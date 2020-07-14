 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Bristol Post (UK))   Fark ready headline: 'Leave me alone when I go to the shops' says Bristol man with fire-spouting disco shed for a head   (bristolpost.co.uk) divider line
23
    More: Facepalm, Techno, Disco, Interview with the Vampire, Michael Shedworth, Mr Shedworth, Big Jubba's YakShak podcast, techno music, early part of the coronavirus lockdown  
•       •       •

735 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Jul 2020 at 12:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Video was kinda useless, but the article...
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fire Spouting Disco Shed is the name of my Bee Gees - Devo fusion quartet.
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
In an ironic twist of fate, the asbestos shielding in the shedhead has adversely affected his brain.
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Diabolic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Disco and fire bring on fever.
 
Elegy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HERO tag practicing social distancing or something?
 
Mooammar Al-Cowddafi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA - "Giving his first ever interview to Big Jubba's YakShak podcast, the man who calls himself Michael Shedworth, said he gets 'a lot of unwanted attention' whenever he ventures out into the city."

So let's see,...an attention man-whore complaining about attention on "Big Jubba's YakShak", and last name also checks out.
 
Sgt Otter [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: Video was kinda useless, but the article...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
whar hed?  whar shed?  so many ads are not worth fighting through.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 1 hour ago  
and will keep away from me when they see me in the street...generally to not talk to me or bother me and just b****er off.
"I don't really like humans much to be honest,"

He is my spirit domicile.
 
Call the Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh Britain and their "eccentric" old chaps. Their mental illness has been taken light years into the future, their crazies have special effects and backstories, while here in the Colonies we just have unwashed, unshaven, non compos mentals pissing themselves in their army surplus gear and stabbing each other under highway bridges
 
John Hopoate
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
This guy is my hero, so silly ya gotta love him, Mr Shedhead you have brightened my day.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
he would be far more interesting if he had two sheds.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
That's not disco. It's house music.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

edmo: Fire Spouting Disco Shed is the name of my Bee Gees - Devo fusion quartet.


Unfortunate, as Fire Spouting Disco Shed is and has always been my Great White - KC and the Sunshine Band fusion quintet and you'll be hearing from our lawyers.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
If it'll keep people from standing too close to me in line, I'll try anything.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Giving his first ever interview to Big Jubba's YakShak podcast

.
The wait is over.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
This guy, again?  Thought he used up his 15 minute pass.
 
Mock26
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"I'm not just some kind of attention-seeker"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
This is the hero we both need and deserve.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
He sounds a little hot-headed. Maybe it's time for him to head home. He can always window shop....
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.