only lasts a few weeks, that could be enough with the right distancing and quarantine measures.

The difficulty there becomes vaccinating everyone in enough time.

I mean, we should try, obviously, but it will have to wait until next year when adults are running the country again.

Don't you know?
They're going to distribute it via 5G.

Which is essentially red chinese socialism and they'll be SHOVING IT DOWN OUR THROATS

When I think of how angry the vaccines make me and infringe on mah rats... my pants get so tight with rage I can't even stand.


PREACH, BROTHER!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Yup. In 10 years we'll all be bed-ridden biological green lights for military interventionism, with injection tube to amazon ring interface technology that will mainline our bi-yearly antiviral load and monthly subscription for satisfaction(tm).

Not as a result of the shot, just because so many of us are suckers.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Mock26: I really, really, really, really, really, really want States to enact mandatory vaccination programs because it is what is needed to get this damn pandemic under control. That fact that millions of anti-vaxxers, self-proclaimed Constitution experts, and conspiracy theorists will collectively lose their minds is just going be on massively huge bonus!


Wrong strategy.  Announce that the vaccine will only be provided to at-risk minority groups.  Wait until the gnashing of teeth and the threats of legal action reach a fever pitch and then reluctantly announce it will provided on a first come first served basis.   That approach will get you the best overall results.
 
Shadyman
‘’ less than a minute ago  
But the real question is "Does the immune response last longer than 3 months?"
 
