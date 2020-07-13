 Skip to content
 
(Politico)   Governor of NY to charge out-of-state visitors from high-infection states $2000 if they're being idiots   (politico.com) divider line
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As if anyone needed another reason to stay out.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Make them pay rental fees to reserve a slot in one of our refrigerated truck morgues until they can prove that they don't need it.
 
kukukupo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When the states start closing individual borders, things will get interesting.
 
fark account name
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Cuomo rips attempts to ban New Yorkers' travel to other states, vowing to sue Rhode Island"
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
New York is closed. Overtired, overworked, sweating, coughing nurse out front should have told ya.
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A judge saying he can't do that in 3.2.1.
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of the weirder things about America's quarantine response is the laissez-faire attitude to interstate travel.

In Canada, actual bans on interprovincial travel would have likely run up against Charter challenges, but there were very strict quarantine requirements enforced upon arrival. Still are in a lot of places.

Tell us where you're going, we have your plate number, and if we show up randomly at that address during the next two weeks and your car isn't there, we'll have words.
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm driving from Tennessee to Massachusetts. Do I have to quarantine for 14 days before I proceed to Massachusetts?
 
stevenvictx [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wonder if this will start a fake license plate racket
 
GrinzGrimly
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fark account name: "Cuomo rips attempts to ban New Yorkers' travel to other states, vowing to sue Rhode Island"


If the democrats didn't have double standards, they would have any stan....

Oh, fark it all.  It's like a magician dangling plainly from a rope and all the little dems pretending like they believe he's flying.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In a tweet posted Monday afternoon, Cuomo wrote that out-of-state visitors from "high COVID states" must provide contact information when they arrive in New York.

"If you fail to provide it, you will receive a summons with a $2k fine," Cuomo wrote in the tweet. "We're serious about enforcing quarantine."

And where are you going to send the summons?
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All I want to know is, will this interfere with my cigarette-smuggling operation from Virginia to New York?
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

jjorsett: In a tweet posted Monday afternoon, Cuomo wrote that out-of-state visitors from "high COVID states" must provide contact information when they arrive in New York.

"If you fail to provide it, you will receive a summons with a $2k fine," Cuomo wrote in the tweet. "We're serious about enforcing quarantine."

And where are you going to send the summons?


Probably onto public records. They fail to answer the summons, it becomes a warrant. Then the next time they are stopped by any law enforcement in New York, they face immediate arrest. Hell, whose to say NY won't start checking passenger manifests and start arresting violators right at the gates as soon as they deboard.
 
DippityDoo [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

halifaxdatageek: One of the weirder things about America's quarantine response is the laissez-faire attitude to interstate travel.

In Canada, actual bans on interprovincial travel would have likely run up against Charter challenges, but there were very strict quarantine requirements enforced upon arrival. Still are in a lot of places.

Tell us where you're going, we have your plate number, and if we show up randomly at that address during the next two weeks and your car isn't there, we'll have words.


I can't help but feel the endless parade of Arizona license plates in San Diego is probably doing more to raise the infection rate here than anything else.....
California should consider banning out of staters, and least from the hot States like Arizona, Texas & Florida....
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Kyle Butler: I'm driving from Tennessee to Massachusetts. Do I have to quarantine for 14 days before I proceed to Massachusetts?


Yes.  And when you arrive in MA.

One guy tested negative before traveling to MA.  He picked it up at a rest stop some place because about 4 days after he arrived in MA, he tested positive.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

halifaxdatageek: One of the weirder things about America's quarantine response is the laissez-faire attitude to interstate travel.

In Canada, actual bans on interprovincial travel would have likely run up against Charter challenges, but there were very strict quarantine requirements enforced upon arrival. Still are in a lot of places.

Tell us where you're going, we have your plate number, and if we show up randomly at that address during the next two weeks and your car isn't there, we'll have words.


I'm not sure it would cme in conflict with the Charter actually.

If it was done for political reasons, hell yes.  But this comes under public health and safety, and that generally trumps individual rights... at least for the duration of the emergency.
 
sprgrss
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Too bad you can't do that homey.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

sprgrss: Too bad you can't do that homey.


Why not? He's only charging them once they're in the state?

It's no longer interstate commerce.
 
wdelv
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I can't wait until everyone on the planet is infected so that we can go back to something more normal.
 
tinfoil-hat maggie [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Hey libs you get your balkanization.
/sorta kidding
 
rahvindel
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Wait from what I am reading this is the same thing that Texas did when New York was a hot spot and that was a good idea then. Now that Cuomo wants to do the same and all of a sudden it is the worst thing in the world and is something that he can't do?
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

fark account name: "Cuomo rips attempts to ban New Yorkers' travel to other states, vowing to sue Rhode Island"


Has he said he was wrong yet on that?
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

tinfoil-hat maggie: Hey libs you get your balkanization.
/sorta kidding


I've often wished we lost the civil war. Though WWII may have played out much worse. So push?
 
pacochu
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
My 70+ year old parents decided to drive down to Florida from NY last weekend to visit my sister. Despite her warning that they are not to leave the house while down there, they still went. His brother told him it was a bad idea. I told him it was as bad and stupid idea. He even then wanted to head over here to us in Texas afterwards. He's a dedicated Fox viewer and listener and his mind was made up. My poor mother didn't want to go, but she's not going to stand up for herself.

I know damn well he's not going to quarantine when he gets back.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: jjorsett: In a tweet posted Monday afternoon, Cuomo wrote that out-of-state visitors from "high COVID states" must provide contact information when they arrive in New York.

"If you fail to provide it, you will receive a summons with a $2k fine," Cuomo wrote in the tweet. "We're serious about enforcing quarantine."

And where are you going to send the summons?

Probably onto public records. They fail to answer the summons, it becomes a warrant. Then the next time they are stopped by any law enforcement in New York, they face immediate arrest. Hell, whose to say NY won't start checking passenger manifests and start arresting violators right at the gates as soon as they deboard.


Most people sneak into NYC to avoid the NYC tax man by flying into Philly and driving a rental into the city or taking the train while paying cash.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

rahvindel: Wait from what I am reading this is the same thing that Texas did when New York was a hot spot and that was a good idea then. Now that Cuomo wants to do the same and all of a sudden it is the worst thing in the world and is something that he can't do?


The only problem is he's being a Hypocrite and going with even stiffer requirements and penalties than the states he threatened to sue did. He's not wrong on wanting to do it but he's an unapologetic idiot still.
 
sprgrss
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: sprgrss: Too bad you can't do that homey.

Why not? He's only charging them once they're in the state?

It's no longer interstate commerce.


Privileges and Immunities.
 
sprgrss
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

rahvindel: Wait from what I am reading this is the same thing that Texas did when New York was a hot spot and that was a good idea then. Now that Cuomo wants to do the same and all of a sudden it is the worst thing in the world and is something that he can't do?


He's showing his hypocrisy in the issue.
 
Prussian_Roulette [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I'm sorry.  How is this legal?  I'm not a follower of the NY State Constitution, but does Cuomo get to decide he's Maximum Leader in perpetuity or until he deigns to let the legislature, you know, legislate?  Or is he just following Gretchen Whitmer's example and blowing them off?
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

sprgrss: ColonelCathcart: sprgrss: Too bad you can't do that homey.

Why not? He's only charging them once they're in the state?

It's no longer interstate commerce.

Privileges and Immunities.


Of what? Hawaii has been hitting howlies for violating quarantine. Why can't NY?
 
sprgrss
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: Of what? Hawaii has been hitting howlies for violating quarantine. Why can't NY?


The arbitrariness of it all.
 
The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I think NY is trying to trick the other states into returning their richers.

Not gonna work, tax base baby.
 
dustman81
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: jjorsett: In a tweet posted Monday afternoon, Cuomo wrote that out-of-state visitors from "high COVID states" must provide contact information when they arrive in New York.

"If you fail to provide it, you will receive a summons with a $2k fine," Cuomo wrote in the tweet. "We're serious about enforcing quarantine."

And where are you going to send the summons?

Probably onto public records. They fail to answer the summons, it becomes a warrant. Then the next time they are stopped by any law enforcement in New York, they face immediate arrest. Hell, whose to say NY won't start checking passenger manifests and start arresting violators right at the gates as soon as they deboard.


In that case, fly into EWR and take the train into the city.

Cuomo is asking those who drive in to fill out a form online. Yea, good luck with that, Cuomo. Question is, how are they going to enforce it? Are they going to pull over all cars with plates from the states on the list and ask for their forms? They don't have enough cops to do that.

This is pointless as there is no way to enforce it.
 
tinfoil-hat maggie [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Serious Post on Serious Thread: tinfoil-hat maggie: Hey libs you get your balkanization.
/sorta kidding

I've often wished we lost the civil war. Though WWII may have played out much worse. So push?


I've read the alt history. Turtledove is a fave. Thinking more Warday .
/ my part of the South comes from TVA, rocket engines and helicopters.
//lol
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

sprgrss: ColonelCathcart: Of what? Hawaii has been hitting howlies for violating quarantine. Why can't NY?

The arbitrariness of it all.


It's not arbitrary if you're actually tactically adjusting to to hard facts. But Republicans don't understand logic. So I see why you'd be confused.
 
sprgrss
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Serious Post on Serious Thread: sprgrss: ColonelCathcart: Of what? Hawaii has been hitting howlies for violating quarantine. Why can't NY?

The arbitrariness of it all.

It's not arbitrary if you're actually tactically adjusting to to hard facts. But Republicans don't understand logic. So I see why you'd be confused.


I see someone doesn't understand what arbitrary means but good on you for attempting to inject partisan politics into the discussion where it isn't merited.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

sprgrss: ColonelCathcart: Of what? Hawaii has been hitting howlies for violating quarantine. Why can't NY?

The arbitrariness of it all.


What is arbitrary? Please use facts.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
mercurynews.comView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Prussian_Roulette: I'm sorry.  How is this legal?  I'm not a follower of the NY State Constitution, but does Cuomo get to decide he's Maximum Leader in perpetuity or until he deigns to let the legislature, you know, legislate?  Or is he just following Gretchen Whitmer's example and blowing them off?


Ironically Desantis tried to pull the same stunt with people coming from New York in March and April.
 
