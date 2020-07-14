 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(STLToday)   Missouri organ donation centers prepare for influx of only slightly-damaged organs because helmets are no longer required for motorcyclists. With helpful picture of why this is stupid   (stltoday.com) divider line
48
    More: Asinine, United States Congress, Motorcycle helmet, Last year, Bill, rider motorcycle helmet law, medical costs, Kansas, brain injuries  
•       •       •

852 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Jul 2020 at 5:23 PM (54 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



48 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Doctors often refer to motorcycles as donormobiles.

Freedumb!
 
dwlah [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
ATGATT
 
Nina9 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My sister always wanted a motorcycle when we were growing up. Then she became a funeral director. She's over it.
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great.... seat belts optional next.
 
TheHighlandHowler [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hit a bus on my first bike.  I launched through the air, hit the road, and slid (face first) down the street. I remember the pavement scraping the front of the full-face helmet.  Thirty stitches later, I count myself lucky.
 
growinthings [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bingethinker: Doctors often refer to motorcycles as donormobiles.

Freedumb!


My best friend is an ER doc and in her hospital, they call them donorcycles.
 
get real [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

growinthings: bingethinker: Doctors often refer to motorcycles as donormobiles.

Freedumb!

My best friend is an ER doc and in her hospital, they call them donorcycles.


How clever, like we haven't heard it a thousand times
 
LeftisRightisWrong
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Missouri is going to be overrun with Gary Buseys roaming the countryside terrifying the townsfolks.

/Honestly that doesn't sound like as big a negative as I thought
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Nina9: My sister always wanted a motorcycle when we were growing up. Then she became a funeral director. She's over it.


After transporting the first few bodies, she probably got tired of the strange looks.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Kat09tails: Great.... seat belts optional next.


In all seriousness, organ donation is down significantly due to the effectiveness of airbags...

Not enough people dying at the wheel, or being ejected anymore...
 
Pinner
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Okay, so the meat crayons don't need to wear helmets.

wellbye.jpeg
 
JesseL [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

bingethinker: Doctors often refer to motorcycles as donormobiles.

Freedumb!


How do sample biases work?
 
Snotnose
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
A few years ago I was watching one of those COPS-like shows.  They showed a 40-50 foot red streak on the pavement, followed by a yellow sheet with a motorcycle helmet showing.

I'd quit riding motorcycles 40 years earlier, but that would have made me quit regardless.

/ San Diego, El Cajon, mid 70s
// I'm westbound on Broadway heading up the hill to Fletcher Parkway
/// Asshole turned left right in front of me into the Gemco parking lot

That is when I decided it wasn't so much people didn't see me on my bike, but they saw me and actively wanted to kill me.

/ I just borked the slashie meme, didn't I?
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Should create a law: get killed without a helmet, you donate your organs. Demands of relatives is moot, because if they cared, they would have gotten the dead one to wear a damned helmet!
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
If you are not smart enough to wear a helmet, there isn't much worth protecting.
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
If for no other reason....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Who needs a helmet?

i.pinimg.comView Full Size


(Ok, that guy had a helmet.  But he totally didn't NEED it.)
 
Azlefty [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Snotnose: A few years ago I was watching one of those COPS-like shows.  They showed a 40-50 foot red streak on the pavement, followed by a yellow sheet with a motorcycle helmet showing.

I'd quit riding motorcycles 40 years earlier, but that would have made me quit regardless.

/ San Diego, El Cajon, mid 70s
// I'm westbound on Broadway heading up the hill to Fletcher Parkway
/// Asshole turned left right in front of me into the Gemco parking lot

That is when I decided it wasn't so much people didn't see me on my bike, but they saw me and actively wanted to kill me.

/ I just borked the slashie meme, didn't I?


Quit making me feel old dammit! I remember Gemco; used to live on Jamaica Rd
 
Wolf892
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I hate bikers. Do they on purpose have to go screaming past my home at 2am with the loudest motors under heaven? The idea of them launching themselves into walls and becoming mulch makes me twitter in merry mirth.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I used to work in a lab that studied cataracts. Almost all of our normal control lenses from young people were from motorcycle accidents.
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
As George Carlin said, just think of it as passive eugenics.

/rides a scooter
//30 miles a day
///in Atlanta
 
DorkusThe2nd
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
If I'm going 4 blocks down the 30 mph street to Lowes, I don't wear a helmet if it's stinking hot.
Indiana!
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

bingethinker: Doctors often refer to motorcycles as donormobiles.

Freedumb!


The ones here say Donorcycles.
 
Warmachine999
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


I have a friend who originally did not want to wear a helmet.  One of his club buddies got into an accident and came close to losing his head because during the accident the truck that hit him had one of its tires run over his hair.  4 inches the other direction and squish.  Now my friend not only wears a helmet, but a full face one.
He even bought one of these helmets, and uses it often.
Airwolf helmet test fit.
Youtube k3UBJgnP6Uc
 
rhiannon [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

DorkusThe2nd: If I'm going 4 blocks down the 30 mph street to Lowes, I don't wear a helmet if it's stinking hot.
Indiana!


So at 31 mph the helmet goes on?
 
leftshue [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

LeftisRightisWrong: Missouri is going to be overrun with Gary Buseys roaming the countryside terrifying the townsfolks.

/Honestly that doesn't sound like as big a negative as I thought


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Psylence [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

dwlah: ATGATT


Eh.. helmet, gloves, boots and a jacket... but fark "riding pants". Jeans or DTC firehose have served me well for decades of wrecks. And I've only worn a one piece racing suit like once or twice on the street. You know how farking hard it is to piss in one of those?

Fark user imageView Full Size


This is a YZF1000 I was doing a wheelie on when someone brake checked me. Bike ended up under their bumper. I only had gloves on because of my brother 30 mins prior. After this accident, the gloves were destroyed.
Young and dumb in 1997!
 
zez
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I bought one of these for riding my bicycle

Fark user imageView Full Size


https://ixs.com/us/bike-ixs-trigger-f​u​ll-face
 
Malenfant [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Wolf892: I hate bikers. Do they on purpose have to go screaming past my home at 2am with the loudest motors under heaven? The idea of them launching themselves into walls and becoming mulch makes me twitter in merry mirth.


Tell it to the therapist you so desperately need.
 
Bob Vagene
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I don't know what other people say, but I call them donorcycles. Because the people who drive motorcycles end up donating their organs. "Donor" "cycles". Put together, that's donorcycles.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
A few years back I read an accident report from Sturgis. All the fatalities (and there were at least a dozen if memory serves) listed 'no helmet'. Grandpa does to Sturgis, comes back in a box.

At least they died doing what they loved best, smashing their brains out on the pavement.
 
JesseL [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Psylence: Jeans or DTC firehose have served me well for decades of wrecks.


I'm still missing a chunk of my knee from a lowside in 1996. It's taken to hurting a *lot* again just lately.

I'm thinking really hard on at least getting some knee sliders for when I get my current bike back together.
 
geek_mars
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
CSB:
I was out riding one day (I always ride in full gear, fark the dumb shiat) and I was nearing the MO/AR border, coming from AR. About 50 bikers are pulled over on the side of the road, all putting helmets on (AR does not require helmets, MO did at the time). I couldn't help but laugh.
 
mononymous
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Malenfant: Wolf892: I hate bikers. Do they on purpose have to go screaming past my home at 2am with the loudest motors under heaven? The idea of them launching themselves into walls and becoming mulch makes me twitter in merry mirth.

Tell it to the therapist you so desperately need.


Whatever, future donor-kebab.
 
gonegirl
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Pretty sure I'd be banned if I posted the old "donorcycle" picture from rotten.com.

Just imagine a conscious guy with his lower jaw torn off.
 
mrparks
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: I used to work in a lab that studied cataracts. Almost all of our normal control lenses from young people were from motorcycle accidents.


That is a sample bias, yeah?
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Bob Vagene: I don't know what other people say, but I call them donorcycles. Because the people who drive motorcycles end up donating their organs. "Donor" "cycles". Put together, that's donorcycles.


I get it...it's like a mashup of donor - as in organ donor - and cycle, like motorcycle.  Donorcycle.  lol.
 
zez
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

geek_mars: CSB:
I was out riding one day (I always ride in full gear, fark the dumb shiat) and I was nearing the MO/AR border, coming from AR. About 50 bikers are pulled over on the side of the road, all putting helmets on (AR does not require helmets, MO did at the time). I couldn't help but laugh.


I live near the Mo/ILL border and ILL doesn't require helmets. See the same thing.
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Still, there's nothing like the pure freedom of being out for a ride with the curb going through you hair.
 
Earl of Chives
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Freedom ain't free.
 
mudpants
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
No big loss.  Just keep that donorcycle insurance paid up so I can get my car repainted after they scrape your remains off.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Helmets are not just for crashes. They also deflect road debris. I took a stone to the head that would have been fatal. Not to mention numerous insects. Full coverage all the time.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I loved riding dirt bikes as a kid. I consider myself lucky for having grown up with access to them and a place to ride. Why anyone would get on a road with a bike considering today's traffic and quality of driver is beyond me. I know it's fun but holy shiat do we have some horrible drivers in this country. And that's saying nothing of the crotch rocket brigade that like to paste themselves onto immovable objects.

A couple jobs ago, it seemed like once a month during the summer someone at work ended up in the hospital due to some nitwit pulling out in front of them. One guy I graduated HS with worked with me. He ended up getting a few beers in him and managed to put his GF in a coma one night when he laid his bike down at speed.

/ dunno what happened to either of them
 
kendelrio [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I ride often, more than I drive my truck, and regardless of laws or not, I wear a full face helmet and gloves.

I also am a voluntary organ donor.

That said, I believe it should be a matter of choice to wear a helmet or not provided you have enough insurance to cover yourself in an accident.  That said, if you aren't wearing a helmet and you crash and die or end up with TBI, I have no sympathy for you.

I also believe seatbelts should be optional with the same caveat.

**of course this doesn't apply to kids. At least give them a chance.
 
kendelrio [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Oh, and I get on my bike with the firm belief that everyone out there (including other motorcycle riders) are actively trying to kill me and ride accordingly.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Ambitwistor: Who needs a helmet?

[i.pinimg.com image 636x289] [View Full Size image _x_]

(Ok, that guy had a helmet.  But he totally didn't NEED it.)


That dude HAD to be riding a Kawasaki Ninja.
 
aperson
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I oppose helmet laws for basically the reason subby stated.  Plus it's not my place to worry about anyone's safety but mine and my children.  They're adults and as such are entitled to make their own bad choice's.
 
BolloxReader [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Let me make sure I understand what is going on in this thread. They are called "donorcycles" at hospitals because they are frequently used to move organs around since they can split lanes and avoid backups before the organs go bad, right?
 
Displayed 48 of 48 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.